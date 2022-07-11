Dermatologist shares 5 beauty secrets from around the world

Designer Law Roach on styling Hollywood’s biggest celebrities04:24
- Now Playing
Dermatologist shares 5 beauty secrets from around the world04:54
- UP NEXT
Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more03:48
Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more03:48
Bobbie’s Best: 5 products that will save your summer04:37
Try these hot new takes on 90s fashion trends03:56
Tanya Taylor on starting her own brand, coloring outside the lines04:18
How to get smooth summer skin, from head to toe05:56
Score these major discounts for the July 4th holiday03:24
Beauty products to keep your skin cool and refreshed this summer04:39
TODAY bestsellers for June: Cooling blanket, mister, beach tent04:17
Gender-Inclusive beauty brands are redefining beauty for all people | PRIDE Is Universal03:24
Summer product picks: Best wireless speaker, sunscreen and more04:12
How to pick sunglasses that'll protect your eyes from harmful rays04:56
This skin care company rescues your skin -- and animals in need04:10
Summer fashion trends making a comeback: Midi dress, more03:24
Summer accessories to beat the heat: Drink tote bag, fan and more04:16
8 must-have products to pack the perfect beach bag04:28
Bobbie’s Best: 5 products to help treating your skin05:32
Summer Steals & Deals for a perfect beach day in the sun02:55
Designer Law Roach on styling Hollywood’s biggest celebrities04:24
- Now Playing
Dermatologist shares 5 beauty secrets from around the world04:54
- UP NEXT
Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more03:48
Have fun in the sun with sunscreen stickers, scrunchie set, more03:48
Bobbie’s Best: 5 products that will save your summer04:37
Try these hot new takes on 90s fashion trends03:56
Play All
Play All