Leggings are a fashion staple that can be worn year-round in a variety of ways. It's simple to dress up your favorite black leggings with flats for a more casual work look or motivate yourself to run that extra mile by purchasing a stylish new pair of workout leggings.
But what kinds of tops should you wear with leggings? We've rounded up 41 of the best tops to wear with this super comfortable wardrobe must-have.
From pullover sweatshirts made from the softest material imaginable to crisp button-down shirts that easily turn leggings into a more tailored look, here are our picks for tops that will take your legging game to the next level.
Button-down shirts
Alex Mill "Georgie" Pocket Shirt
Designed to fit somewhere between oversized and shrunken, this stylish button-down shirt comes in a variety of colors and is the perfect length to pair with leggings.
Epoque Evolution "Breeze" Sleeveless Shirt
This crisp white sleeveless shirt would be perfect to wear with leggings and your favorite pair of spring shoes.
Free Assembly "Boyfriend" Shirt
Stripes are the way to go for this stylish top from Free Assembly. Choose between rose or blue, then pair it with leggings for a comfortable outfit that's great for wearing with boots or flats.
Liverpool Jeans Fray-Hem Button-Up Shirt
An edgy take on chambray, this denim top from Liverpool Jeans has frayed edges and a high-low hem that provides extra coverage in the back.
Ameliora "The Sullivan" Shirt
Whether you gravitate toward simple colors like white and gray or bright hues like pink and green, this bestselling shirt from Ameliora is a great addition to your wardrobe.
Jackets and sweatshirts
Summersalt French Terry Funnel-Neck Pullover
Made of super-soft French terry fabric, this funnel-neck pullover sweatshirt is a perfect match for cozy leggings. It also comes in solid colors or a fun zebra print, making it a great choice for any style.
Nathan Sports "Tempo" Quarter-Zip Long-Sleeve Shirt
Simple black or bold red? Whatever you choose as a color for this soft athletic top, it's a great option for pairing with leggings for a workout or running errands.
Phat Buddha "Honestly Kate Harriet" Fleece Sweater
This lightweight fleece sweater is incredibly soft and has subtle leopard print accents on the sleeve edges.
Z Supply "Britton" Tie-Dye Pullover
Tie-dye is trendy right now, so pair this soft pullover sweatshirt with your favorite leggings to give off major spring vibes.
LA Hearts Crew Neck Sweatshirt
This oversized sweatshirt has a kangaroo front pocket, a relaxed crew neck and an elasticized hem.
Feat Women's Blanket-Blend Hoodie
It's incredibly soft and it has pockets! This sweatshirt, available in colors like "Sea Foam" and "Oat Milk," is a snuggle lover's dream and pairs perfectly with your softest pair of leggings.
Dressy tops
Rue 21 Floral Print Top
With its flattering smocked waist and beautiful floral print, this top is perfect for wearing with leggings.
Toccin "Lantern" Tee
This luxurious crew neck blouse has a relaxed fit and a center keyhole cutout in the back. The flowing sleeves and quality stretch material make it a stunning way to dress up a pair of leggings.
Rue 21 Off-The-Shoulder Top
A beautiful plus-size option from Rue 21, this smocked white top has an off-the-shoulder fit and is embellished with lacy sleeves that make it perfect for spring.
Free Assembly Sleeveless Tie-Neck Top
This flowy sleeveless top from Free Assembly has a bit of extra pizzaz thanks to soft shirring at the waist and a deep V-neck with tie.
Tees and tanks
Common Strand Hemp Tee
These tees, made of hemp, get softer and cozier with each wear. They also come in a variety of colors, making them easy to pair with the leggings in your wardrobe.
Boody V-Neck Shirt
If you love a simple-and-soft V-neck tee, this top from Boody is the perfect addition to your wardrobe.
Richer Poorer Women's Everyday Tee
Available in stunning shades like pale green and redwood, these tees look a bit dressier than most due to the center seam detail that runs down the back.
Bandier "The Rivington" Ribbed Tank
Once you try this soft, stretchy ribbed tank, you'll want to order more. Not only because they're available in 15 different colors, but also for the stylish high neckline.
Amazon Essentials Women's Swing Tank
Tank and tunic meet in this flowy Amazon tank, which have a more form-fitting fit at the top then flow out at the bottom to create the perfect blend of loose fit and bottom-covering length.
Revtown Standard V-Neck
A perfect relaxed fit V-neck, this Revtown tee comes in a few standard colors and fits great over a pair of leggings.
Sweaters and cardigans
U.S. Polo Assn. Lace-Up Pullover
This stylish V-neck pullover has a lace-up neckline and is made of extra-soft fabric.
Coolibar Sun-Protective Wrap
Not only is this open-front cardigan from Coolibar soft and comfortable, but the fabric offers sun protection. Each wrap has an ultraviolet protection factor of 50+ and blocks 98% of ultraviolet radiation.
Dressbarn V-Neck Tunic
Available in a cheerful yellow shade and a soft blue, this V-neck sweater is the perfect length for those who prefer a bit of extra coverage.
Summersalt Luxe Cashmere Sweater
From a bright red shade to a muted tan, this super-soft sweater is made from a lightweight cashmere blend that is perfect for warmer spring temperatures.
Draper James Tie-Waist Cardigan
This V-neck button-down cardigan has a tie waist and is nice and long, making it perfect to wear with your favorite leggings. The sweater can be styled open, closed, belted or unbelted, giving it tons of versatility.
Tunics
Rue 21 Side Slit Tunic Tee
Looking for the perfect plus-size tunic tee? This Rue 21 top should be a contender.
Free People "Getaway With Me" Tunic Dress
This beautiful V-neck cotton tunic dress from Free People is stylish and gives maximum length for coverage when wearing over leggings.
Dressbarn "Fenella" V-Neck Tunic Top
The dressed up embellished neckline on this tunic from Dressbarn gives us major date night vibes.
Comfy casual finds
JJWinks "Full Moon" Top
Long-sleeved and made from super-soft fabric, this top from JJWinks has a built-in shelf bra and is made of special fabric designed to give extra coverage up top.
Shabby Chic "Oakley" Pleat Top
A standard gray top gets a bit of an upgrade with this pleated sleeve top from Shabby Chic.
Everlane Smock Tee
Come for the beautiful variety of colors, stay because this shirt is the perfect combination of comfort and style.
JJWinks "Slumber Party" Top
This buttery soft tank was designed as a pajama top, but the soft fabric, adjustable straps and built-in shelf bra will make it hard to take off and perfect to wear with leggings.
Crop tops
Shabby Chic "Charlie" Tie-Back Top
Perfect for pairing with leggings, this blousy tie-back top is embellished with dainty lace along the sleeves and ties at the waist to provide a more tailored look.
Fat Buddha "Honestly Kate" Bra
Available in a beautiful navy color with subtle leopard print accents, this cropped top has a sports bra style and the perfect amount of padding.
Dippin Daisys "Real Love" Tank
This soft blue green tank has the perfect scoop neck and thick straps, both lined with stylish white piping.
Z Supply "Sia" Faded Tie-Dye Tank Bra
It's beautiful, it's soft and it may be the most comfortable bralette ever. With its racer back and tie-dye print, this crop top is perfect for wearing with leggings.
Athletic gear
Saucony "Rerun" Tank
The back of this athletic tank is made of sheer fabric that looks great tied or loose, styled with your favorite workout leggings.
Nathan Endurance Tank
This contoured workout tank has a racer back and a high neckline. And, it comes in a variety of colors, from aqua blue to bright red.
Fjallraven "Abisko" Tee
V-necked and made of cooling fabric, these colorful striped tops from Fjallraven are perfect to pair with leggings for a workout.
Saucony "Stopwatch" Short-Sleeve Top
This workout top is available in a variety of colors and has a nice bit of length to it, making it a good choice to wear with leggings.
