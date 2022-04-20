Amazon just dropped so many beauty deals — here are 17 worth shopping

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We're still waiting for all the details to be revealed about this year's big Amazon Prime Day event, but that doesn't mean we can't do some shopping in the meantime. After all, on any given day, you can find some great deals on essentials for your wardrobe, home and more on the retail site.

And right now, Amazon is offering some pretty amazing discounts on products for every area of your beauty routine, from makeup to hair care. Deals range from up to 38% off hair straightening irons to up to 30% off premium beauty items. To make things even better, with Earth Day coming up, many of the deals center around sustainable products, including those with "clean" formulas and eco-friendly packaging, the retailer says.

Below, we're sharing 17 Amazon beauty deals that we think are worth adding to your cart ASAP.

Amazon skin care deals

Bio-Oil's nourishing skin care oil has long been a favorite of beauty lovers and TikTok users. And it's not hard to see why: Experts say that the product contains a variety of beneficial oils that can help support and protect skin. And you can currently get the 100 percent natural version of the formula for a discount.

Get a summer-ready glow sans the sun damage with this bestselling self-tanner. It comes in 15 shades and formulas, including a gradual tanning mousse and a "natural glow" bronzing water version. Reviewers say the affordable tanner is easy to apply and provides a "great tan for the price."

The Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water has an impressive average 4.7-star rating from more than 42,000 ratings. According to the brand, the formula is designed to gently lift away dirt and makeup without drying out your skin.

Keep your skin protected all spring and summer long with this tinted sunscreen. The zinc-based mineral sunscreen is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and reef-friendly (there's no octinoxate or oxybenzone here!), according to the brand. Both the tinted and non-tinted versions are currently on sale.

If you've been hearing about the benefits of double cleansing and want to give it a try, this cleansing oil seems like a great pick to use in the first step of the process. The oil contains skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, bakuchiol, ceramides and more.

This soothing skin care solution is meant to be applied before and after shaving or waxing to help prevent and reduce the appearance of ingrown hairs and razor bumps. Reviewers say "it works like magic" and is "well worth the money."

Searching for a Mother's Day gift for Mom or Grandma? Pamper her from head to toe with this set, which comes with six of Burt's Bees classic beauty products. The box features a lip balm, hand cream, foot cream, multipurpose ointment and more.

Fans of Aveeno's popular moisturizing body wash can skip the extra plastic waste and save some money by refilling their bottle with this pouch. It's designed to use up to 80 percent less plastic than a regular bottle and comes with enough product to fill two 18-ounce containers, according to the brand.

Score 30% off this facial cleansing brush from PMD. According to the brand, the device operates at 7,000 vibrations per minute to help break down dirt and oil from within the pores. The bristles are designed to be gentle enough to be used on all skin types and the silicone brush is odor-resistant, hypoallergenic and waterproof.

Amazon hair care deals

Amazon shoppers love Pura d'Or's affordable and effective beauty products, from its facial oils to its bestselling biotin shampoo. And right now, you can get its fan-favorite apple cider vinegar shampoo and conditioner set for nearly 50% off. The formulas are made from a blend of active ingredients like apple cider vinegar, biotin, keratin and more, and are said to help hydrate hair and promote growth.

This shampoo and conditioner set is made with tea tree oil, which is said to help relieve dandruff. You can grab both bottles for just over $21, which is nearly 40% off their original price!

Revlons' One-Step Volumizing Hot Air Brush is an Amazon bestseller and a TODAY shopper favorite. And if you have yet to add the drying brush to your beauty cabinet, now is a great time to do so, as it's currently 42% off on Amazon. "I can style my hair in about 15 minutes and it looks like a blowout from the salon," one reviewer wrote. "No frizz and very few flyaways. THIS IS THE GREATEST THING I HAVE EVER PURCHASED."

This flat iron from Chi features Tourmaline Ceramic plates and even heat distribution, which the brand says reduces static to leave your hair silky smooth. It reaches temperatures of up to 392 degrees F and can heat up within 30 seconds, according to the brand.

Made with natural boar bristles and flexible nylon pins, this brush promises to efficiently detangle hair and help evenly distribute hair oils to prevent your mane from looking greasy. "I had no ideas brushes could be so nice for my hair," one reviewer wrote. "I always bought the 'drugstore' kind. My hair has started to thin, and it was recommended that I get a good brush for it. While my old brush pulled out and broke my hair (which I didn’t really realize could be remedied) this one hardly pulls on my hair at all. And it feels great on my scalp. Like a massage."

Amazon makeup deals

Makeup sponges get dirty pretty quickly, and if you haven't been cleaning yours regularly, it may be time to get some new ones. This bestselling set comes with five sponges which can be used both wet or dry to blend and apply makeup.

Maybelline's Fit Me Matte formula is currently the No. 1 bestselling foundation on Amazon, and you can score it for a discount. Made with clay and micropowders, the liquid foundation is designed to help control shine and blur pores to give your skin a flawless matte finish, according to the brand.

Part balm, part lipstick, this two-in-one product promises to hydrate lips while adding a touch of color. The formula is designed to be buildable, so you can achieve a bolder look by adding a few more swipes.

