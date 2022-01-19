This hair remover picked up weeks of pet hair in minutes — it's worth the $25

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
It doesn't take a CSI team to figure out I have a pet. Between the dog hair covering my car seats, furniture and clothes, I could easily knit sweaters for my entire family.
I love my dog, Wilco, but he sheds a lot. And the universe must know about my dog hair problem because last week an ad for the ChomChom Roller appeared in my Instagram feed. I don't know if it was divine intervention or purely a coincidence — but I do know that I don't regret buying it.
ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover
At $25 — or a few extra bucks for the cute limited-edition models — it's one of the pricier pet hair removers available, but it also Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in both cat and dog hair removal products. Plus, it doesn't require batteries, an electrical charge or any additional purchases.
ChomChom Roller Limited Edition Cat
ChomChom Roller Limited Edition Dog
It's not a lint roller
Prior to trying the ChomChom Roller, I was a big fan of lint rollers — or I thought I was a big fan. Sure, they technically work, which is why they're one of the cleaning tools hotel housekeepers swear by. But it can also be frustrating to tear off the sticky sheets along the perforation, and it's certainly not economical to use them on a daily basis. I typically have to use at least four sheets to get just one pair of pants hair-free.
Instead of adhesive paper, the ChomChom uses a patented "premium quality brush" to trap pet hair.
The brush isn't abrasive, so I think it's the unique zig-zag pattern of the bristles that trap the hair. I read that the brush creates an electrostatic charge that lifts even the most stubborn, embedded hairs and draws them toward it like a magnet. The hair then goes into a back compartment which you empty with the push of a button.
Does the ChomChom Roller work?
The first surface I tried my ChomChom on was the one that needed it most: my car seats. Before I got Wilco, they were black. Now, they're covered in so much dog hair that I sometimes think he's riding in the back seat even when I've left him at home.
I was amazed at how well the hair removal tool worked in just one swipe. You just have to roll it back and forth in short strokes. It's so easy to figure out, I honestly don't know why it even comes with instructions. (Although it is worth noting that the instructions say not to "brush pets or humans directly.”)
Within three minutes, I'd probably removed three weeks' worth of Wilco hair. Better yet, it didn't involve an ounce of elbow grease or shouting a single four-letter word. I think the only thing that came out of my mouth was, "Wow!"
It traps more than pet hair
The ChomChom may not be a lint roller, but it does pick up lint, tissue remnants and anything the trap in the dryer doesn't pick up. It works great on my favorite black slimming dress pants, which show everything, and my favorite sweatpants that are made of fleece and attract everything. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised if this is what they use backstage at Fashion Week.
I'll probably never need this backstage, but as long as I have a dog, I'll definitely need it for my back seat.
This article was originally published on April 14, 2020.