This classic fabric color is coming back this spring — here's how to wear it

There is lots to look forward to in the coming weeks. But for the style mavens among us, perhaps the most exciting thing about the change of seasons is that it’s a chance to bust out new spring trends.

After a winter spent largely inside, we’re all itching to take a twirl around the block in a new look. And one of the hottest new looks for the season is khaki. Although you may think of the fabric as a boring fabric for the workplace, TODAY lifestyle contributor Jill Martin stopped by the show to share her favorite picks for this spring trend.

Her selections bring new life to khaki, from classic fedoras to trendy fanny packs. And there’s something for the whole family in Martin’s picks. Scroll down to discover 13 trendy ways to wear khaki this spring.

A khaki face mask may be the trendiest item out on the market today. Stay safe in style with this breathable cotton mask from Banana Republic. It comes in a variety of tones so you can pick the one that best suits your skin.

If you aren’t sure whether you’re ready to commit to khaki, try this reversible jacket. One side features a fun, tropical pattern and the other is solid tan. Switch up your outfit’s entire vibe by simply turning your jacket inside-out. It’s basically like getting two jackets for the price of one.

Free up your arms and hands by switching to a fanny pack for spring. This trendy version from Everlane is made from recycled materials such as water bottles and features enough pockets and storage to keep you organized. Wear it crossbody or across your waist. Whatever suits your outfit.

Freedom Moses slides are both vegan and recyclable, so you can feel good every time you slip them on — which may be quite often. The soles are “injected with air,” so they're designed to be super comfortable. The styles come in sizes for men, women and kids. so everybody in the family can have a pair.

You can incorporate khaki into your spring wardrobe via camouflage. This jean jacket from Venus has just enough khaki tones to keep you trendy and comes in a flattering cut that will put a cool finishing touch on your casual outfits this season.

Take khaki to your wrists. These stackable bracelets from Soul Journey feature neutral stacks of beads, mixed in with funky gems, stones and charms. The khaki stacks not only look cool, they will go with absolutely everything in your closet.

Khaki isn’t just for clothes. Let your fingers and toes in on the trend. This nude-colored nail polish from Orly is an easy way to temporarily play with the khaki trend. Reviewers love it for its “impressive long wear without chipping.”

For when your kid needs to show up in style, opt for these khaki pants that come with attached suspenders. The suspenders are stretchy and adjustable for ultimate comfort, but also detachable if (or when) your kid gets fussy.

It’s never too early to start them on trendsetting. These adorable shortalls help your little one nail the khaki trend. But they’re also comfortable and easy to play in — which probably matters more to your little trendsetter.

If your child wants to show off their toughness, go for these dinosaur-printed chino shorts from Osh Kosh. They’re a step up from plain khakis and pair great with plain tees, polo shirts or graphic tops.

Khaki is a trend that can, quite literally, suit you from head to toe. This tan fedora comes in a classic shape that you’ll be able to wear for years. And with a low price-tag (only $35), you’ll want to scoop it up right this second.

Khaki shoes are one of the most versatile footwear options to dress either up or down. This pair from Ben Sherman is a cross between an oxford and a sneaker, so you could wear it to a party or running errands around town. And it’s good luck that these shoes can look great with any summer outfit because, with its memory foam footbed, you may never want to take them off.

Elevate your typical slip-on sneakers with some khaki. These shoes come in a timeless shape that will finish off any casual look this summer. Because they’re khaki, they’ll go with pretty much any color in your wardrobe.

For when you have to attend a summer wedding but still want to look trendy, may we suggest a khaki bow tie? This linen version comes with simple polka dots that add a bit of fun without being over the top.

Khaki can even work as a finishing touch. This pocket square from Tie Bar helps elevate any suit. Its neutral colors will keep your whole look subtle and sophisticated.

