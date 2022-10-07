As soon as the weather begins to dip below 75 degrees, the excitement to rock my favorite seasonal attire, which includes mom jeans, ankle booties and cozy sweaters, begins. But what happens if it's not cold enough for a jacket? Or hot during the day and then chilly at night? This dilemma often slows down my morning routine because I just can't figure out what to wear.

When it's too warm for a coat but too cold for just a long-sleeve shirt, I've found a staple piece that is perfect for those in-between days — the shacket. If you're unfamiliar with this term, a shacket is a hybrid between a jacket and a shirt and can be worn on its own or thrown on top of a tee or sweater. I recently tried one bestselling version from Amazon and it has quickly become my go-to layering piece to wear between seasons.

Automet's No. 1 bestselling shacket has a 4.4-star average rating, with many reviewers saying how much they love the overall quality and fit. It comes in a wide range of plaid and flannel-like colors, all in earthy hues. I chose the orange one, not only because I loved the mix of shades, but I was also inspired by one of my favorite singers who wore a similar one on one of her album covers.

It's perfectly oversized and very cozy

The first thing I noticed about this shacket was how incredibly soft it is. It's made of both nylon and polyester, and the fuzzy fabric feels super cozy and warm — basically like I'm wearing my favorite well-worn cardigan.

The brand offers a wide range of sizes (X-Small to XX-Large) but many reviewers have said that it runs big. Though, as a five-foot-four woman, I found the small to be perfectly oversized (meaning, it didn't leave me feeling like I was swimming in it). I especially liked its length, which covers my backside. However, if you want a more fitted version, I definitely would recommend sizing down.

It's my new favorite layering piece

I love how versatile this shacket can be. I live in New York City and this find is perfect for those times of the year when it starts out cold in the morning, but is sunny enough by the afternoon that I am sweating. On my commute to work, I can easily pop this on with a plain turtleneck and wide-leg jeans and be comfortable throughout the entire day. And when I do get warm, I can tie it around my waist and it ends up looking super chic.

Courtesy Shannon Garlin

On days when I am going for a more casual look with leggings and a tee, but don't want to look too laid-back, this shacket instantly makes me feel put together. It's the perfect layering piece that'll elevate your favorite athleisure wear.

For nights out, I bet you could even dress this up with a slip dress or skirt and knee-high boot combo, which I plan to do next time I head to happy hour. With that being said, I'll be adding another color to my cart ASAP, so I'll have one for every occasion.