This Amazon bestseller is the lightweight sweatshirt my fall wardrobe was missing

Stretchy and breathable material

This casual cover-up is made primarily from polyester, a synthetic material that’s stretchy by design. The 5% spandex added here lends even more stretchy comfort. Another polyester perk is that it wicks moisture and dries quickly, making it an excellent first layer in winter. On its own, the material is comfy enough to wear for a day full of activities, from running errands to working out.

Perfect for layering

Because the material isn’t as thick as your average hoodie — it’s really more like a heavyweight T-shirt — the pullover is perfect for fall weather. Whether you wear it on its own or under a light jacket, it’ll keep you warm without overheating you. It’s just ever so slightly fuzzy on the inside for a tiny bit of extra warmth.

Anne Bauso / TODAY

Mine has endured peak transitional New York weather. Within the first few days of receiving it in the mail, the temperature bounced from full-on 80s to low 50s to back again. I wore the pullover during ping-ponging temperatures, and it almost always came in handy. Even on the low-80s days of mid-September, it was nice to have for the cooler mornings and evenings. On nights when it dips down to the 50s, the pullover is the perfect weight for post-work jogs around the park.

It has pockets!

Like any good sweatshirt, this one has pockets. Though the pockets here look like a kangaroo pouch, they’re not actually connected. This is a key distinction for me because the silhouette is much more flattering than your standard hoodie with a big bulky pocket splashed across the tummy. Note that the pockets are on the shallow side — a tiny corner of my iPhone 11 peeps out and I’d prefer total protection. They’re great for smaller items, though, like AirPods, lip balm and a bottle of hand sanitizer. This is where I’ll pipe up with my appreciation for the design again, as small pocketed items won’t make that same awkward lump right at the midsection. It looks much sleeker than those big ol’ kangaroo pouches.

Anne Bauso / TODAY

Huge range of colors, patterns and sizes

I’m boring, so I stuck with the basic gray for my first order. Now that I know I’m a fan, I have my eye on the sweatshirt’s range of fun shades with a Western print running across the chest (I’m getting real '80s vibes from these, in the best possible way). Fans of camo and floral prints have options too. All of the nearly 20 colors are available in size small through xx-large.

Arrives fast

You know how some clothing items on Amazon take a week or two to arrive, even if they’re marked as Prime? That’s not the case here. This is a true next-day arrival situation. I ordered it on a Monday, and it was at my doorstep the following afternoon.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm off to add a few of the fun prints to my cart!

