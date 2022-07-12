Amazon Prime Day is here! Everything you need to shop right now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
The moment we've all been waiting for is here: Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially arrived.
And day one of Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, kicked off with a bang this morning, bringing deep discounts that span every category, from tech and home decor to fashion and beauty.
To help simplify your shopping experience, we've rounded up some of the best deals that you can shop right now. We'll be updating this list regularly throughout the day, so keep this page bookmarked to stay on top of the latest can't-miss discounts and deals.
These Amazon lightning deals won't be around for long
While some of the Prime Day deals last for the whole two-day event, others are available to shop for a limited time. So while you can currently score more than 50% beauty must-haves, accessories, weighted blankets and more, if any of the below deals catch your eye, you're going to want to act fast — they won't be around for much longer!
- Wowshow Chunky Gold Hoop Earrings, $10.39 (was $12.99)
- Ourea Weighted Blanket, $48.90 (was $89.99)
- TruSkin Vitamin C Serum, $19.89 (was $35.99)
- Lolalet Strong Hold Hair Claw Clips, 8 Colors, $11.84 (was $27.99)
- Crockpot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $52.49 (was $99.99)
- Eheyciga Satin Pillowcase, $8.79 (was $10.99)
- Jocuu Slow Masticating Juicer $94.99 (was $149.99)
We found fashion must-haves for as little as $8
From top celebrities to your dad, it seems like everyone has been wearing New Balance sneakers lately. And if you're hoping to get in on the trend, you can score a pair for a discount during the event. Not in the market for sneakers? We found deals on other fashion must-haves from Levi's, Adidas, True & Co and more.
- New Balance Women’s 515 V3 Sneaker, $42.99 (was $74.99)
- Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $41.70 (was $69.50)
- Amazon Essentials Women’s Half-Sleeve Waisted Midi A-Line Dress, $18.10 (was $30.60)
- Dickies Men’s Dri-Tech Moisture Control Quarter Socks Multipack, $10.98 (was $14.99)
- Welltree Cloud Slides, $19.99 (was $23.99)
- Sojos Retro Round Polarized Sunglasses for Women, $14.99 (was $19.99)
- Cupshe Women’s One-Piece V-Neck Tummy Control Swimsuit, $20.99 (was $29.99)
- True & Co Women’s True Body Lift Scoop Neck Bra, $40.60 (was $58.00)
- Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $41.99 (was $70.00)
- Amazon Essentials Men’s Regular-Fit Quick-Dry Golf Polo Shirt, $11.10 (was $15.90)
Save on Keurig, Le Creuset and more with these kitchen deals
Whether you're in the market for an air fryer or a new set of pans, you can save big with Amazon's many kitchen deals. The retailer is marking down items from top brands like Instant Pot, Le Creuset, Keurig and more by up to 54%.
- Slim Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $59.99 (was $129.99)
- Instant Pot Vortex 5.7-quart Air Fryer, $89.99 (was $139.99)
- Nutribullet GO Portable Blender, $19.59 (was $34.99)
- Goodful Stackable Lunch Box Container, $12.99 (was $15.99)
- Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $15.39 (was $21.99)
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Chef’s Oven, $249.95 (was $400)
- SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle, $109.99 (was $179.99)
- Amazon Basics Multi-Speed Immersion Hand Blender, $18.19 (was $31.25)
- Contigo Kids Water Bottle, $13.99 (was $23.99)
- Amazon Basics 12-Piece Melamine Dinnerware Set, $17.74 (was $35.47)
Can't miss beauty deals
While Amazon is always a good spot to score beauty favorites at unbeatable prices, the Prime Day discounts are pretty impressive. From classic beauty favorites, like a Maybelline mascara to splurge-worthy brands like Sunday Riley, you can score nearly 50% off so many skin, hair and makeup finds.
- La Roche-Posay Effaclar Purifying Foaming Gel Cleanser, $14 (was $20.00)
- Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $44.49 (was $99.99)
- Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo, $23.45 (was $33.50)
- Maybelline the Falsies Lash Lift Washable Mascara, $6.90 (was $11.99)
- Pantene Silver Expressions, Purple Shampoo and Hair Toner, $10.49 (was $14.24)
- Real Techniques Assorted Makeup Blending Sponges, $13.78 (was $19.99)
- Sunday Riley Luna Retinol Sleeping Anti Aging Night Face Oil, $38.50 (was $55.00)
- Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light, $39.99 (was $69.99)
- Infinitipro By Conair SmoothWrap Hair Dryer, $27.99 (was $59.99)