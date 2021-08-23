Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

T-shirts will forever be a wardrobe staple. You can style a tee casually with some jeans and sneakers or spice it up a bit with some slacks and an oversized blazer. Since the opportunities are endless, it's a good idea to have a solid selection of T-shirts in your closet year-round.

Shop TODAY made it easy to revamp your collection by finding you the best stylish tees on Amazon. All of these picks are from the retailer's bestsellers list, so we know you'll love them as much as thousands of other customers did. Plus, some of these options are so cute, you wouldn't even guess that they're technically a T-shirt.

Best women's T-shirts, according to Amazon reviewers

Available in plus sizes up to 4XL, this classic scoop neck T-shirt has over 21,000 five-star ratings and comes in 35 different colors. Reviewers mention wanting to get the shirt in more colors than one and we won't stop you from doing the same.

Shop TODAY has raved about this T-shirt before, so there's no surprise that the five-star reviews and positive comments have continued to grow since then. Size up if you want the shirt to hang loosely, or stick to your usual size for a relaxed but more formed fit.

This Amazon's Choice top has everything you love about a comfortable T-shirt but in a trendy, form-fitting fashion. Whether you're pairing it with slim jeans or a midi skirt, it's a great way to elevate a casual look!

With almost 22,000 five-star ratings, it's no surprise this top is on the bestseller list, too. Reviewers love everything about this shirt, but they recommend getting a darker color if you'd rather hide your stomach because the material can cling around your mid-section.

This Amazon's Choice shirt comes in various styles and patterns ranging from modern color block to classic stripes. Reviewers say it's so comfortable!

With cut-out shoulders and cute patterns, this plus-size top can be dressed down with some leggings or dressed up with some jeans and espadrilles. This T-shirt definitely made the cut, no pun intended.

Donning over 5,700 five-star ratings, this crop tee works incredibly well as a workout shirt or as an everyday basic. The twist front also adds some texture to a classic crop T-shirt design.

Yet another take on your typical tee, this off-the-shoulder top provides all of the comforts of a T-shirt with a dressier look. With over 5,000 five-star ratings, some reviewers recommend sizing down since the shoulder area can be bit big.

Comprised of 60% cotton and 40% rayon, this shirt promises to be lightweight and comfortable, and boy does it deliver! Try styling it with some high-waisted jeans and white sneakers.

This shirt may be from a brand named Generic, but we can assure you that it is anything but. It's been featured on Amazon's new release list and just hit the market this summer.

Combine a classic V-neck tee with cute patterns and you've got a shirt you can wear with pretty much anything. This shirt is made from rayon and spandex, so it's both durable and slouchy.

Including sizes up to 5XL, this criss-cross top is modest yet fun. Some reviewers mentioned to size up if you want a looser fit.

We're not giving this shirt a cold shoulder — it's another Amazon Choice item that's both affordable and adorable! It comes in over 20 different patterns, all with the cut-out shoulder design.

For less than the cost of lunch, you can own a T-shirt that wears well with anything. With over 21,000 five-star ratings, reviewers also said they love this shirt for tie-dyeing!

This 4.3-star-rated top comes in both a short-sleeved and long-sleeved version, making it great for both summer and winter. Made from polyester, cotton and spandex, it's also super comfortable and stretchy.

Hip and casual, this tee with almost 3,700 five-star ratings is great for running errands or hanging with your friends and family. It comes in 26 bright colors and has an adorable chest pocket.

