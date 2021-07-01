6 bestsellers to help you beat the heat this summer — all under $50

This article is sponsored by Amazon. Our editors independently selected these deals and products because we think you'll enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish-time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.

Summer is in full swing, and while nothing beats spending a day out in the sun, the heat can sometimes feel unbearable. Between the sweat and sunburn, the warm weather can throw a wrench into your plans, but don't let the rising temperatures ruin your summer fun.

Since the heat is here to stay for a few more months, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach is helping us be prepared with summer essentials. From fashionable dresses and skin care to sprinkler pads for the kids, these 6 Amazon bestsellers will help you beat the heat.

This lightweight coverup is a summer beach must-have. Made with an ultra-soft, breathable fabric that wicks away moisture, you can stay dry and on trend all day long. Throw this coverup on with sneakers or flip-flops and you have an easy, casual summer look.

Athleisure is a summer staple, but instead of relying on leggings and sport shorts, why not try one of the biggest summer trends: the exercise dress. Even if you are not working out, this dress will keep you cool and comfortable in the summer heat by using advanced cooling technology.

Nothing is worse than spending an hour on your makeup just for it to melt off in the heat. Luckily, this NYX setting spray can come to the rescue with just a quick spritz. Apply after finishing your makeup to lock in your look and give it a nice matte finish to reduce shine. With over 63 thousand reviews, this product is a favorite of many makeup lovers.

Made with aloe vera, shea butter and peppermint leaf extract, this soothing facial mask will hydrate, nourish and replenish your skin. With the delicious smell of mint chip ice cream, this facial is perfect to use after a day at the beach or by the pool, especially when stashed in the fridge for a cooling effect. Not only does this facial feel amazing, but also it removes deep dirt and oil, unclogs impurities and moisturizes your skin.

Nothing says summer quite like a sprinkler party for the kids. This splash pad is a bestseller in the toys and games category and for just $19.99, it is no secret why. Set up takes mere minutes and is perfect for families who want to spend time outside but may not have a pool or a large space. Not only is this splash pad great for kids, but pets love it, too.

Lugging around a cooler to the beach or a backyard party can be a pain, but this insulated backpack cooler makes it super easy to transport drinks and food to your next summer get-together. This cooler is not only large enough to hold 30 cans, but it comes with a bottle opener, cell phone pocket, dry compartment for snacks and is also leak-proof.

While it is preferable to avoid getting sunburnt in the first place, if you do get burned, this cool down lotion is a life saver. This after-sun lotion instantly nourishes and prevents sun-damaged skin from peeling. The light, non-greasy formula even provides an extra boost to lock in your new tan.

Never serve wine at the wrong temperature again with this cooling cup. This tumbler maintains the temperature of wine better than normal glasses and has a sturdy construction that is perfect for outdoor use. Pop the tumbler in the freezer for white wines or cool in the fridge for reds and let the cooling gel within the cup work its magic.

Before getting dressed, apply this balm on areas of your body where skin is rubbed, and enjoy a chafe-free summer day. Made from plant-derived ingredients, this vegan formula is effective and long-lasting in both humid and dry conditions.

