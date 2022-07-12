IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Amazon Prime Day is underway — here's everything to know and deals to shop now

LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 15 minutes ago

Amazon Prime Day is here! Everything you need to shop right now

Find deals on everything from cloud slides to Keurig and much more.
Getty Images / TODAY Illustration
By Shop TODAY

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

The moment we've all been waiting for is here: Amazon Prime Day 2022 has officially arrived.

And day one of Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, kicked off with a bang this morning, bringing deep discounts that span every category, from tech and home decor to fashion and beauty.

To help simplify your shopping experience, we've rounded up some of the best deals that you can shop right now. We'll be updating this list regularly throughout the day, so keep this page bookmarked to stay on top of the latest can't-miss discounts and deals.


These Amazon lightning deals won't be around for long

Emma Stessman

15m ago / 11:17 AM UTC

While some of the Prime Day deals last for the whole two-day event, others are available to shop for a limited time. So while you can currently score more than 50% beauty must-haves, accessories, weighted blankets and more, if any of the below deals catch your eye, you're going to want to act fast — they won't be around for much longer!

We found fashion must-haves for as little as $8

Emma Stessman

15m ago / 11:17 AM UTC

From top celebrities to your dad, it seems like everyone has been wearing New Balance sneakers lately. And if you're hoping to get in on the trend, you can score a pair for a discount during the event. Not in the market for sneakers? We found deals on other fashion must-haves from Levi's, Adidas, True & Co and more.

Save on Keurig, Le Creuset and more with these kitchen deals

Emma Stessman

15m ago / 11:17 AM UTC

Whether you're in the market for an air fryer or a new set of pans, you can save big with Amazon's many kitchen deals. The retailer is marking down items from top brands like Instant Pot, Le Creuset, Keurig and more by up to 54%.


Can't miss beauty deals

Emma Stessman

15m ago / 11:17 AM UTC

While Amazon is always a good spot to score beauty favorites at unbeatable prices, the Prime Day discounts are pretty impressive. From classic beauty favorites, like a Maybelline mascara to splurge-worthy brands like Sunday Riley, you can score nearly 50% off so many skin, hair and makeup finds.

Shop TODAY