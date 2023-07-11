IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Amazon Prime Day is here! Can't-miss deals to shop on Day 1

We found savings on everything from Apple AirPods to Levi's jeans and more.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Apple Watch, running shoes, more

By Jillian Ortiz

The wait is over! Amazon Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, is finally here — and if you’re like us, you’re ready to shop (and save!).

For the next 48 hours, the Shop TODAY team is bringing you the best Prime Day deals out there. From fashion to tech, we’re setting out to find steep savings on favorites from brands like Levi’s, Apple and more. Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share 10 of the best deals we've seen so far, including up to 56% off of Levi's jeans and even a bestselling anti-aging serum for under $35.

Keep reading to shop her standout picks, plus even more can't-miss Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals seen on TODAY

Shop TODAY editors will be the first to say that skinny jeans are definitely not "out" when it comes to fashion trends. A flattering pair can truly go the distance when it comes to your wardrobe and this sculpting style from Levi's is one you can snag for 56% off right now.

Prime Day sneaker deals

One podiatrist who Shop TODAY spoke to says Asics is one of the top sneaker brands they recommend to their patients. Brach found pairs that boast gel technology that the brand says provides cushioned shock absorption. Brach also discovered options from Adidas for men and women that are on deal for as low as $35! These top-rated styles make for comfortable runs or walks.

Prime Day beauty deals

Sunday Riley Good Genes Serum

This serum from Sunday Riley is the brand's bestselling product, and it also won a Shop TODAY Beauty Award for Best Anti-Aging Serum this year. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman told Shop TODAY that the lactic acid in the formula exfoliates but is "fairly gentle on the skin," which makes it suitable for all skin types. You can snag the half-ounce bottle on deal for 30% off right now.

Tech

Apple Watch Series 8

We're always on the lookout for tech steals during major sale events such as Prime Day, so we were excited to see deals on Apple products. Brach spotted the Apple Watch Series 8 on deal for 30% off; it is one of Apple's newest watches and it enables you to take calls, listen to music, use Apple Pay, monitor your health activity and more.

Home

OxiClean Washing Machine Cleaner

Your washing machine needs to be cleaned, too! Experts told Shop TODAY it should get a good cleaning at least once a month (or, every 30 cycles). According to the brand, you can toss one of these pouches into the drum of your machine and run a hot cycle to reap the benefits of a cleaner wash — and one pack should last you until the winter.

Amazon Prime Day fashion deals

Editor's note: All fashion deals are discounted depending on color and size choices.

New Balance V1 Sneaker

Hey Dude Women's Wendy Shoe

Shaperx Shaping Bodysuit

Shapermint Biker Shorts

Crocs Women's Swiftwater Sandal

Amazon Prime Day beauty deals

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Real Techniques Everyday Essentials + Sponge Kit

Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0

Crest 3D Whitestrips

Samnyte Hair Wax Stick

Pura D'Or Anti-Thinning Set

St. Tropez Self Tan Express Bronzing Mousse

It Cosmetics Confidence in a Cream

Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream

Mario Badescu Lip Mask

Lancôme Lash Idôle

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD

Shark Blow Dryer

L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Mascara

Cosrx Snail Mucin 96% Power Repairing Essence

Nivea Skin Firming Variety Pack

Bio-Oil Skincare Set

Amazon Prime Day home deals

Weekender Gel Memory Foam Pillow

LifeStraw Home Pitcher

BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Dreo 5-Speed Oscillating Tower Fan

Samsonite Evolve SE Hardside Spinners Set

Etronik Travel Duffel Bag

Rachael Ray Cucina Cookware Set

Shark Air Purifier

Shark Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Shark Steam Pocket Mop

Mellanni Sheet Set

Amazon Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Kindle (2022 Release)

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Fitbit Charge 5

Blink Indoor Wireless Security Camera (3rd Gen)

Echo Dot

Amazon Fire

Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote

Apple Airpods (2nd Generation)

Altec Lansing HydraBlast Speaker

SwitchBot Lock

Quzudn iPhone Charger

Kidee Neck Fan

