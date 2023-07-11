The wait is over! Amazon Prime Day 2023, an event created by Amazon, is finally here — and if you’re like us, you’re ready to shop (and save!).

For the next 48 hours, the Shop TODAY team is bringing you the best Prime Day deals out there. From fashion to tech, we’re setting out to find steep savings on favorites from brands like Levi’s, Apple and more. Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by TODAY to share 10 of the best deals we've seen so far, including up to 56% off of Levi's jeans and even a bestselling anti-aging serum for under $35.

Keep reading to shop her standout picks, plus even more can't-miss Prime Day deals.

Amazon Prime Day deals seen on TODAY

Shop TODAY editors will be the first to say that skinny jeans are definitely not "out" when it comes to fashion trends. A flattering pair can truly go the distance when it comes to your wardrobe and this sculpting style from Levi's is one you can snag for 56% off right now.

Prime Day sneaker deals

One podiatrist who Shop TODAY spoke to says Asics is one of the top sneaker brands they recommend to their patients. Brach found pairs that boast gel technology that the brand says provides cushioned shock absorption. Brach also discovered options from Adidas for men and women that are on deal for as low as $35! These top-rated styles make for comfortable runs or walks.

Prime Day beauty deals

This serum from Sunday Riley is the brand's bestselling product, and it also won a Shop TODAY Beauty Award for Best Anti-Aging Serum this year. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman told Shop TODAY that the lactic acid in the formula exfoliates but is "fairly gentle on the skin," which makes it suitable for all skin types. You can snag the half-ounce bottle on deal for 30% off right now.

Tech

We're always on the lookout for tech steals during major sale events such as Prime Day, so we were excited to see deals on Apple products. Brach spotted the Apple Watch Series 8 on deal for 30% off; it is one of Apple's newest watches and it enables you to take calls, listen to music, use Apple Pay, monitor your health activity and more.

Home

Your washing machine needs to be cleaned, too! Experts told Shop TODAY it should get a good cleaning at least once a month (or, every 30 cycles). According to the brand, you can toss one of these pouches into the drum of your machine and run a hot cycle to reap the benefits of a cleaner wash — and one pack should last you until the winter.

