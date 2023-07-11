These home hacks can transform your daily routines — and they're up to 68% off this Prime Day

We've all been counting down the days until Prime Day, an event created by Amazon, and it's finally here! Though steep deals on tech and beauty might be on your radar, we think these sales on home and kitchen gadgets are calling your name — and they're all on sale for 30% off or more.

Amazon Prime Day is your chance to update your space with the home hacks you need to make your life easy breezy. But these deals are live for a limited time, so act fast. From a voice control robot vacuum at 50% off to a temperature control mug at 44% off, these discounted finds can make your daily frustrations disappear.

Keep scrolling to browse or shop by your budget using the table of contents below:

Under $25 | Under $50 | Under $100 | Worth the splurge

Best Prime Day home deals under $25

Amazon customers cannot get enough of this milk frother. We're serious — the home hack has over 57,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon. You can join them and use the frother to perfect your cappuccinos, protein shakes, scrambled eggs and more. To clean, simply put the whisk in water and turn on. We don't know what's better: the frother's hassle-free cleaning process or the fact that it's 68% off this Prime Day.

With more than 14,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon, this electric lighter is a crowd-pleaser for its thoughtful features: a safety lock switch, a sliding ignition button and an automatic extinguish after seven seconds. Many satisfied customers keep this lightweight lighter around the house to light candles, but the brand recommends using it on camping trips as well.

Does your family fight about who has to turn off the lights before a movie night? It happens to the best of us, but it doesn't have to. Kasa's smart light switch can be controlled from your phone, so you can turn the lights on and off from your couch, car and everywhere in between. The switch is on sale for 40% off this Prime Day so you can grab multiple to enhance your home.

Do you find yourself struggling to drain pasta and spilling your long-awaited dinner in the sink? Thanks to this No. 1 bestselling food strainer, you'll never have to worry about that again. The strainer clips onto round pots, pans and bowls to drain excess liquid while keeping your food from spilling.

Sometimes it seems the only way to beat the summer heat is to bask in cold air all day long. Luckily, this mini portable fan makes that possible. The fan's foldable design makes it compatible for your purse, beach umbrella and desk. Spend less than $15 this Prime Day to stay cool for the rest of the steamy season.

Homemade popcorn isn't always worth the hassle of cleaning the pan, but what if we told you you could make homemade popcorn without the cleanup mess? You can pop this this silicone microwave popper in the dishwasher while you enjoy your fresh popcorn topped with butter or flavored salt. The home hack delivers fresh popcorn in less than three minutes.

Is toilet cleaning anyone's favorite activity? It might be soon thanks to this disposable kit from Clorox. The bundle includes disposable sponges that pop off as soon as you're done cleaning the toilet. More than 90,000 Amazon customers gave the home hack a five-star rating.

The latest version of Amazon's Fire TV stick is on sale for 57% off this Prime Day. The remote uses voice-recognition technology to ease your movie and TV searches; simply speak into the remote and watch your choice from one million movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock and more.

Shop TODAY interviewed beauty experts who agreed on one thing: The best pillowcases are made of silk. We’re taking their advice and saying “Yes, and.” The best pillowcases are made of silk and are on sale for 52% off the original price. Luckily, this silk pillowcase checks both boxes and has more than 33,000 verified 5-star reviews on Amazon.

This carbon monoxide detector has been on Shop TODAY deals editor Rebecca Brown's Prime Day wish list for weeks. You can use this easy plug-in detector as backup in your own home or as a safety precaution on your next vacation.

Opening cans does not have to be one of the trickiest tasks in the kitchen, but it often is. To make opening cans a breeze, grab this can opener while it's on sale during Prime Day, press its power button and open your cans. The brand especially recommends the product for lefties and those with arthritis.

Storage containers are the key to maximizing your closet space. While your winter coats and sweatshirts are sitting in your closet taking up space, you can score these storage containers while they're on sale for nearly 50% off this Prime Day. The foldable containers even have a window in the front so you can see what's inside without creating a mess.

It's the season of tomatoes, zucchini and more! Though these veggies are yummy additions to salads and backyard barbecues, they are time suckers when it comes to meal prep. Fullstar's vegetable chopper will chop that time (and your veggies) in pieces with its stainless steel blades. The home hack has four interchangeable blades that will slice, dice, chop and spiralize your vegetables.

Best Prime Day home deals under $50

Discounted at 50% off this Prime Day, the Echo Dot (described as the "best sounding" dot yet) is the hands-free answer to your daily needs. Wondering about the weather? Ask Alexa what the forecast is. In need of a midday dance party? Ask Alexa to play your favorite song. The opportunities are endless!

What's better than a massage gun? A discounted massage gun with a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon. Toloco's percussion massager has four speeds to you can relax and relieve pain on your own terms.

We just experienced the hottest day on record and it feels steamy inside and outside. Stay cool all summer long with this discounted tower fan that oscillates to spread cool air throughout the room.

One customer who said the fan "exceeded my expectations in every way," wrote that "the 42" oscillating fan is not only sleek and stylish, but it also provides powerful and consistent airflow throughout the room. One of the standout features of this fan is its bladeless design, which not only enhances safety, especially if you have children or pets, but also creates a smooth and uninterrupted breeze."

After you take 10 minutes to install this bidet toilet seat attachment, you can save money (and the planet) by decreasing your toilet paper use. The bidet does not require any electric plug-ins or additional plumbing and will leave you feeling fresh, according to the brand.

If you haven't hopped on the air fryer trend yet, you're missing out. The trendy kitchen appliances can revive days-old food, cook daily dinners and give you crave-worthy crispiness on anything from egg rolls to fried chicken. Discounted nearly 40%, this home hack can fit one pound of French fries, 10 taquitos and more, according to the brand.

Though heading to your neighborhood coffee spot guarantees good vibes, it also guarantees big spending. This Keurig coffee maker is on sale for less than $50 this Prime Day, so you can save money immediately and in the long run. The coffee machine can brew coffee in three sizes — eight, 10 and 12 ounces — so you can customize your caffeine fix each morning.

Best Prime Day home deals under $100

This is your chance to grab Shark's beloved steam pocket mop while it's on sale for 40% off. The home hack has earned more than 26,000 verified five-star ratings on Amazon for its versatility, durability and ability to deep clean.

"If you try this mop you won't go back to a regular one," one verified Amazon reviewer wrote. "It is so much easier to clean the floor with it. It does a deeper job, needs [no] additional products, a fraction of the time compared to regular mops and floors dry so much faster. I cannot recommend it enough!"

With more than 130,000 verified five-star ratings, Ring's video doorbell has earned its place on Shop TODAY's list of home essentials. The doorbell has a 1080p HD video that can detect motion on the darkest nights. To set it up, simply connect to your home Wi-Fi and mount with the included tools.

Looking for a customer-loved vacuum cleaner on a budget? On sale for 33% off, this affordable vacuum cleaner now costs less than $70. The vacuum has a 4.5-star average rating on Amazon from customers who love its suction power, maneuverability and performance on hardwood floors and stairs.

These storage containers have a 4.8-star average rating on Amazon from more than 88,000 reviewers. This shining rating can speak for itself, but satisfied customers deserve a word too:

"This set is outstanding. I use them in the refrigerator, the pantry, and occasionally, the freezer. ... The sizes are perfect — I can store everything from a full meal of soup or stew to a little bit of sauce," one reviewer wrote. "They look like glass--thick and crystal clear, but without the weight. As with glass, you can see what's being stored — no more losing those mystery leftovers in the back of the fridge. And unlike any other plastic, they don't get stained from tomatoes or chili sauce."

Say goodbye to wasting energy thanks to Google's nest thermostat that turns down your heating and cooling when the leave the house. If you'd like to adjust your thermostat further, let anyone in your household use their phone, laptop or tablet to control the temperature from anywhere.

Does your hot coffee get cold before you're finished drinking it? It happens to us all, and every time it's a bummer. But this home hack can solve this problem by using its self-heating technology to keep your drink at 135°F for up to 80 minutes. If you want to further customize your heating preferences, download the Ember app to set the temperature between between 120° and 145°F.

If you're looking for an air fryer that can cook dinner for the whole family, this one belongs in your kitchen. The countertop appliance can air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat and rotisserie your food, making it the ultimate home hack.

Bad air quality is on everyone's mind after recent Canadian wildfires and Fourth of July fireworks. If you haven't already invested in an air purifier, you likely need one. This air purifier can capture 99.97% of particles in rooms up to 457 square feet, according to the brand. Grab it for less than $100 this Prime Day.

Best Prime Day home deals over $100

Calling all fans of sparkling water, au natural and flavored! You'll never have to worry about running out of your delightfully fizzy water again because this SodaStream machine can make sparkling water at the push of a button. The bundle also includes bottles of Bubbly drops, so you can flavor your water to your liking. The brand offers a 6ix-pack of Bubbly drops if you can't get enough.

Bring the coffee shop into your kitchen with this Nespresso coffee and espresso machine that's on sale this Prime Day. The single-serve machine includes a complementary set of Nespresso capsules that you can use to brew four sizes of your favorite caffeinated beverage.

With easy voice control and a 120-minute runtime, Sharks robot vacuum can transform your cleaning routine. The home hack overcame thousands of hours of rigorous testing, according to Shark, to be the cleaning device you can count on to consistently clean your home. Grab it on sale for more than 40% off to see what more than 10,000 verified Amazon customers are raving about.

A stand mixer can help you whip up cupcakes, brownies and more in mere minutes. Since this stand mixer is considered mini, you can fit it anywhere from a tiny apartment kitchen to your suburban home.

This voice control robot vacuum can hold up to 60 days of dirt, dust and more — and you can buy it at 50% off this Prime Day. After setting the vacuum with a cleaning schedule, you can run errands, eat lunch and gain some well-deserved alone time.

For more of the best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals and coverage, check out: