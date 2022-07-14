20 beauty deals still available after Prime Day — up to 74% off

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Prime Day 2022, an event created by Amazon, is officially behind us. If you didn't grab everything you wanted or are experiencing some buyer's remorse, don'y worry, there's still plenty of deals to shop! From big markdowns on tech finds to heavily discounted fashion essentials, there are so many ways to save after summer's biggest shopping event.

For anyone on the hunt for new beauty products, the hair, skin and makeup deals are not to be missed. So whether you're looking to stock up on your favorite products or finally splurge on that must-have beauty gadget, you can still score some great deals.

From NuFace to Maybelline, we rounded up some of our favorite beauty deals that are still available. Keep scrolling to check out all the deals or click on one of the links below to shop them by category.

Post-Prime Day hair deals

If you're looking to tame your frizzing hair this summer, this SheaMoisture conditioner is currently 20% off. Containing moisturizing ingredients like Jamaican Black castor oil and shea butter, it has over 14,500 Amazon reviews with one verified reviewer saying she loved how soft it left her hair.

This post-Prime Day discount on a four-in-one hair dryer brush is deep — at 74% off! According to the brand, it has 360-degree ion technology and can curl or straighten your hair, leaving it damage-free and salon-worthy every single time.

Another find from SheaMoisture is this coconut oil kit which features a head-to-toe moisturizer and leave-in conditioner. Made of 100 percent extra virgin coconut oil, we love that you can use the moisturizing balm on both your hair and skin.

This shampoo brush can be used on wet or dry hair to massage your scalp, remove dandruff or work product into your hair. It comes with two heads with bristles or varying sizes, so you can swap them out depending on your preference.

Give dry, frizzy strands a moisture boost with this shampoo from Biolage. The shampoo, which can be used on both color-treated and curly hair, is designed to help optimize the moisture balance of your strands, while protecting them from future damage.

You can save more than 40 percent on this fan-favorite hair dryer brush from Revlon. The beauty tool features advanced ionic technology, which the company says allows you to style your hair while reducing frizz and adding shine.

Post-Prime Day skin care deals

This Japanese cleansing oil doubles as a makeup remover while removing any skin impurities, it's also ideal for all skin types, says the brand. Right now, you can grab it on sale for $17.

Add this Korean beauty skin favorite to your nightly routine for 25% off. Coming in a pack of 12 sheet masks, you will receive a variety of hydrating and revitalizing masks, from tea tree to avocado.

If you're looking to finally try out a retinol and upgrade your skin care routine, now is your chance to grab this customer favorite. With over 10,000 Amazon reviews, this retinol serum contains hyaluronic acid, aloe and vitamin E.

At 29% off, you can relax and de-puff with these seaweed extract under eye patches. According to the brand, these gel-based eye masks contain collagen and sooth the skin while minimizing fine lines.

This "cult-favorite" product from Elemis is designed to be so much more than just a cleansing balm. When cleansing, in addition to removing makeup, the brand says that it nourishes and hydrates skin, to give you a glowing complexion. You can use it daily as a cleanser or weekly as a mask.

Post-Prime Day makeup deals

This eye shadow palette has all the colors you'll ever need — and it's 49% off. Whether you're going for a "no makeup" makeup look or a sultry smokey eye, this palette comes with 16 different shades, from shimmery neutrals to rich deep hues.

This Maybelline liquid lipstick has over 74,000 Amazon reviews plus, according to the brand, the color is supposed to stay in place for up to 16 hours. One verified reviewer added, "These are my absolute favorite lipsticks of all time. They stay on all day, last through meals, stay on all night when I go to bed forgetting to take it off, and they’re super affordable."

You can grab four different shades of highlighter for under $9 courtesy of this Lifus palette. It has almost 6,000 Amazon reviews and the brand boasts it has a shimmery, long-lasting wear without looking overly cake-y or too thick.

Haus Laboratories by Lady Gaga is still offering some major deals on beauty products, including this lip gloss at 58% off. The brand offers 31 high-shine shades to choose from, from natural hues to bold pinks.

Covergirl's Skin Milk Foundation has racked up millions of views on TikTok, and people say that it's lightweight and moisturizing, but still provides a decent amount of coverage. It's available in 14 shades and is formulated without phthalates, parabens and sulfates.

This mascara promises to provide dramatic volume and lift for your lashes. It has a double-curved brush, which the brand says grabs lashes at the root for full coverage.

Get your glow on with this blush and highlighter duo from Haus Laboratories. You can choose between seven different duos — each feature complimentary colors that are meant to seamlessly blend together.

Post-Prime Day beauty gadget deals

Whether you're looking to exfoliate your skin or remove any unwanted peach fuzz, this beauty tool from Finishing Touch has a whopping 113,000 Amazon reviews — and you can get it for 20% off. According to the brand, it instantly and painlessly removes facial hair without any skin irritation.

Experts say that microcurrent devices, like this one from Nuface, can help lift and tighten your facial muscles so your skin looks smoother and more rejuvenated. But the device can be pretty pricey, so we were excited to see that it is marked down by more than 30% during the Prime Day event.

