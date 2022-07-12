Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Last year, mom jeans became the norm amongst Gen Zers and millennials looking to revamp their wardrobe. With a more traditional silhouette and straight fit, the mom jean also continues to reign supreme amongst Amazon shoppers.

From dark washes to high-rise designs, we've scored tons of deals for the best mom jeans during Prime Day, an event created by Amazon. You'll find an array of styles that are hip-hugging, versatile and effortlessly chic. P.S. If you're looking for other categories to shop, Amazon has dropped millions of other Prime Day discounts in beauty, tech, home and more.

Check below for the best-discounted pairs to wear with your favorite shirt all year long.

Best mom jeans on sale during Prime Day

For a budget-friendly wardrobe refresh, this pair from Levi's will do the trick. The high-waisted silhouette and straight leg will enhance any woman's height.

"These mom jeans did not disappoint! They are a super comfy fit, but they also look great (waist-defining and leg-lengthening)," said one buyer.

If you're in search of a more deconstructed look, these ripped jeans have the perfect amount of tears and holes for an edgy feel. This style also features a high-waisted fit and is made of comfy cotton fabric.

Once you try on this brand, it'll be hard to go back. This pair fits like a glove and are super comfortable to walk around in. Whether you're a petite or tall woman, these mom jeans are a must for any casual look.

"The fabric has a little stretch/give which makes them very comfortable," said one shopper.

With a more relaxed fit and straight design, these mom jeans will give you styles for days. The pair is made from 100 percent cotton fabric and the denim comes in more than 16 different hues. According to customers, these jeans are the cure for muffin top distress.

"I have full thighs, behind and a belly. These are hugging me in a flattering way, without being tight at all," one customer shared.

This confidence-boosting pair comes with five pockets and a high-waist silhouette that adds femininity to your attire. Shoppers love this style for the high-quality stitching and thick fabric while being stretchy at the same time.

This classic Levi's pair is as versatile as a leather jacket. The best part is that these jeans will match your coastal grandmother aesthetic (or another summery style you're trying to rock). The snug fit and vintage style goes well with most tops. Once fall begins, you can continue mix-and-matching this versatile number.

If you're plus-sized, this pair will revive your love for jeans. The design features a relaxed fit through the thigh and a straight silhouette to wear your high boots with confidence.

If stretch is what you're looking for, these jeans offer the ultimate recovery and shaping qualities. The pair combines a curvy fit to help contour your body while enhancing your curves.

"These are so comfortable, great stretch and hug my curves without looking like they are too tight," said one buyer.

These Levi's have the right amount of stretch with a classy feel to wear to the office or school. With a long straight cut, you can tell these are flattering on most body types.

These were not! So, if you are looking for jeans that are fuller in the butt and thigh but not huge in the waist, give these a try," said one Amazon shopper.

For the more modern gal looking to enhance her shape, this pair is the right choice. The denim features cotton fabric, a zipper that hugs to the waist and back pockets that elevate your figure.

"They also have a relaxed fit across the hips and thigh, not form-fitting like skinny jeans," added one customer.

Whether you're into flare jeans or a straighter style, Lee always offers the perfect fit. This one is made with cotton fabric and a bit of stretch that won't make you feel constricted. The bootcut jeans also offer flexibility while bending or squatting.

What makes this pair a favorite among shoppers is the smooth, super-stretch fabric and slimming panels that molds the waist. With a tummy-control feature and strategically placed pockets, these jeans will definitely give you a booty lift.

There's nothing classier than straight-fit jeans in a dark wash. These offer a timeless feel that can be paired with any seasonal top while the contoured waistband accentuated the body shape.

One tall customer with extra height mentioned, "it’s hard finding jeans long enough since most women’s pants don’t come with the inseam for you to pick. These fit perfectly!"

