After spending the last few months wearing them, I like to think I know what makes the perfect summer and fall dress. But the perfect winter dress? Until a few weeks ago, I wasn't sure what that looked like. Now, however, I think I know. It looks like this tie-waist sweater dress. Here's why I highly recommend it if you're looking for a staple dress this season.

Over 7,300 women already love it

While I've yet to see anyone else out there rocking the R. Vivimos Women's Tie-Waist Sweater Dress, it's OK with me. For starters, I live in rural Montana where we have more cows than people. Second, I know over 7,000 women already love it. One of the reasons I decided to try this dress was because it has an impressive 4.3-star average rating from over 7,300 reviews. Furthermore, I think what really sets it apart is the style. I love the lantern sleeves and unique tie-waist is a fun feature I get a ton of compliments on.

At $27, it's cheaper than two cocktails

Katie Jackson / TODAY

This dress cost me less than the price of two cocktails at my favorite rooftop bar in Montana. But the best part is it looks nice enough to wear to Sky Shed at the new Kimpton Armory Hotel, one of the state's highest end hotels. I have a lot of business meetings at nice properties as a travel writer, but I also don't make a lot of money. But when I wear this dress with my Sorel wedge boots or my go-to leather sneakers (from OluKai who makes the flip flops I've worn in 30+ countries), I can look like a 10 in a five-star hotel and still afford to buy a few drinks.

It comes in 20+ colors

Katie Jackson / TODAY

This dress comes in 23 different colors. I got Army Green in a size small and think it's pretty true to color and size. It's a mix of cotton, polyester and spandex. While it's described as a sweater dress, it's pretty lightweight. However, it's thicker and warmer than a plain cotton dress. The instructions say to hand-wash only, but I've been able to wash mine on delicate in my washing machine.

It can be worn at least three ways

Katie Jackson / TODAY

Although it's advertised as a dress, it can also be worn as a top. On days when I don't want to dress up, I simply tuck the bottom into my favorite jeggings. When I do this, I tie the waist in a bow in the back. But I also love that look. In fact, while the dress is mean to be tied in the front like a sweater around your waist, it looks great when tied in the back, too. I feel like I got two dresses and a top for the price of one.

Is it the perfect winter dress?

Katie Jackson / TODAY

Is this dress the perfect winter dress? Well, it doesn't have pockets. However, I think pockets would be too much on a dress this short with thick ties that wrap around the middle. So my answer is yes. This dress is pretty perfect for winter. But don't get me wrong, that doesn't mean I don't plan on wearing it during the spring, too.

