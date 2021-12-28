This anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set gives me thicker, fuller hair

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Over time, hair loss can become more and more common amongst both men and women. You might notice your hair seeming thinner than normal or coming out in bigger clumps in the shower. It's a process that can be confusing, frustrating and frightening.

When faced with thinning hair, Pura D'or's Golden Label Shampoo and Conditioner set is what Amazon customers reach for the most. Together, they are designed to combat dryness and leave you with thicker, fuller hair — and the beauty duo has some rave reviews from verified buyers on Amazon as well as from Shop TODAY's director of e-commerce Jen Birkhofer.

"I heard about it [Pura D'or's Original Anti-Thinning Biotin Shampoo] from one of my favorite hometown beauty bloggers. She talked about how much she loved the shampoo for thinning hair or hair regrowth," Birkhofer said.

"She shared a few progress photos specifically focusing on the regrowth of hair around her hairline, and they were really compelling. I had just had a baby and was nervous about all the hair I was losing, so I hopped on Amazon and bought it during a late-night nursing session," Birkhofer continued, adding she was especially swayed by the number of incredible before-and-after pictures from Amazon reviewers.

The anti-thinning shampoo is currently a No. 1 bestseller on Amazon. It is made with a blend of natural ingredients like nettle extract, black cumin seed oil and pumpkin seed and, according to the brand, is "'manufactured in an environmentally responsible way."

"There are ingredients in the Pura D'or shampoo, such as saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil and rosemary, which have been shown to increase hair growth and hair counts in some small studies," Dr. Shejal Shah of SmarterSkin Dermatology previously told Shop TODAY.

The brand boasts that its formula helps to hydrate the scalp, which reduces dryness, brittle strands and improves hair manageability.

"I got the shampoo and conditioner bundle, and I actually love them both," Birkhofer said, noting her husband is a big fan as well. "My husband had bought it for himself. I have no idea how he found out about it but it’s beyond hilarious that we bought the same hair-growth product off Amazon [without knowing]."

The more than 4,000 verified five-star reviews (and 11,000+ global five-star ratings) on Amazon agree with Birkhofer's feelings. Many reviewers noted that they noticed way less hair fallout after using the shampoo.

"It is incredible just how good this shampoo is," one reviewer wrote. "I had used it after an unfortunate incident with hair coloring that damaged and altered my hair, leading to a significant hair loss. It worked wonders."

"After a few weeks of use, my hair was stronger, shinier and I saw less hair in my bathtub and on my shoulders," one reviewer wrote.

Other reviewers raved that their hair felt thicker and looked more voluminous.

"This product helps my hair feel thicker and fuller," one reviewer shared. "I also don't notice as much hair left on my hands after using this shampoo."

Birkhofer noted that sometimes the shampoo can be a bit drying to her ends. So, she concentrates the product on her roots and follows up with a weekly deep conditioner or hair mask, like this beloved Wonder Water from L'Oréal.

More customer-loved Pura D'or products

If your hair is lacking in shine but over-delivering in frizz, this Pura D'or shampoo and conditioner set is just what you need. The apple cider vinegar and blend of active ingredients help to lock in moisture, balance your hair's pH levels and stop dryness in its tracks.

Made with organic aloe vera, minus any artificial preservatives, this hydrating treatment can soothe skin that's been irritated by sunburn, bug bites, cuts and more.

