If there's one style lesson we've learned in 2020, it's that staying comfy should always be a high fashion priority. Now that the cooler weather is settling in, we find ourselves reaching for anything cozy we can find, and fleece-lined bottoms are our latest obsession.

From soft leggings and tights to warm sweatpants, Shop TODAY has rounded up 15 pairs of fleece-lined bottoms that you'll want to wear on repeat this winter.

Leggings

Fleece-lined leggings are one of our favorite cold weather wardrobe staples when the temperature drops. This bestseller from Baleaf comes in 17 colors and has two convenient pockets, plus a hidden key pocket in the waistband.

Once you slip into a pair of fleece leggings, you'll wish you had more than one, so scooping up this two-pack isn't a bad idea. These semi-fitted Cuddl Duds leggings come in both solids and eye-catching prints like plaid and camo, so there's something to suit your every mood.

Faux leather and fleece? An unlikely combination, yes, but one that's perfect for those cool winter nights when you want to dress up a bit. The high-waisted pair comes in 11 colors — everything ranging from basic black to hunter green — and for less than $22, you won't feel bad picking up a second (or third) pair.

Red, teal and purple are just a few of the 20+ color options for these warm fleece-lined leggings. The high-waisted pants are stretchy and slimming and also come in a two-pack. "The fit is great. Not too loose, not too tight," one Amazon reviewer wrote.

As if jeggings weren't already comfy enough, Hue went ahead and added soft fleece to this chic pair. The cozy pants fit nice and snug, but they're also made of a stretchy fabric that adjusts to your curves. As an added bonus, they've got faux front pockets and functional back pockets!

Sweatpants

When your winter wardrobe starts to feel a bit drab, a pop of color is the best way to beat the cold weather blues. These bright pink fleece joggers warm you up and wick away sweat, plus they're tag-free so you won't have to deal with pesky itching while you work out.

Brushed fleece adds an extra layer of warmth for those days when the weather is simply frightful, and an elastic waistband and drawstring provide a nice dose of comfort. These soft sweatpants come in five fun colors — we're particularly crushing on the Digi-Blue hue!

These high-waisted joggers from Old Navy are lined with a lightweight fleece and are available in regular, tall, petite and plus sizes. The tag-free design is made of a stretchy material and features moisture-wicking technology so you can stay warm and keep your cool at the same time.

Joggers not your thing? Classic sweatpants will never go out of style, especially when they're as comfy as this fleece-lined pair. The ultra soft, mid-rise lounge pants come in two colors - gray and light blue - and have convenient side pockets, too.

Whether you're a fan of pastels, camo or animal print, these fleece joggers come in over 20 different color options for every personality. The straight-fit sweatpants have an adjustable drawstring and work equally well at the gym or while you're lounging around at home.

Tights

Just because it's chilly outside doesn't mean you can't break out your beloved sweater dresses! Fleece-lined tights are a winter wardrobe must and this affordable two-pack comes in three color options: two black pairs, black and gray, and navy and burgundy.

You can really never have too many pairs of black tights, right? This soft pair has built-in tummy control and is perfect to wear under dresses and skirts alike when the weather suddenly shifts.

Whether you opt for basic black, neutral nude or vibrant burgundy, you'll stay nice and warm in these opaque fleece tights that hug your curves in the best possible way.

These fleece tights from Berkshire come in black, purple and navy and have over 800 five-star reviews. One happy customer shared the following thoughts on the popular pair of tights: "I'm absolutely in love with these tights! Warm, soft and thick."

The insulating yarn and fleece in these thermal tights help trap in warmth so you can still rock your favorite winter dresses without freezing. The $16 pair is machine-washable and comes in three colors: black, navy and purple.

