Target's 'biggest sale of the season' is here: Top Circle Week deals to shop, from $5

It's that time of year again! This week many retailers are ramping up their mid-summer sales (including Amazon Prime Day and Walmart+ Week), and Target is no exception. Target Circle Week — an event that the retailer called its "biggest sale of the season" in a release — is finally here, and the deals do not disappoint. To help you navigate the sale, Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share everything you need to know — including her shopping tips and the best deals to score before the week is over.

How does Target Circle Week work?

Target Circle Week is an exclusive sale for members of the retailer's free loyalty program, Target Circle, and will run from July 9 to July 15, 2023. During this time, Target Circle members can score 20 to 50% off a wide variety of products from top brands such as Dyson, Keurig and Beats, as well select Target-exclusive brands, including Cat & Jack, Sun Squad and Good & Gather. Members can shop the deals in stores, online and in the Target app all week long.

Not a member? You can sign up for Target Circle for free online to unlock access to these deals and other perks. Members accrue earnings to put toward future purchases and can take advantage of additional Target Circle offers throughout the year.

Editor’s note: In order to redeem the discounts below, sign into Target Circle and save the relevant offers to your account.

Target Circle Week deals as seen on TODAY

Save 30% on a new 'fit for the kiddos, just in time for back-to-school season. Target is offering 30% off select kids apparel, including styles from its popular Cat & Jack brand. Sizes range from XS-XXL (which translates to sizes 4-18), and you can purchase any Cat & Jack product knowing that it comes with a 1-year warranty and a free return policy.

Made with a soft blend cotton according to the brand, these polos start as low as $7 and come in multiple solid, smart and fun colors that will guarantee all-day comfort without compromising versatility and style.

Post says her son loved this classic shorts style, which features multiple pockets and a drawstring to ensure the best fit. While they're on sale for less than $6, consider sizing up on a couple of pairs for next summer, too!

Save 30% on a cute and casual new dress that can be worn anywhere these next few months. Dress it up with a pair of sandals or pair with sneakers for a more casual look, Post says.

With the new 'Barbie' movie releasing soon, the resurgence of the popular doll is upon us — as seen in viral trends such as barbiecore. She's stacking up to be one of the hottest toys of the season, so we were excited to find out that Target is offering 20% off select Barbie toys during Circle Week. This mermaid Barbie features her own treasure chest and a wide variety of different accessories to mix and match.

This Barbie loves the theatre! Let her tag along for a Broadway show featuring her fabulous accessories including a purse, playbill and even some snacks. This Life in the City doll is part of a fashionable collection of dolls ready for big adventures.

Some fans may be surprised to learn that Barbie has a little sister. Stacie loves storytelling and is just as adventurous as her big sister which can be seen in her summer camp playset. Themed off the great outdoors, this set comes equipped with a tent, kayak, cute camping accessories and more.

We could never forget about our gamers — Target is offering 50% off select video games! Super Mario Bros is another franchise that's making headlines due to the recently released movie. This deluxe set has two games in one — a Super Mario Bros. U game for beginners and a Super Luigi U game for seasoned players. Not to mention, $30 off a Nintendo Switch game is an absolute steal.

Editor’s note: This product is sold out for shipping. It’s still available for in-store pickup and delivery at select locations, and we found a similar item that ships to your home below.

This game brings iconic characters like Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach together for a galactic mission.

During Circle Week, select gaming headsets and other accessories are discounted at 50% off! This official, wireless HyperX Cloud Fight headset is licensed by Xbox and has 30 hours of battery life. This pair has easy and convenient ear controls according to the brand, plus high quality memory foam designed for durability and comfort.

Inspired by these deals, Post is already planning her holiday gifts. If a gamer you know is ready to upgrade their gear, this highly rated Sony headset is currently $50 off. The brand says these headsets come with 360 Spatial Sound and advanced detection technology, all for the perfect gaming experience.

Summer is all about fun in the sun, so Post says she loves that the sale includes all sorts of outdoor toys and activities you can enjoy right now. If you've been searching for a fun summer activity, this chalk kit is packed with stencils, chalk holders and a variety of chalk colors — all for under $10. Non-toxic and washable, according to the brand, this chalk is perfect for the little artist in your life.

With so many Sun Squad favorites currently 50% off, there isn't a better time to grab some new pool accessories to enjoy this season like this Hammock Float. The brand says its rectangular shape and mesh material are designed to keep your body in the pool, and its raised borders provide comfort while you float. Grab one for just $5 during the sale.

Save $15 on this chaise lounge float, which the brand says is puncture-resistant, easy to inflate and even features a cup holder. Beyond the pool, Post suggest relaxing in this stylish lounger in your back yard or on the patio.

Searching for a fun pool activity to switch things up this summer? Opt for this inflatable volleyball set, complete with a net, ball and a repair patch. Little ones can have fun with it in the backyard, too — and so can you, knowing that it was only $10.

More Target Circle Week deals

During Target Circle Week, members can save 20% on many food and beverage staples, including coffee, cereal and select snacks such as this nut mix from Good & Gather. How do you make almost anything taste better? Add everything bagel-inspired seasoning, of course! These mixed nuts are no exception, and the pack comes with a variety of almonds, cashews and pecans.

Reviewers are loving this light and summery seasonal coffee, with one saying that this blend is "the best coconut coffee! If you’ve ever had an almond joy latte this is the coffee to get to make that at home!"

Stock up on the family's favorite popcorn snack while it's on sale for 20% off!

Fitness is another big category for the sale, with Target offering 20% off select exercise and hydration products. According to the brand, this All in Motion towel is designed with moisture-wicking technology to help keep you cool on those especially sweltering days or after tough workouts.

It's never been easier to brew your favorite Starbucks roasts made fresh at home with these single-serving pods. Each pack comes with six pods and, according to the brand, will brew a total of one cup of coffee per pod.

If you ask us, the most memorable toys are always the ones that are both fun and educational. This set from National Geographic teaches kids about dinosaurs, fossils and the pre-historic age with a do-it-yourself excavation set and tools. Plus, according to the brand, it comes with a genuine dino poop fossil!

Beat the heat and avoid harmful rays with this moisture-wicking, mesh-paneled running hat. Grab one for yourself and snag another for your workout buddy while they're only $10.

According to the brand, the aluminum construction is not only lightweight in feel, but has high thermal conductivity.

Ready to take your at-home workouts to the next level? These hex-shaped dumbbells range from five pounds up to 50, so you can purchase based on your personal goals and strength levels.

With nine different settings ranging from slow cooker to yogurt maker, the Instant Pot gives one-pot meals a whole new meaning — and it's only $70 for a limited time.

With a 4.8-star rating average, reviewers are loving this massage gun, and many of them are pointing out the high quality feel at such a great price point. "I'm obsessed with this! I frequently have a sore neck and sore shoulders, and this massage gun has been a miracle worker," says one reviewer. "Within just a couple of minutes, my muscles feel so much better. It’s easy to use and stays well charged."

Score $80 off this Ninja air fryer that features two separate cooking compartments and six different settings such as fry, reheat, dehydrate and more.

According to the brand, these cushioned headphones feature up to 40 hours of battery life and fine-tuned acoustics so you can listen to your tunes all day, everyday.

With Circle Week featuring deals on both coffee machines and all types of coffee, there hasn't been a better time to refresh, restock and ultimately upgrade your morning routine. Get the best of both worlds with this two-in-one coffee maker while it's on sale.

Compact and adjustable, these Beats earbuds are perfect for those always on-the-go. According to the brand, they feature spatial audio, noise cancelling technology and are water resistant. They're available in a wide variety of colors, and we recommend scoring them now while they're $50 off.

There's nowhere else we'd want to be more on a hot summer day than waterside with a delicious frozen beverage in hand. Now you can bring the beach bar (or slushie stand!) to your home with a frozen beverage maker by Margaritaville. Plus, the pitcher is dishwasher safe!

Tired of finding pet hair everywhere? This vacuum is especially designed with our furry friends — and the messes they bring — in mind. It features floor-to-ceiling cleaning capabilities and two different accessories to target hard to reach areas. If that isn't convincing enough, it's also $130 off!

You can save $150 on a new Shark vacuum during Circle Week, and reviewers are loving the features on this model. "The suction on this vacuum is fantastic, it pulled so much dirt out of our carpet," says one reviewer. "Love the light, which helped me make sure I got all the glass I broke on my wood floor up, and the head of the vacuum is low enough that it fits under the toe kicks of my counters."

Trust us when we say that once you've owned a stand mixer, you'll never want to go back to a hand mixer. With 10 different speeds to meet every baking need and three different attachments included, this KitchenAid mixer is hard to beat — especially at a discounted price.

This set from Chicco is a stroller and car seat combination that includes an infant car seat, two detachable trays and converts to a toddler stroller once they've grown older, says the brand.