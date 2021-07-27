Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

When shopping for new skin care products, how do you choose which brand to try when faced with so many options? Do you trust recommendations from a friend? Swear by beauty influencers? Read random reviews online? While these are all great ways to discover new products, sometimes it is best to go with the most popular and trusted option.

Around the world there are beauty and skin care brands that have amassed large followings online because of their effectiveness. From millions of views on TikTok to dedicated followers on Instagram, these brands are trusted by many and continue to impress users on an international level.

Sarah Eggenberger, the senior editor-at-large for NewBeauty, stopped by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to share which brands from around the world take the gold medal for skin care. From a U.S. fan-favorite to brands from France, Japan and Sweden that have taken the internet by storm, these are the must-have skin care products.

Since launching in 2015, Drunk Elephant, a US-based brand, has gained a huge following both on Instagram, with over 1.1 million followers, and on TikTok with 34.3 million views for #drunkelephant. The brand is committed to only using ingredients that directly benefit the health of your skin. All products are free of what Drunk Elephant calls the "Suspicious 6" ingredients, which include essential oils, silicones and fragrance.

So, if you are on the hunt for a new skin care routine, why not try a kit containing eight of their bestselling products? Valued at $126, this kit includes an adorable travel pouch, a jelly cleanser, a luxury facial oil, three serums, a polypeptide cream, an SPF lotion and a multivitamin eye cream.

This wildly popular product is a lightweight water-based serum that uses hyaluronic acid to provide enhanced barrier support and replenish lost moisture so you can have healthy-looking skin. To incorporate this cult-favorite into your routine, simply apply a few drops to your face both morning and night before any creams.

The Ordinary is a Canadian brand that has skyrocketed in popularity since it began in 2016. All of their products are cruelty-free and made without parabens, sulphates or mineral oils.

Featuring the latest technology from Japan, this anti-wrinkle eye cream is said to reveal visible results in as little as one week. This cream tackles all sorts of eye wrinkles from horizontal stress lines between your brows to eyelid creases, corner crinkling and underpuff lines.

Shiseido first began in 1872 in Ginza, Tokyo, and has continued a tradition of setting new standards in the beauty industry. On TikTok, #shiseido has over 25 million views and the brand has about 1.2 million Instagram followers.

"The family business that started out as Japan’s first Western-style pharmacy transformed into a global beauty giant that currently operates in approximately 120 countries and regions around the world," Eggenberger said.

The history of La Roche-Posay dates back to the 14th century from a legend that says the horse of a knight was cured of eczema upon immersing itself in the water of a French spring in the area. Over 75,000 patients visit annually to experience the properties of the water, which is a key ingredient in all of the brands formulas.

"This French brand is backed by 90,000 dermatologists worldwide, recommended by over thousands of influencers and sold in over 50 countries," said Eggenberger.

With summer in full swing, try this body and facial sunscreen with broad spectrum SPF 60. Both non-greasy and fast absorbing, this sunscreen is also suitable for all skin types including sensitive skin. It is recommended to apply the sunscreen 15 minutes before sun exposure and to reapply at least every two hours.

Created by the Swedish-based company FOREO, the BEAR mini stimulates and tones your skin to improve its appearance. Give your face a work out by applying a thin layer of conductive serum and glide the device across your skin for three minutes. Target areas showing signs of ageing to achieve a firmer complexion.

This brand was born in 2013 and began with just two employees. Now, FOREO has expanded into a worldwide business selling popular products ranging from skin care to electric toothbrushes. According to FOREO, they have sold over 36 million products in more than 75 countries.

If you have brittle or damaged hair, this repairing hair mask from Italian-based brand Davines might be the solution you have been searching for. Made with highly nutritious babassu butter, which detangles, and yellow clay, which helps repair hair structure, this formula works to leave your hair healthier and stronger than before. Apply this product to towel-dried hair after shampooing, allow it to sit for 10 minutes, then comb through and rinse.

Still owned and operated by the Bollati family in Parma, Italy, who founded the company, every product is crafted in Parma using high-quality natural ingredients. All product packaging is carbon neutral and produced with clean energy as well.

Using plants and flowers that have grown in the wilds of Greece for thousands of years, KORRES creates natural and effective skin care products. "KORRES beauty brand works closely with Greek organic farmers to grow the highest-quality ingredients and then harvest them based on when they are at peak potency," said Eggenberger.

This nourishing gel-cream uses probiotic-rich Greek yogurt to give your skin a plumped bounce. Apply this product to the face and neck both morning and night. They also say to avoid putting this product near your eyes.

