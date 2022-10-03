Trench coats, bomber jackets and more outerwear trends experts say will be everywhere this fall

The temperatures are dipping and the leaves are beginning to change, which means it's time to break out your beloved fall styles. Nothing pulls together the ultimate autumn look more than topping off your ensemble with a stylish layering piece, from a trendy coat to a lightweight puffer.

Style expert Melissa Garcia stopped by TODAY with Hoda and Jenna to share some of the top outerwear trends of the season. Whether you're looking for a faux-leather coat or something on the lighter side, we have you covered.

Keep reading to see all the trendy outerwear pieces you'll want to try this fall.

Fall outwear as seen on TODAY

The bomber

Garcia says this classic collegiate look always makes its way back around and she has seen this style on many of the runways this season. Coming in three color-block shades, Garcia says this varsity jacket will give you the "cool factor" and she suggest pairing it with your favorite jeans, cargos, leggings and more.

Fans of the '80s will love this retro bomber from the iconic brand, Member's Only, and Garcia says this style is making a comeback. According to the brand, this lightweight jacket is an update on their classic racer jacket. Featuring a quilted pattern, you can choose from four different neutral shades.

Leather trench coat

"First was the leather jacket, then the leather blazer and now the leather trench," said Garcia.

The classic trench coat gets a bold update with this green faux-leather option from Eloquii. According to the brand, it's made of 100 percent polyester and features an adjustable waist belt. Garcia does note to keep your base outfit simple if you're opting for the bold statement.

Garcia loves how the look and feel of faux-leather has come such a long way, like this crocodile print trench coat. It features a belted waist plus a belted sleeve embellishment for a chic touch.

Puffer coat

Garcia says puffers have been around and a staple for years, but this year they went "from practical to statement." She loves this oversized, belted option from Gap, which creates a flattering hourglass silhouette.

The weather can be a bit unpredictable in the fall, from rain to unstable temperatures. This puffer jacket is water-resistant and will block the chilly wind, says the brand. Plus it has fleece-lined pockets to keep your hands cozy and warm.

Ivory and cream coats

"Nothing is more classy than a beautiful ivory coat," said Garcia.

This polished wool-blended coat will keep you both warm and on-trend throughout the season. Garcia says you don't have to be wearing an elevated look to rock this, in fact, she loves pairing a long-lined coat with sweats and a hoodie.

More outerwear for fall

Nothing says fall like a cozy cardigan and this option from Target comes in nine different earthy hues. According to the brand, it's made of 100 percent cotton so it's safe to say you'll be wanting to wear this all season long.

This sherpa bomber comes in tons of colors (over 20!) and looks both chic and cozy. With over 4,500 Amazon ratings, one verified reviewer wrote, "I like that it’s light weight enough to wear in this weather now but it’s also nice looking."

If you're looking for the ultimate fall ensemble then look no further than a flannel "shacket." Coming in various plaid shades, you can dress this up with a sweater dress or pair with your favorite shirt and leggings.

Elevate any outfit with this fall favorite, a plaid poncho cape. With almost 4,000 Amazon ratings, one verified reviewer wrote, "living in NYC our weather is funny, this is perfect for any weather."

When the temperatures begin to dip, keep warm in this 100 percent polyester puffer jacket, which features a concealed drawstring for a snugger fit.

Jean jackets are a classic fall staple and this option from Old Navy will pair perfectly with your favorite sweaters, tees and more.