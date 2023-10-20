18 can’t-miss fall jacket deals: Up to 76% off at Nordstrom Rack, North Face, more

If you ask us, fall is the best time of year for fashion. We just love cozying up in our favorite cardigans and looking effortlessly chic in a leather jacket.

And as we creep further into the season, you might be looking to upgrade your jacket collection or try a new trend (we're looking at you, leather bomber jacket). Thankfully, you don't have to dig too deep into your pockets because we've scoured clearance sections and found some amazing deals on popular brands.

From classic denim to sherpa-lined jackets, we rounded up some stylish fall finds from Old Navy, Eddie Bauer, Nordstrom Rack and more. The best part? Many of them are under $35!

Fall jacket deals under $35

Fall jacket deals $35 and under

This is your throw-on-and-go cozy jacket for those brisk mornings when you want to feel like you're wrapped in a blanket. It's available in 45 colors and prints, and in sizes S-5X.

This lightweight and oversized blazer style jacket adds a fun pop of color to your fall wardrobe. The brand says it hits mid-thigh so you can wear it with a variety of bottoms.

Every fall wardrobe needs a classic denim jacket and this option is currently on sale for $25. You can wear it with your favorite sweater dress or dress it down with leggings and a tee.

This boho-chic corduroy shacket might become your next fall staple. It comes in over 18 colors, including plaid patterns! Grab it now while it's on deal for $25.

This denim jacket gets a modern twist with its bomber-esque style cut. The brand says it's meant to fit loose and hit below the waist, so you can wear it with leggings, dresses, trousers and more.

This lightweight twill jacket is perfect for mild fall days. It comes in three different colors and has an adjustable drawstring bottom for some extra flair. And did you see it was 76% off?

Bomber jackets are trending big time and this option oozes cool-girl vibes. According to the brand, it features an embroidered design and is meant to fit oversized.

Not only is this shacket a No.1 bestselle,r but it also happens to be a Shop TODAY editor favorite. It comes in over 25 plaid colors and can be worn with leggings, jeans, a sweater dress — anything.

More fall jacket deals to shop

This everyday denim jacket is a Shop TODAY editor favorite, known for being lightweight, versatile and made with a flexible material.

Right now Old Navy is offering an extra 30% off at checkout, which means you'll want to grab one of fall's biggest trends: a retro leather bomber jacket. This material is actually made of soft faux leather and has elastic sleeve bands, says the brand.

Moto jackets are a sartorial staple you'll keep in your closet year-round. The brand says this faux-leather material is windproof so you can expect it to keep you warm on crisp days.

For days when it's extra chilly, you'll be thankful you grabbed this puffer jacket while it was 58% off! It comes in four neutral colors and hits right at the hips, says the brand.

Take advantage of Eddie Bauer's friends and family sale and grab this waterproof and breathable rain jacket for half off.

Fall weather can be a bit unpredictable, which makes a water-resistant trench coat a must this season. And this option has a removable hood to keep you dry and warm, not to mention, a flattering waist belt.

This faux leather jacket gets a modern upgrade with cute puff sleeves. And you won't have to sacrifice style for warmth on a night out. Grab it now while it's 40% off.

We can't believe this sherpa-lined moto jacket is under $60; it looks way more expensive than it is. You can grab it in and brown white or all black.

The North Face is marking down certain styles by 50% off. This jacket will shield you from wind and rain this season and will definitely come in handy for football games, hikes or running errands on dreary days.

With code GOSHIP, you can grab this quilted jacket at 50% off. According to the brand, it's filled with a down-alternative material to keep you warm while being hypoallergenic.