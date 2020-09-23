8 wardrobe essentials every woman needs to transition from summer to fall

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

We love summer and fall, but that tricky transition period in between the two seasons can cause quite a few style conundrums. When the weather is warm one day and chilly the next, figuring out what to wear can be challenging at best, and completely frustrating at worst.

To help you fashionably navigate this confusing in-between period, wesought the help of top fashion stylists to curate a list of the essential summer-to-fall wardrobe pieces you need.

Who says you can't wear white after Labor Day? This wardrobe basic can easily transition into the fall season. "Simply swap out your breezy summer tops and pair your denim with cozy knitwear and a scarf," said Dana Asher Levine, Hollywood stylist and DHStyle Inc. CEO.

The best part about a crisp pair of white jeans? You can pair them with a range of footwear options, including flats, booties or heels!

Asher Levine suggested reaching for a cropped pair of white jeans that are perfect for those steamy, early fall days.

This style staple is perfect for multiple seasons and is the ideal piece to kick off fall. "Booties are a year-round staple. Fashion rules like 'no white after Labor Day' and 'boots only in the winter' don’t exist anymore. The new fashion generation has changed all the rules for the better," Asher Levine said.

The best part about booties? They can be dressed up or dressed down, so they're the perfect investment piece. This glossy pair is great for fall!

Seek out a neutral color bootie with a bit of summery detail — like eyelets — to rock during the transition between summer and fall.

We never really need an excuse to wear this classic shoe style, but they're especially useful this time of year. "Flats can help you transition seamlessly to fall and get you out of your easy-breezy sandals," said Leesa Evans, Hollywood costume designer and private stylist for celebrities like Amy Schumer.

A classic pair of black, cream or metallic flats with a fun detail looks perfect year-round and can help you tie any ensemble together.

Asher Levine recommended trying an open-back pair of mules to get the best of summer and fall in one chic shoe.

When the air gets a little chilly, reach for this versatile wardrobe essential. "Whether needed on a brisk summer night watching fireworks or layered over a favorite button-up in the fall, this trusty piece is easy to wear year-round and won’t steer you wrong," said celebrity wardrobe stylist Audrey Brianne.

Brianne loved this slouchy knit pullover with stylish dropped shoulders and a dipped neckline. The best part? The bright color will brighten up any outfit (don't be afraid of a little color during the colder months!).

At only $20, you won't feel guilty keeping a few different colors on hand for those chilly days when you still want to look stylish.

Since they're not too heavy (like a sweater) and not too light (like a sleeveless top), long-sleeved blouses are a pretty great transition piece. "A crisp white men’s style shirt can be dressed up or down and layered under a jacket if it's cool outside or worn on its own if it’s still warm enough," said Natalie Bronfman, costume designer for Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale." And the same goes for those chic silk blouses!

Even Meghan Markle appreciates a crisp, oversized white blouse! The style staple pairs equally well with a pencil skirt and tights or jeans and flats so you can get a lot of mileage out of it.

Sometimes, all you need is a bit of texture to make a style statement during that awkward transition phase. This trendy blouse comes in four different colors to match anyone's preference.

Those easy, breezy long dresses you rocked all summer will come in handy when the temperature drops, and creating a fall-ready look with a maxi or midi dress is easier than you may think. “Wear a lightweight maxi dress in a fall color and layer it with a jacket, neck scarf and a belt," said fashion stylist Catherine Schuller.

For the perfect fall look, Asher Levine recommended rocking a printed midi dress — try a floral design — paired with fancy boots or booties.

Make a statement in a rich jewel tone or bold print! Schuller suggested teaming your maxi dress with a boot instead of a flat or sandal so you’ll be ready for any autumnal breezes.

Blazers aren't just for the boardroom! A fun style in a bold color can help you transition through all four seasons, but is especially ideal for that short period between summer and fall. "A beautifully tailored blazer is perfect for the fluctuating temperatures and can be worn on its own or under a trench," Bronfman said.

Jill M. Ohanneson, costume designer for AMC's "Preacher" and ABC's "Revenge," recommended trying a lightweight blazer in a plaid or rich jewel tone to pair with your summer jeans.

Schuller suggested opting for a blazer with a touch of stretch so you can wear it over blouses, tank tops or even long-sleeved shirts.

Making the transition between seasons can be as simple as wearing an anchor piece like a crossbody handbag to tie together different color schemes. "It’s a perfect day-to-night accessory 365 days of the year. Opt for dark colors like black, brown or navy because they’ll complement any outfit," Brianne said.

A mini bag in a neutral color can help you go from festival season to breezy autumn days with ease. Though the original recommendation was sold out, this similar bag won't disappoint.

We can definitely see why this thin crossbody bag is a must-have for fall! The versatile style features an adjustable strap and is made from vegetable-tanned leather that handles wear and tear like a champ.

This article was originally published on Sept. 7, 2017.

