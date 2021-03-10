From 'vaccine tops' to yoga pants, affordable ways to shop March's top trends

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Spring hasn't officially kicked off just yet, but the warmer weather is already setting in. That means it's finally time to put away all your bulky jackets and clunky boots and bring out the dresses and t-shirts.

It's also the perfect opportunity to give your wardrobe and home a little refresh. Thankfully, there are plenty of exciting trends this month to inspire your spring shopping. Beyond your usual florals, the styles that you'll be seeing everywhere in March are fun and even pretty practical.

From the return of a controversial athleisure staple to a new type of video conference background, here are 18 ways to shop this month's biggest trends.

March Trends

Cold-shoulder tops

Shoulder cutout tops are making their return to fashion for a pretty good reason: They’re a practical choice for anyone getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Dolly Parton recently wore one for her vaccine appointment, and people couldn’t help but notice how much easier it made the experience. Some Twitter users have even dubbed them “vaccine tops.”

This top features relaxed cutouts that allow you to show some skin, but the long sleeves will still provide protection on chillier days. You can get it in a classic white or shimmering silver, both are 40% off right now.

With warmer days ahead, you’ll want to stock up on plenty of basic short-sleeves to carry you through the sunnier seasons. Shoulder cutouts add a fun element to the loose, comfortable fit of this top.

For a unique take on the trend, try this affordable top that features just one shoulder cutout. You can choose from six different color options, grab it in neutral colors such as grey or off-white or add another trendy aspect and opt for the tie-dyed option.

Ruffled details

Amazon recently released its trend forecast for the spring, and it was filled with chic styles and fashions to inspire a seasonal refresh. According to the report, one trend you’ll be seeing a lot in the near future is frills and ruffles. Whether you’re wearing the fashionable touch on your collar or sleeves, it’ll add a romantic element to your look that’s perfect for spring.

There's nothing like florals to let everyone know that you're ready for spring. Along with the classic pattern, this dress has ruffled accents and a cutout back, for a casual look that can be easily dressed up.

This cute top will be a new staple in your wardrobe, thanks to the stylish flutter sleeves and comfortable linen fabric. The flattering fit can look great on all body types, and sizes span from x-small to women’s plus four-x.

As soon as the weather starts warming up, we're dreaming about days spent by the pool and on a sandy beach. It’s never too early to start shopping for a swimsuit to wear for those occasions. This on-trend option features an asymmetrical one-shoulder neckline with a cute ruffle detail. You can choose from four colors and patterns, though the blue gingham feels perfect for spring.

Flare yoga pants

Whether you loved or hated the pants the first time they were in style, there’s no question that they’ve made a big comeback. On TikTok (where so many trends seem to start now), the younger generation has declared their love for the flare pants, which they call "flared leggings." Whatever you call them, the athleisure staple is one way to switch up your wardrobe while still keeping the comfortable feel of your typical athleisure.

Old Navy has always been one of the best spots to grab a pair of yoga pants. This super-soft pair features a rolled mid-rise waistband and moisture-wicking, breathable fabric so you’ll be comfortable all day long.

For yogis who are searching for something to wear during their practice, this pair from Nike is designed to provide support and move with you through every type of flow. The flattering silhouette and sweat-wicking technology make them great for everyday wear, whether you’re hitting the mat or not.

Feeling a little skeptical about switching from leggings to a pair of yoga pants? These have a more subtle flare, so they’re great for anyone who’s not quite ready to go all in. The wide waistband is comfortable and won’t dig and they have a hidden pocket where you can keep small essentials.

Wavy home decor

From wavy candles to curvy vases, this trend has been popping up all over social media. You can find plenty of affordable accent pieces that feature the whimsical design.

You'll need a spot to keep all your spring blooms. Upgrade your standard vase with this fun wavy option. It comes in a variety of sizes and colors, so there's one to match every aesthetic.

This small vanity mirror can easily sit on your dresser or desk to help you get a closer look as you tweeze your eyebrows or apply makeup. The best part? It's 20% off right now.

You can never have too many candles in your collection, and this one will look great in your living room or by your bedside table. The unscented candle is made from natural white beeswax and comes in either classic ivory or a dyed grey. You can also grab a tray from the same Etsy seller to catch any drips.

Perfect to use as a minimalist bedside table or as an eclectic addition to your outdoor seating area, this table will bring a fun touch to any area of your home. It comes in Rust red and Sky blue, too, if you want to add a pop of color to your space.

Accent walls

Thanks to video meetings, the accent wall has made a big return in homes, said Iantha Carley, interior designer and founder of Iantha Carley Interiors. Bold patterns and Chinoiserie panels are two of the most popular designs right now. "Since you’re dealing with one wall, it’s a great opportunity to splurge on a wall covering," Carley said. "Although there are many affordable options, including 'peel-and-stick' if you need a less permanent solution."

Carley likes this bold wallpaper, which will give your wall a colorful and retro feel. For people who have never experimented with wallpaper, Anthropologie has a helpful guide that you can reference to figure out how much you need and the best materials for your space.

If you're a renter or like to frequently change up your home design, peel-and-stick wallpaper is a great, more temporary option. This fabric paper is made for smooth walls and features a bright and beautiful design that's fitting for the season.

Another peel-and-stick option, this geometric print will transform any wall into a statement. it comes in six color options and is super easy to apply.

Outdoor entertaining essentials

"As longer days and warmer weather approach, people are beginning to think about having friends and family over again, and outside entertaining is going to be really popular," Carley said. As a result, many people are upgrading their outdoor sets. Grab something simple, like the below Ikea table and you can add your own touch by spray painting the items in your preferred color, she added.

Add this stylish centerpiece to your outdoor dining set. Made from sturdy steel, it's built to last. Plus, the mesh top allows water to pass through, so you won't have to clean it off after spring showers.

This outdoor seating option may look like a splurge, but it's actually pretty wallet friendly. The rattan furniture trend is still going strong, and the wicker construction on this chair has a weather-resistant finish to withstand the elements.

You and your loved ones will be spending plenty of spring days sitting in this bestselling patio set. The sponge-filled cushions add comfort, and the covers can easily be removed and thrown into the wash when they need to be cleaned. The three-piece set comes with two rattan chairs, a table and the cushions.

