Fried ends, a greasy scalp and constant breakage are some common issues that fine-haired people deal with, but the right products can help end this perpetual struggle.

If you have to wash your hair every two days to reinvigorate your thin hair or just have flat, frizzy locks more often than you'd like to admit, you've come to the right place. Shop TODAY talked to a few experts to reveal their must-try tips if you're looking to give your thin, fine hair an extra boost. We also found several shopper-approved products to help your roots live up to their full potential.

How to care for thin hair

Just like curly hair, thin locks also has its limitations and requires the same amount of care and treatment. When it comes to styling and washing, thin hair needs different products and routines than thicker tresses.

According to hairstylist Michelle Cleveland, look for hair products that say volumizing, body building and root lift if you're looking to refine your routine. "These words usually indicate that the product will cause the hair to stand erect on the scalp."

New Jersey-based hairstylist Jennifer Korab recommends using a clarifying shampoo once a week. "People with fine and thin hair should clarify hair once a week to remove the buildup of excess oils and residue on the hair and scalp," she explained. Not only does it remove lingering environmental accumulation, but it also helps with adding volume and movement to your hair.

Getting haircuts consistently (approximately every 6 to 8 weeks) will also ensure that your ends remain healthy. By regularly pruning damaged hair, you're assisting with consistent growth. "Having split ends weighs down your hair and reduces movement," added celebrity hairstylist Kevin Kelly.

What ingredients to look for if you have thin hair?

Ingredients like charcoal and tapioca starch have been shown to help fine hair appear thicker and fuller. In fact, one recent study found that activated charcoal in herbal shampoo yields better results when it comes to eliminating dandruff and removing dirt. Moreover, it was shown that charcoal acts as a conditioning agent and promotes hair growth.

According to Kelly, another ingredient that'll help thin, fine hair is PVP/VA Copolymer, since it helps "lock in form and absorb moisture." You can find this component in holding hair products like hairsprays, gels and styling creams.

To strengthen your hair and expand the hair's cuticle, you should also search for products that contain panthenol. "This ingredient retains moisture and improves the texture of hair," shared Kelly.

Additionally, Cleveland recommends shampoos that contain natural cleansing ingredients like peppermint "to remove the buildup on the hair."

Can you use styling products on thin hair?

"Fine hair can’t hold too much weight without going flat, so I would suggest that if you have fine hair, you try to find the balance between adding enough product to give you volume but not so much that you weigh it down," suggested Cleveland.

According to Korab, root lifters and mousses are great for blowdrying volume into the hair. Also, dry texture sprays are great to create the illusion of a fuller appearance.

Best products for thin hair, according to shoppers

This Dove dry shampoo with over 11,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon is perfect for those in-between wash days. It absorbs oil from your hair while adding a bouncy texture to your strands. Use it after your workout session to give your hair extra oomph in the morning.

"It doesn’t leave any white residue and makes my hair feel super full. I absolutely love the smell of it as well," shared one reviewer.

Don't let humidity halt your plans! This miracle volumizer from It's a 10 will hold your hairstyle while adding shine and volume in a breeze. Its formula contains VP/VA Copolymer, which aids in soaking up moisture and providing that instant hold. One customer said she sprays it on damp hair before she blowdries it. "[It] really gives great volume for my fine hair and the volume looks great with no stickiness afterward."

Turn up the volume with Living Proof's texturizing spray that works perfectly on dry hair. It adds a weightless texture to your tresses while absorbing oil to extend that blowout. So, if you need a little pick me up before that meeting, this is a great solution to pump up your hairstyle.

This under-the-radar brand will stimulate your scalp while reactivating microcirculation. Not only will your hair feel more manageable after the first wash but also more refreshed. The formula contains panthenol, which helps in improving the texture of damaged hair.

If your fine, flat hair needs a boost, switch to this Ouai shampoo. The combination of biotin, hemp seed extract and chia seed oil will unite to strengthen and turn your hair into a more voluminous texture. It also contains keratin to help reduce that frizz frenzy.

While it can be scary to use conditioner on fine hair, this one is lightweight enough for those with curly and straight hair. The soft rose fragrances will add a long-lasting volume to your hair, while the vitamin E will support your overall scalp health.

"I have thin, color-treated hair and after using it my hair feels voluminous, silky soft and hydrated," one shopper raved.

This Oribe bestseller is ideal for those looking for perfectly beachy waves. Customers rave about how this formula helps to simplify their hair routine, especially when you air-dry it. It contains vitamin E, Wave Resin Complex and other natural ingredients to help control frizz.

With its plant-based formulation, this shampoo is ideal to polish the hair follicles. The formula is packed with vitamins, minerals, peppermint and essential oils to control your unruly hair.

"My hair shines and feels so light, not weighed down like many other shampoos do," said one reviewer.

This clarifying shampoo from Moroccanoil is built with argan oil, lavender, rosemary, chamomile, jojoba extracts, keratin and panthenol to give your hair the nourishment it needs. With over 1,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, customers agree this power player will clean hair of buildup while hydrating your scalp.

"Itchy flaky scalp is a chronic problem I have, and my scalp has not itched once" since using this product, said one reviewer.

If you're seeking another refreshing solution, this plumping rinse is the way to go. Loaded with essential ingredients like shea butter and rice amino acids, this conditioner aims to strengthen your hair from cuticle to tip while adding a voluminous boost.

If you're trying to protect your hair color, this product is designed to nourish the scalp while stimulating your hair follicles. Use it on dry or damp hair and massage it into the scalp to give back some flexibility to your strands. Key ingredients like larch wood extract, Saccharomyces Lysate and Biomimetic Signal Peptide work together to create a healthy environment for hair growth.

