This viral brand for thinning hair just launched at Sephora — what to know

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok lately, you’ve probably noticed that hair growth products are absolutely everywhere. From the viral rosemary oil to thickening shampoos, it seems like everyone is trying to achieve thicker, fuller hair at home.

Whether you suffer from hair loss due to hormonal changes or simply want to maintain your hair and scalp health, there are plenty of brands on the market that claim to be able to help. One example is Nutrafol. The brand, which launched in 2016 with a hair-growth supplement, added physician-formulated hair care products (including a shampoo, conditioner, mask and serums) for thinning hair to its lineup over the last two years. As of today, you can shop the products at sephora.com, and they'll also be available in select Sephora stores starting in late February, according to a release.

How does Nutrafol work?

Ranging from $44 to $69, Nutrafol’s hair care products claim to visibly improve hair thickness and strength while promoting scalp health. But do the products actually work? We consulted Dr. Angela Lamb, a board-certified dermatologist at New York City’s Mount Sinai hospital, for a professional opinion.

To understand how these Nutrafol products work, it’s important to understand the major causes of hair loss. Androgenic, or hormone-related hair loss is the most common type of hair loss in both men and women, according to Lamb. While there are plenty of ways to treat androgenic hair loss, Nutrafol's hair care products work by alleviating some of the visual effects.

“The whole new line of products that [Nutrafol has] come out with I think are fantastic,” says Lamb, referring to the non-supplement products in the lineup. “The reason that they work is from a cosmetic perspective: They strip the hair shaft or they coat it in a way that helps it look more cosmetically pleasing. Whether or not they do a ton for actual hair growth? Different story. But I do think they help people's hair look better and people are usually happier with what their hair looks like.”

According to Lamb, another way that hair care products like the ones from Nutrafol can promote fuller hair is by maintaining scalp health. Hair grows from the root, so many hair struggles can be improved by treating your scalp. Lamb likens scalp health to growing a garden: When your soil is unhealthy, your plants won’t grow to their full potential.

Keep reading to learn more about Nutrafol's shampoo, conditioner and other products for thinning hair.

Nutrafol hair care products available at Sephora

One of the major reasons why your hair might look thin is because it’s being weighed down with products, Lamb explains. To treat this, you’ll want a shampoo that removes the debris that can make hair appear less voluminous. Nutrafol’s shampoo contains cocamidopropyl betaine, a coconut-based surfactant that can rid hair of unnecessary buildup for a fuller look.

Lamb adds that another key ingredient is oligosaccharides, a sugar that coats the hair shaft to make hair appear shinier and therefore more voluminous.

Nutrafol’s scalp exfoliating mask can help support your hair’s “soil” by removing dead skin cells, excess oil and product buildup.

“It maintains scalp health which in turn can stimulate growth,” Lamb says. The mask contains exfoliating elements such as sugar cane and alpha hydroxy acid, which chemically and physically exfoliate the scalp.

Both Nutrafol’s conditioner and scalp-soothing serum contain glycerin and lactic acid, two ingredients that Lamb recommends for maintaining scalp health.

“This one has glycerin so it'll be very moisturizing and soothing to the scalp,” Lamb says. “It also has some lactic acid which can be an exfoliant for the scalp. So if you have buildup, it'll just help get the scalp in a better place.”

Ingredients such as panthenol and hydroxyethylcellulose in Nutrafol’s thickening serum can help create a fuller look by forming a protective coating over the hair’s shaft, Lamb says. Panthenol can also help strengthen existing hair by protecting it from further damage.