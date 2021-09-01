Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Fall is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to turn over our closets and break out the ankle boots, jeans and — of course — cardigans.

Cardigans are an easy way to add another layer to any look — both literally and fashionably — and they come in a wide variety of different styles so there's an option out there for everyone. They're even a perfect lightweight alternative to jackets during the transition from summer to fall when temperatures start to dip.

Whether you're looking for cardigans to upgrade your return-to-office wardrobe or one to enhance your everyday look, here are 15 of the best women's cardigans according to Amazon shoppers.

Best Amazon women's cardigans, according to reviewers

Get right into the fall spirit with this striped cardigan that features signature seasonal colors like burnt orange and maroon. It has over 8,300 verified five-star ratings and one reviewer even called it "surprisingly adorable." It comes in 40 different color and stripe options, so you have an option for any occasion.

If you're looking for something a bit more lightweight, try this draped cardigan. This style is perfect for the beginning of the transitional period between summer and fall because of its light material and three-quarter length sleeves. It's No. 2 on Amazon's bestseller list for cardigans and is available in sizes up to 3XL.

This chunky cardigan is made with popcorn yarn material that will keep you cozy without sacrificing style. It has almost 15,000 verified five-star ratings and a 4.5-star average. One reviewer raved that it still looked brand new after "months of wear and heavy washing."

Have fun with the floral patterns on this kimono cardigan. It's lightweight enough to even wear during the cooler days of summer before taking it with you into fall. Available in 42 different colors and sizes up to 3XL, this cardigan has a 4.4-star average rating.

This leopard print cardigan will help you master the relaxed-but-not-completely-oversized look. If you've never incorporated animal prints into your wardrobe before, this is "a great, inexpensive way to try the leopard trend for fall," according to one five-star reviewer.

This is a great office-ready option for cardigan season. It has a shawl collar and asymmetrical hem to make it stand out against a basic cardigan but is lightweight enough to keep you comfortable in a chillier setting. It comes in 24 colors like lavender, royal blue, wine, gray and more, and has over 12,700 verified five-star ratings.

A chunky knit cardigan is a classic fall staple. Pair it with jeans, a T-shirt and some tall boots for an easy everyday fall look that is perfect for going out to lunch or just running errands. Offered in 19 different colors, this cardigan has a 4.4-star average and over 10,300 verified five-star ratings.

Add a little something extra to your look with this long cardigan. The lace trim really makes this cardigan stand out and can easily dress up a simple look. "It's actually the perfect weight to transition between seasons," said one five-star reviewer. They even liked it so much, they ordered it in another color!

Throw on this waffle knit cardigan over a T-shirt and some jeans to give your outfit some texture. It's even light enough to wear as an open-front beach cover-up during the summer, so you can make the most out of this piece all year long. One reviewer called it "an essential closet piece."

The colors in this cardigan are all you need to see to know that it's perfect for fall. The knitted style is on par with the predicted cable knit trend making its way back this year and it features a cute pattern toward the front. Plus, it has pockets!

"It’s lightweight enough to have on hand, but warm enough to keep you from some cold conditions such as windy days," one reviewer said.

For a simultaneously slouchy and put-together style, try this wrap cardigan. The sleeves have a combination of style with the batwing style up top and a ribbed, fitted style at the bottom of the sleeve. The two styles complement each other well to give you a seemingly more tailored look. This cardigan has over 4,800 verified five-star ratings. "It almost makes me excited about cold weather!" wrote one reviewer.

You might recognize this cardigan from when TODAY contributor Jill Martin sported it on the show earlier this year. The turn-down collar combined with the button up style give it a more vintage look, which has been all the rage recently. Reviewers agree that this cardigan is both comfortable and flattering.

As you get ready to head back into the office, you can't go wrong with having a classic button-down knit cardigan in your closet. It works with both casual and professional outfits, which allows it to easily become a staple piece. It has a 4.5-star average and over 3,300 verified five-star ratings.

"The quality of this sweater was amazing," one reviewer shared. "Soft to the touch, but yet holds its shape with all day wearing."

For a longer version of a basic cardigan, try this option from Verabendi. It has snap buttons instead of traditional ones that make it easy to close so you're not left fumbling with buttons or — even worse — buttoning incorrectly. The length is another strength of this cardigan.

"I have a very long torso so I am always battling the fear of sweaters not being long enough and making me look like a lil' girl. This one was perfect," wrote one reviewer.

Stay on trend (and comfortable) this fall with this chunky knit cardigan. It comes in 13 different colors that are perfect for the season like various shades of greens and grays, as well as other basics like a dusty pink and white. It has over 6,500 verified five-star ratings and one reviewer even said, "It was a winner from the moment I put it on!"

