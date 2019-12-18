Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking their Target collection to the next level.

Later this month, the former "Fixer Upper" stars will add furniture to their wildly popular Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line. It's exciting news for fans of the couple, who first partnered with Target in 2017 for the home and lifestyle brand.

Luckily, you won't have to wait very long for your first look at the line. Hearth & Hand with Magnolia furniture launches exclusively on Target.com on Dec. 26, with select pieces hitting stores in late spring.

The collection will have the couple's signature elegant farmhouse flair, and will include everything from wooden benches to a kitchen set. There will also be a few accent tables, coffee tables and a three-tier console.

For fans who have come to know and love the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line, the Gaineses made sure to sprinkle in plenty of items like candles, pillows, bedding and more. You can find the items in store and online starting Dec. 29.

When it came time to design the new collection, Joanna Gaines took design inspiration from the feeling of a fresh start. “A new year always motivates me to freshen up my home, so I designed this collection with soft colors and simple textures that can be easily layered with neutrals," she told TODAY Home.

The new releases from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia are part of Target's upcoming spring collection, which includes hundreds of new items across only-at-Target brands (like Threshold, Project 62 and Opalhouse), and ranges in price from $1.99 - $399.99.

The Target home spring collection launches on Dec. 22 and has plenty of options — from decorative storage pieces and cute bedding to faux greenery and home fragrances — to help you freshen up your space for the new year.

“After the holiday hustle, our guests are craving a calm, organized environment,” said Jill Sando, Target senior vice president and general merchandise manager for apparel and accessories and home. “Our spring home collection is bursting with new, Target-exclusive pieces, including Hearth & Hand with Magnolia’s first foray into furniture. With tons of crisp whites, soft neutrals, natural textures and hand-painted floral embellishments, our guests can transform their everyday spaces into quiet retreats. It’s an affordable refresh for their homes and a breath of fresh air to start the new year right.”

Set your calendars, folks!