It creates volume and promotes hair growth

After trying plenty of volumizing hair products — and I mean, at least over 100 during my former beauty editor days — I’ve come to realize that most products simply provide a temporary boost that only lasts a day, at best.

This shampoo and conditioner isn't like that. It contains the ingredient biotin (which is also called vitamin B7) and is formulated to help stimulate hair growth and even thicken thinning hair, says the brand. Plus, they note that this ingredient can also strengthen the actual hair strands and prevent brittleness that often contributes to breakage.

My hair looks healthier after use

While I love the long-term benefits of this duo, the way my hair looks immediately after using them is a major draw for me, too. Often, my hair always turns out a bit frizzy after using volumizing products, which is puzzling to me. My theory — albeit, I could be wrong — is that many of them lack smoothing ingredients since those often weigh down the hair, leading to minimizing the appearance of volume.

Since this shampoo and conditioner combination contains argan oil and keratin, frizz and flyaways are minimized, says the brand. So, not only do I get that instant oomph, but I also have smoother strands.

The scent isn’t too strong

My only gripe with this product is that its scent doesn’t have me secretly sniffing my hair all day long. While it smells lovely (it has that fresh, clean fragrance), it’s very mild. Typically, I go for hair products that have a stronger smell — I just love the sensorial experience of a sweet smelling shampoo. However, if strong fragrances give you a headache, this set might be a good fit for you.

Ultimately, this shampoo and conditioner duo have earned their spot in my shower. The sulfate-free, color-safe formula is one I’ll be keeping around for a while. And as a thin-haired woman looking to help out other hair growth enthusiasts, I highly recommend giving it a try for yourself. And right now the brand is offering 30% off sitewide with code TODAY30 until 8/31, so what better time to give this a try than the present?