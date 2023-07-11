Amazon's favorite thinning hair brand is having a major sale — starting at $11

As you age, you might notice over time that your hair is seeming to thin out or is coming out in bigger clumps in the shower. Hair loss and thinning is a process that can be confusing, frustrating and frightening, but Pura d'Or is a reliable brand targeting both of those concerns for many shoppers — and a few of their top-rated, bestselling products are currently on sale during Prime Day, an event created by Amazon.

During the two-day marquee event, you'll be able to stock up on some of Pura d'Or's Shop TODAY editor-approved formulas for up to 48% off. Loaded with sustainably sourced ingredients to keep tresses looking (and feeling) healthy and strong, the brand has no shortage of crowd-pleasing products to up your beauty routine game. And if hair thinning isn't necessarily for you, we found other beauty deals happening for Prime Day, too.

Pura d'Or Prime Day deals

Together, Pura d'Or's bestselling anti-thinning shampoo and conditioner set are designed to combat scalp dryness and leave you with thicker, fuller hair. The beauty duo also has some rave reviews from verified buyers on Amazon as well as from Jennifer Birkhofer, vice president of commerce at NBC News.

"I got the shampoo and conditioner bundle, and I actually love them both," Birkhofer said, noting her husband is a big fan as well. "My husband had bought it for himself. I have no idea how he found out about it, but it’s beyond hilarious that we bought the same hair-growth product off Amazon [without knowing]."

"There are ingredients in the Pura d'Or shampoo, such as saw palmetto, pumpkin seed oil and rosemary, which have been shown to increase hair growth and hair counts in some small studies," Dr. Sejal Shah of SmarterSkin Dermatology previously told Shop TODAY.

Currently Amazon's bestselling hair regrowth shampoo, this shampoo is also formulated to amp up volume and reduce brittleness, according to the brand.

The brand's affordable cold-pressed argan oil isn't just great for reducing frizz and taming flyaways — it can also be utilized for hydrating dry skin and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles!

An Amazon shopper (and Shop TODAY reader) favorite, Pura d'Or's bestselling rosehip seed oil currently holds over 9,000 verified five-star ratings. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Marisa Garshick previously told us the ingredient is great option for addressing aging concerns, but it can also be used to moisturize scalp dryness and repair hair damage.

Made without any artificial preservatives, this hydrating aloe vera treatment soothes skin irritation caused by sunburn, cuts, bug bites and much more.

This moisturizing duo features key active ingredients like aloe vera, tea tree and peppermint oils and vitamins B and E to minimize scalp irritation and reduce flakiness. The result? Stronger, healthier tresses, starting at the roots!

Summer and dry, frizzy hair typically go hand in hand, so this clarifying shampoo and conditioner set is bound to rectify this warm weather beauty woe. Its standout ingredient — apple cider vinegar — helps with locking in moisture and balancing out your mane's pH levels, according to the brand.

More Prime Day deals on products for thinning hair

