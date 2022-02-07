21 problem-solving Amazon finds you didn't know you needed

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

It's easy to put off tasks on your mental checklist when life gets busy. Sometimes there's just not enough time in the day to organize clutter in our cabinets, make multiple trips to the car to unpack groceries or untangle our bedsheets when they're done drying. The good news is that someone out there has already figured out the answers to some of our peskiest problems.

While these issues may not be the biggest headaches you face on the daily, they're probably a little annoying. So, we set out to find problem-solving products on Amazon that can help deal with hiccups you didn't even know you had. They might not be the most necessary purchases, but according to reviewers, they can help make life that much easier.

Keep reading to discover 21 items so useful, you'll wonder how you've gone this long without them.

Useful gadgets on Amazon

Space in the refrigerator is precious, and your favorite yogurt cups can take up a lot of it. These innovative organizers take advantage of the space on the sides of your fridge, so you can free up some room on your shelves. Each slider can hold up to four Greek yogurt cups at once, which typically measure 3.75-inches in diameter.

If you're one of those people who refuse to take multiple trips to the car while unpacking it, this pick is for you. Whether you're shopping for groceries, clothing or anything in-between, you can make transporting everything from your trunk easy with this sleek carrier. It features a cushy grip on the handle, so you can comfortably carry multiple bags at once.

Chip clips are useful — when we can actually find them in our cluttered pantries. This portable bag sealer practically eliminates the need for clips; it uses heat to reseal bags to help keep your food fresher for longer. When you're not using it, you can place it on the refrigerator, thanks to its magnetic backing.

When no one seems to know whether the dishwasher is clean, dirty or empty, this magnet eliminates the need to ask. It's a sleek tool that can be rotated to indicate the status of the dishes and comes in both black and silver styles to match your personal appliance.

When it comes to messes in your car or hard-to-reach areas, a smaller vacuum can be helpful. This cordless option weighs 1.5 pounds and is small enough to stow away in your trunk or cabinet. Plus, it can operate for up to 30 minutes on a single charge.

Outlets aren't always conveniently situated near furniture, which makes a shelf like this an easy way to charge your phone in areas of your home that need it. Once you swap out your outlet cover, it can be used to hold everything from phones to speakers, as long as the device weighs less than 10 pounds. There is also a convenient hidden pocket where you can store long cords to avoid an eyesore.

Heavy sleepers know the struggle of snoozing through alarms. This innovative alarm clock features an LED interface and also projects the time, making it easy to see from wherever you are in the room. The standout feature, however, is the "bed shaker," which can be placed under your mattress or pillow and vibrates to help wake you up.

If your kitchen cabinets might be home to a giant wad of plastic bags, this holder and dispenser can help free up space (and cut clutter overall). It can hold up to 18 bags at once and can be secured to hard surfaces using adhesive strips or screws.

Don't let the name fool you — you can use this device for more than just potatoes. With the push of a button, you can peel everything from cucumbers to apples — and save yourself an arm workout while doing it.

Bakers, rejoice! This dispenser can be used for pancakes, cakes, sauces and more. It can hold up to four cups of batter and releases perfectly-sized portions with a squeeze of the handle. (So, you can also say goodbye to drippy messes!)

Whether you travel frequently or are tired of your handbag hitting the floor every time you're in the car, you might appreciate this bag hanger. It can turn practically any spot into a convenient place to hang your tote or purse, including bathroom doors, shopping carts and more.

Not only are these trolley bags a sustainable swap for plastic bags, but they can also help make loading and unloading your groceries easier. You can pop them right into your cart and then use the rods to lift them from the cart to your trunk. This set of four also includes an insulated cooler bag that can be used to store frozen items or perishable foods that should stay cold.

Trying to plug in lamps, chargers or practically anything else behind furniture can be a pain. This sleek device makes it easier (and less of a wired mess) since it blends right into your wall outlet. Attached is an 8-foot cord with a 3-outlet strip that you can stow away, out of sight.

Let's face it, our headphones can get pretty dirty, pretty fast. This putty picks up dirt, dust, wax and other debris in minutes, so you no longer have an excuse to keep pushing off cleaning your earbuds.

Anyone short on kitchen counter space will appreciate this multipurpose rack, which can be used as a drying rack or a storage spot. One reviewer even found it sturdy enough to use as a temporary counter.

Somehow, pillowcases and other small items seem to find themselves tangled up in bed sheets once they're placed in the dryer. One Shop TODAY contributor found that Wad-Free works "extremely well" to avoid this and is also easy to use.

While nature enthusiasts might find this water filter helpful in emergencies, the LifeStraw can also be used during less stressful situations like dining out or traveling. "I don't travel anywhere without my LifeStraw," wrote one verified reviewer, who called it a "life-saver" while on the go.

Charging your phone and using it simultaneously can cause your wires to bend at weird angles and possibly fray over time, which is why this cable might be handy for some. The connector is already situated at a 90-degree angle, which means you'll get a better grip and find it easier to use your devices while they charge.

If pet hair can be found nearly everywhere in your home, you might want this hair remover device under your belt. One Shop TODAY contributor tried it and found it incredibly helpful for removing pet hair (and lint) from car seats, couch cushions, clothing and more.

If you're headed out of town or simply trying to save on your electric bill, there are a number of reasons why a programmable timer can prove useful. Shoppers found this model to be easy to set up and use. "They’re solid, don’t heat up, and for my Christmas lights, they were (excuse the pun) just in time," wrote one verified reviewer.

Purses can act as catch-alls, which means they can become crowded pretty quickly. This insert comes in seven different sizes ranging from Mini to X-Large, so it can fit inside a number of totes and purses. Over 14,000 verified five-star reviewers love it for its 13 spacious pockets, easy-to-access keychain and many color options.

For more stories like this, check out:

Subscribe to our Stuff We Love and One Great Find newsletters, and download our TODAY app to discover deals, shopping tips, budget-friendly product recommendations and more!