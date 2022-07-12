Need a new air fryer? 11 Prime Day picks to catch on sale for up to 50% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, has officially begun, which means now is the time to upgrade your appliances, wardrobe and even get a head start on your back-to-school shopping without breaking the bank.

Nowadays, no kitchen is complete without an air fryer and right now is the best time to buy one. These are some of the best air fryer deals you can score during Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day air fryer deals

Add a pop of color to your countertops with this air fryer form Dash in aqua. (But if you want neutrals or just other options to match your aesthetic, it's also on sale in black, red, gray, teal and white). It's a no-frills pick that has two dials to set the timer and temperature.

Right now, you can save 15 percent on this no. 1 bestseller. Not only does it come with 12 different presets available at the push of a button, you can even remotely monitor it via an app of your phone. You can even sync it to voice assistants like Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus cleanup is a breeze with the dishwasher-safe basket that can withstand at least 500 washes, according to the brand.

What can make a regular air fryer even better? Two baskets! This extra-large option from Ninja has independently-controlled baskets will help you cook both parts of your meal to perfection without worrying about over- or undercooking. Each side holds up to five quarts and the appliance has the ability to perform five additional functions aside from air frying.

Another multifunctional fryer, this Chefman model can also serve as a rotisserie spit, over and even a dehydrator. The racked shelves make it easy to cook an entire meal together while keeping everything separate. When one thing is done, just pull out the rack and wait for the rest. At almost 40 percent off, this is a deal you won't want to pass up.

This seven-quart basket is perfect when you're cooking for larger families or playing host. According to the brand it can hold 23 chicken wings, almost two pounds of French fries, a three-pound chicken or a six-inch pizza and cook it evenly in just one cycle.

It's a universally-shared experience that the purchase of a new appliance is followed by excitement about all of the new recipes we'll supposedly make with it. Which is almost immediately followed by getting caught up in day-to-day life and making the same things over and over again. But that doesn't have to be the case with this air fryer that comes with a recipe book and access to an online database. Now you'll never run out of new things to try (well...at least you won't for a while).

Another no. 1 bestseller that you can score for just over 30 percent off, this air fryer features two independent baskets with clear glass so you can keep an eye on your food while it's cooking. It has eight functions in total, including SyncCook and SyncFinish. SyncCook allows you to set both baskets to the exact same settings while SyncFinish allows you to set the same end time for both baskets even if they're programmed to different settings.

If you don't need the larger eight-quart dual-basket air fryer, this 5.7-quart might be more suitable for you. This bundle also comes with accessories including a skewer set, cooking rack, non-stick grill pan and non-stick cooking tray so you can make almost anything that comes to mind (or comes from the app you can get access to that has over 1,900 recipes).

What's better than an air fryer? An air fryer and pressure cooker. This appliance is exciting not only for its ability to do achieve multiple tasks but also because it saves counter space by eliminating the need for two (notoriously large) separate machines. If you have a small kitchen, you know how exciting that is.

While this air fryer has the largest price point of the bunch, it also has the largest capacity by far. With the ability to contain 26.4 quarts, you can make an entire 12-inch pizza in here. It also doubles as a toaster oven so you can use it for less intense toasting and reheating scenarios. The glass door and built-in light help you keep a watchful eye on your cooking progress.

According to CamelCamelCamel, the last time this air fryer/toaster oven combo was marked down to this price was in November 2021. So you'll want to take advantage of the deal while it's here before you miss it. If the 50 percent savings aren't enough to convince you, maybe its large capacity or multifunctional features — like broil, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate and more — will do it. Plus, it has over 23,000 verified five-star ratings.

Amazon Prime Day air fryer accessories deals

These accessories will make cooking with your new air fryer even easier. The set comes with a cake pan, pizza pan, skewer rack, multipurpose rack, tongs and even an egg bite mold with a lid. With just a few accessories, you won't ever have to use another pot or pan again!

Using an elevated rack will help your food cook more evenly and reduce the chance that you'll need to put it back when you think it's done the first time. Even though it's already on sale for Prime Day, you can clip the $3 coupon and score this for just $12.

The worst part of using any appliance is the clean up process afterward. These disposable parchment paper pans eliminate the need for cleaning as often. The set comes with 100 pieces so, even if you used your air fryer once every day, you'd be set for over three months.

This silicone pot is a more eco-friendly version of the parchment papers above since it can be reused over and over again. It also comes with a pair of silicone gloves to help you remove the pot from your air fryer safely.

After a while, you'll know exact how to set up your air fryer depending on what you're cooking. But the adjustment period at first might have you constantly searching for "how long does this thing go in the air fryer?" Avoid that with this magnetic cheat sheet that you can stick right to the fridge. It tells you how to adjust your settings for everything from asparagus to mozzarella sticks.

