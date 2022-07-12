Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Amazon Prime Day 2022, an event created by Amazon, is officially here and the deals are even better than we imagined! From big markdowns on tech finds to heavily discounted fashion essentials, there are so many ways to save during the two-day sale.

And for anyone on the hunt for new beauty products, the hair, skin and makeup deals are not to be missed. Along with big markdowns on favorites from classic brands like L'Oreal and Covergirl, Amazon is also discounting items from brands that rarely go on sale, like Virtue and Sunday. So whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite products or finally splurge on that must-have beauty gadget, now is the time to do it.

From NuFace to Virtue, we rounded up some of our favorite beauty deals that you can shop now. Keep scrolling to check out all the deals or click on one of the links below to shop them by category.

Amazon Prime Day hair deals

A product that promises to change your hair in just eight seconds might seem too good to be true, but according to shoppers, L'Oreal Paris' Elvive 8 Second Wonder Water treatment is the real deal. Reviewers say that it "turns fine frizzy hair into lovely, silky hair," and "works like magic." To use, the brand recommends massaging through wet hair for eight seconds before rinsing.

This shampoo brush can be used on wet or dry hair to massage your scalp, remove dandruff or work product into your hair. It comes with two heads with bristles or varying sizes, so you can swap them out depending on your preference.

One Shop TODAY writer said that after using Wow's Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo (and the brand's conditioner), felt and looked "healthier than ever before." and she's not the only one — the formula has more than 5,000 five-star ratings from satisfied Amazon shoppers. Don't miss your chance to grab it while it's less than $15.

Give dry, frizzy strands a moisture boost with this shampoo from Biolage. The shampoo, which can be used on both color-treated and curly hair, is designed to help optimize the moisture balance of your strands, while protecting them from future damage.

Rain and humidity are no match for Color Wow's Dream Coat Supernatural Spray. The popular anti-frizz spray is designed to act like a "raincoat" for hair, creating a water-resistant barrier on your strands to help keep frizz at bay.

You can save more than 50% on this hair dryer from Conair. The beauty tool features Dual Ion Therapy, which the company says gives your hair volume and body, while reducing frizz.

You can score Virtue's celebrity-loved products for 20% off during Amazon Prime Day, including this Restorative Treatment Mask. It features the brand's signature Alpha Keratin 60ku complex, which is said to bind directly to areas of damage in your hair and fill them in, for shinier, stronger hair.

We're all for any product that lets us stretch the time in between wash days. And Amika says that this dry shampoo is "the closest thing to washing your hair without water." Meaning, it's designed to absorb oil and refresh hair without leaving behind residue.

Amazon Prime Day skin care deals

Create a smooth canvas for your makeup look with Maybelline's Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer. Made for all skin types, it can be applied before makeup or worn on its own for smoother, matte-looking skin.

Laneige's lip sleeping masks are so popular, the brand says that one was bought every three seconds last year. And right now, you can grab one for yourself for 30% off. When applied before bed, the formula is designed to nourish and hydrate lips overnight so you wake up with a smooth pout.

Hoping to upgrade your anti-aging routine? Don't miss your chance to save on this Amazon shopper-loved moisturizer. It features three star ingredients — pro-retinol, hyaluronic acid and vitamin C — which are said to work to reduce wrinkles, hydrate skin and boost radiance.

Dermatologists will tell you that sunscreen is a must — no matter the season. And when it comes to their favorite brands, many recommend EltaMD's formulas. This moisturizer from the company features SPF 36 sun protection and is tinted to add a subtle glow to your skin.

If you're after that natural sun-kissed look, but want to keep your sun exposure to a minimum, self-tanner is the way to go. And this popular option promises to provide a foolproof and natural-looking tan. According to the brand, it's perfect for tanning newbies as it's easy to blend into skin and has a tint to help guide application.

Sunday Riley's cult-favorite skin care products don't often go on sale. So you're going to want to take advantage of this 30% discount on the brand's popular C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil. Infused with vitamin C, golden turmeric and primrose oil, it's designed to be used both morning and night to help brighten and nurture skin.

Amazon Prime Day makeup deals

Score more than 20% off this makeup tool set, which comes with everything you'll need to master your look, including two sponges and four brushes.

Covergirl's Skin Milk Foundation has racked up millions of views on TikTok, and people say that it's lightweight and moisturizing, but still provides a decent amount of coverage. It's available in 14 shades and is formulated without phthalates, parabens and sulfates.

This mascara promises to provide dramatic volume and lift for your lashes. It has a double-curved brush, which the brand says grabs lashes at the root for full coverage.

This multi-purpose stain can be used to add a dash of color to your lips and cheeks. According to the brand, it adjusts to your body's chemistry so you get a custom color that suits your skin tone. We suggest getting two while it's on sale — one for your beauty cabinet and one to keep stashed in your purse for quick touch-ups on the go.

Get your glow on with this blush and highlighter duo from Haus Laboratories. You can choose between seven different duos — each feature complimentary colors that are meant to seamlessly blend together.

Amazon Prime Day beauty gadget deals

Experts say that microcurrent devices, like this one from Nuface, can help lift and tighten your facial muscles so your skin looks smoother and more rejuvenated. But the device can be pretty pricey, so we were excited to see that it is marked down by more than 30% during the Prime Day event.

Get a deeper clean every time you cleanse with the help of this brush from PMD. The device features two sides — one with bristles for cleansing and one with ActiveWarmth technology

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals and coverage, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!