Prime Day ends tonight! 79 deals to shop now — starting at $12

From mattress toppers to kitchen gadgets
TODAY / Kara Birnbaum
By Jillian Ortiz, Danielle Murphy and Alexandra Deabler

Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, is on its second day already! That means you have less than 24 hours to snag some of the best discounts before they're gone for good.

Don't know where to start looking? Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach joined the 3rd hour of TODAY to share all of the deals worth shopping right now. From smart home gadgets to bedroom must-haves (who doesn't need a new sheet set?), Brach has the scoop on the steep savings happening today. Plus, we rounded up even more can't-miss deals below. Keep reading to shop all of the best sales from Day 2 of Prime Day.

Best Prime Day deals as seen on the 3rd hour of TODAY

Kasa Smart Plugs (Set of 2)

Long gone are the days where clapping was necessary to turn off your lights! These smart plugs can control your lights and other electronics in your home with the sound of your voice. They can even connect to an app on your phone, so you can set timers and schedules and turn things on and off, even when you're not home.

Kasa Outdoor Smart Plug

The outdoor version of Kasa's plugs do double-duty, thanks to the presence of two outlets. It can also be controlled with your voice and can even work as far as up to 300-feet from your Wi-Fi router, according to the brand.

Dreo Smart Tower Fan

Another smart home upgrade you can find on deal? This tower fan from Dreo — it's been marked down to just $70 on Prime Day. You can use your voice or the connected app to power it on and off, set timers and schedules for the fan, too. Plus, the brand says it features a noise-canceling airflow system, so you can doze off without any unwanted background noise.

Instant Pot Sous Vide Precision Cooker

You likely know this brand for its slow cooker, but don't miss the chance to score some of its other top-rated appliances! This sous vide immersion cooker can hook right onto your pots to help cook your meals to the perfect temperature — Brach says it's basically fool-proof! The LED touch screen display is just one of the features that makes it easy to use while cooking on the stove.

Casper Sleep Pillow

Brach says Casper pillows are some of the most "top-of-the-line" pillows out there — and they haven't seen a discount this steep since at least 2020, according to price tracker CamelCamelCamel. They're designed almost like a pillow within a pillow, which the brand says is a plus for anyone who needs extra neck support. This rare deal is one all sleepers will want to take advantage of!

Linenspa 3-Inch Gel-Infused Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Not ready to splurge on a new mattress just yet? You can upgrade your current situation with an affordable mattress topper like this one to get some extra support and comfort. This 3-inch topper from Linenspa has over 64,000 verified five-star reviews and is designed to align with your spine and relieve pressure points to help you sleep comfortably, according to the brand. The brand also says that the gel-infused foam helps to balance your temperature while you sleep.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Since 2015, Prime Day has typically taken place in mid-July. However, Amazon changed the event date to October in 2020 and late June in 2021 due to the pandemic and shipping delays. This year, the 48-hour event is set to happen on July 12 and 13, but early deals kicked off on June 21.

What time does Prime Day start?

Prime Day 2022 will last for 48 hours, beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 3 a.m. EDT and ending Wednesday, July 13.

Best Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara

Matrix So Silver Purple Shampoo

Real Techniques Assorted Makeup Blending Sponges

Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti-Aging Night Face Oil

Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser

Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser

Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

CHI Original Ceramic Hair Straightening Flat Iron

Bestope Pro Beach Waver Curling Iron Wand

AquaSonic Black Series Electric Toothbrush

Best Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Echo Dot (4th Gen)

Blink Outdoor Camera

JBL Tune True Wireless Earbud Headphones

Kindle Essentials Bundle

Kasa Smart Plug Mini

Sylvania Wifi LED Smart Light Bulb

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum

Echo Frames (2nd Gen) Smart Audio Glasses

Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV

Best Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

New Balance 515 V3 Sneaker

Amazon Essentials Half-Sleeve Midi A-Line Dress

Dickies Dri-Tech Moisture Control Quarter Socks (Set of 6)

Welltree Cloud Slides

Sojos Retro Round Polarized Sunglasses

Cupshe One-Piece Swimsuit

Levi's 711 Skinny Jeans

Yvette High-Impact Sports Bra

Simplicity UPF 50+ Wide Brim Roll-Up Straw Sun Hat

PopYoung Summer Casual T-shirt Dress

YTL Satchel Purse Set

True & Co Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe

Amazon Essentials Men's Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt

Best Amazon Prime Day home and kitchen deals

Fruiteam Hanging Patio Umbrella

WhiteFang Deluxe XL Pop Up Beach Tent

Cuisinart CCG-190 Portable Charcoal Grill

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets

Keurig K-Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker

Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-Qt. Air Fryer with Accessories

Goodful Stackable Lunch Box Container

Stasher Silicone Storage Bag

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef's Oven

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle

Amazon Basics Multi-Speed Immersion Hand Blender

Contigo Kids Water Bottle

Amazon Basics Melamine Dinnerware (Set of 12)

Mikasa Satin Loft 65-Piece Stainless Steel Utensil Set

Cricut Maker 3

Best Amazon Prime Day 1 deals as seen on TODAY

Fire TV Stick Lite

Fire TV Stick 4K Max Streaming Device

Kindle Paperwhite

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds

Chefman Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer+

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector

Olaplex No. 4 & No.5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo & Conditioner

Retailers with competing Prime Day sales

If your computer or iPhone tabs are open exclusively on Amazon pages today, you could be missing out on quite a few deals happening elsewhere. This Prime Day, some of the largest retailers are taking advantage of the shopping extravaganza with big sales of their own, including Macy's Black Friday in July event and Target's long-awaited Deal Days (which ends today). Other discounts to look forward to include Back to School deals at Best Buy, "Super Markdowns" at Kohl's and a ton of rollbacks at Walmart.

More deals to shop

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum

KitchenAid Professional Stand Mixer

PowerXL 5-Quart Single Basket Air Fryer

Sonoma Goods For Life Anti-Gravity Patio Chair

Samsung 85" Class QN90A 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

Sony Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-The-Ear Headphones

iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Ruffle Sweetheart Midi Dress

HP Chromebook 4GB

Orfeld Cold Press Juicer

Style & Co Paminaa Flat Sandals

Royal Luxe Lightweight Microfiber Full/Queen Comforter

