The 21 best holiday gifts for dogs and their human best friends

Pupper, Fur Baby, Woofer, Pupperino — no matter what you call them, it's important to make sure man's best friend is on this year's holiday list.

Even though a dog's love is unconditional, giving any of the following 21 gifts to your pooch or favorite dog-obsessed human is sure to put an extra spring in their steps.

1. Fur Our Conversation Sweatshirt, $50, Modcloth

Make sure every conversation you have is interesting with the Fur Our Conversation sweatshirt.

2. Picture Your Pet Custom Tote Bag, $75, Uncommon Goods

Tote all your dog's toys and treats in style. The Picture Your Pet custom tote bag takes a photo of your pup and prints it on a carryall.

3. Rae Dunn "Wilma" Dog Treat Jar, $38, Nordstrom

Dogs can't read, but when you pull a treat out of the "Wilma" dog treat jar, your best friend will know he's a good dog.

4. Pooch Selfie: The Original Dog Selfie Stick, $13, Amazon

With the Pooch Selfie: The Original Dog Selfie Stick you can show off just how cute your dog is all over social media.

5. Dog-a-Day Wallpaper, $118, Anthropologie

With the Dog-a-Day wallpaper, the writing is on the wall. Dogs are the best.

6. Dog Sheet Mask, $5, ASOS

This coconut oil-enriched dog sheet mask is a pooch in a pouch.

7. Dogs of Instagram Calendar, $15, Nordstrom

Start every day of 2018 in a great mood with the Dogs of Instagram calendar.

8. Dog Tail Magnet, $12, Urban Outfitters

Tell your papers to stay on your fridge with these dog tail magnets.

9. Dogeared "Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are" Tote, $32, Zappos

In your dog's eyes you're the greatest. Be inspired to live your best life with the Dogeared Be The Person Your Dog Thinks You Are tote.

10. Embark Veterinary Dog DNA Test, $179, Amazon

Is everyone always telling you your dog is part corgi? Find out more about your pup's ancestry, breeding and health risks with Embark veterinary dog DNA test and give him or her the best care possible.

11. Choose Your Dog Breed Umbrella, $28, Uncommon Goods

The Choose Your Dog Breed umbrella comes in 17 variations showcasing different breeds, so that even in the rain you can show the world which breed you love most.

12. Intarsia Hound Dog Sweater, $50, Modcloth

People will be hounding you to find out where you got this adorable intarsia hound dog sweater.

13. Pinch Provisions Dog Minimergency Kit, $16, Anthropologie

Throw the Pinch Provisions Dog Minimergency Kit in your bag and be prepared for whatever your walk throws your way.

14. FurHaven Orthopedic Dog Couch, $40, Amazon

Give your dog a comfortable place to dream of chasing mailmen with the FurHaven orthopedic dog couch.

15. Kate Spade Ma Cherie Antoine Dog Ear Jacket Earrings, $58, Shopbop

You don't have to have floppy ears to show off these Kate Spade Ma Cherie Antoine Dog Ear Jacket earrings, but it couldn't hurt.

16. Dog Bowl Water Bottle, $15, Uncommon Goods

You might have an easier time with your New Year's resolution to drink more water if you do it with a friend. This dog bowl water bottle will keep your pet hydrated while also helping you achieve that goal.

17. DearMy Women's Cute Design Casual Cotton Crew Socks, $13, Amazon

You may not have paws, but with these DearMy Women's crew socks, at least you can keep your feet in canine style.

18. Pep-Friendly Hat in Woof, $25, Modcloth

Wearing the Pep-Friendly hat in Woof shows the world that your bark is much worse than your bite.

19. Creative Co-op Dog Lamp, $125, Nordstrom

Adding the Creative Co-op dog lamp to your desk makes the work day better, even if your office isn't dog-friendly.

20. BarksBar Original Pet Seat Cover, $20, Amazon

Give the gift of a comfortable ride and a clean car with this BarksBar pet seat cover.

21. Surprise Pawty Box, $35, CrateJoy

CrateJoy's Surprise Pawty Box delivers five to six toys, treats, and accessories to your door every month. Plus, take 15 percent off any subscription plan or one-time Pawty Box with the code 15OFFCJ.

