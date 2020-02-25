This $15 photo pillowcase of my dog gets me so many compliments

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Have you ever been really proud of an accomplishment, but when you post about it on social media your friends miss the forest for the trees? That recently happened to me.

I'd just finished decorating my new bedroom and proudly posted a photo of it on Facebook. I'd painstakingly picked out the furniture, the flooring, the lighting and the artwork. I wanted friends and family to compliment me on the new décor. Instead, I got an echo chamber of "Where did you get that pillow?" comments. I wasn't offended — I just wasn't expecting them to hone in on a pillow in the corner of the shot.

Katie Jackson

The pillowcase in question came from Walmart. My parents had given it to me for Christmas last year when my beloved Leonberger died. The front features a photo of a smiling Zeus showing off his 10-inch tongue. Though the photo quality itself isn't great, there's no mistaking it's Zeus. (He was such a legend that Usher's entourage once stopped me to ask if they could take a photo of him.)

While I was flattered that my Facebook friends were asking about it, I also felt guilty since I didn't have a pillowcase with my new Leonberger on it. Was my new dog, Wilco, jealous that Zeus had his own pillow and was getting all this attention, even from the grave?

I wanted a better quality pillowcase than the Walmart option, so I decided to turn to Amazon. I chose the Amazing Items Custom Photo Burlap Pillowcase because it looked well made, has some impressive reviews and is only $15.