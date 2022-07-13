Prime Day ends tonight! 79 deals to shop now — starting at $12

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is on its second day already! That means you have less than 24 hours to snag some of the best discounts before they're gone for good.

Don't know where to start looking? Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share all of the deals worth shopping right now. From smart home gadgets to bedroom must-haves (who doesn't need a new sheet set?), Brach has the scoop on the steep savings happening today. Plus, we rounded up even more can't-miss deals below. Keep reading to shop all of the best sales from Day 2 of Prime Day.

Best Prime Day deals as seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY

Long gone are the days where clapping was necessary to turn off your lights! These smart plugs can control your lights and other electronics in your home with the sound of your voice. They can even connect to an app on your phone, so you can set timers and schedules and turn things on and off, even when you're not home.

The outdoor version of Kasa's plugs do double-duty, thanks to the presence of two outlets. It can also be controlled with your voice and can even work as far as up to 300-feet from your Wi-Fi router, according to the brand.

Another smart home upgrade you can find on deal? This tower fan from Dreo — it's been marked down to just $70 on Prime Day. You can use your voice or the connected app to power it on and off, set timers and schedules for the fan, too. Plus, the brand says it features a noise-canceling airflow system, so you can doze off without any unwanted background noise.

You likely know this brand for its slow cooker, but don't miss the chance to score some of its other top-rated appliances! This sous vide immersion cooker can hook right onto your pots to help cook your meals to the perfect temperature — Brach says it's basically fool-proof! The LED touch screen display is just one of the features that makes it easy to use while cooking on the stove.

Brach says Casper pillows are some of the most "top-of-the-line" pillows out there — and they haven't seen a discount this steep since at least 2020, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. They're designed almost like a pillow within a pillow, which the brand says is a plus for anyone who needs extra neck support. This rare deal is one all sleepers will want to take advantage of!

Not ready to splurge on a new mattress just yet? You can upgrade your current situation with an affordable mattress topper like this one to get some extra support and comfort. This 3-inch topper from Linenspa has over 64,000 verified five-star reviews and is designed to align with your spine and relieve pressure points to help you sleep comfortably, according to the brand. The brand also says that the gel-infused foam helps to balance your temperature while you sleep.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Since 2015, Prime Day has typically taken place in mid-July. However, Amazon changed the event date to October in 2020 and late June in 2021 due to the pandemic and shipping delays. This year, the 48-hour event is set to happen on July 12 and 13, but early deals kicked off on June 21.

What time does Prime Day start?

Prime Day 2022 will last for 48 hours, beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and ending Wednesday, July 13.

Best Amazon Prime Day 1 deals as seen on TODAY

Retailers with competing Prime Day sales

If your computer or iPhone tabs are open exclusively on Amazon pages today, you could be missing out on quite a few deals happening elsewhere. This Prime Day, some of the largest retailers are taking advantage of the shopping extravaganza with big sales of their own, including Macy's Black Friday in July event and Target's long-awaited Deal Days (which ends today). Other discounts to look forward to include Back to School deals at Best Buy, "Super Markdowns" at Kohl's and a ton of rollbacks at Walmart.

More deals to shop

