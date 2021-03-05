Are cold-shoulder tops making a comeback because of the vaccine?

Leave it to Dolly Parton to start a whole new pandemic fashion trend.
Earlier this week, the country singer got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine that she helped fund, and she wore the perfect top for the occasion.
In a video posted to Parton's Twitter account, the 75-year-old can be seen sporting a sparkly blue cold-shoulder top as she gets the vaccine. If you're not familiar with the term, the style looks exactly the way it sounds and has a cutout right under the shoulder.
Fans couldn't help but notice that Parton's stylish top was also quite practical since she didn't have to roll up her sleeves to get the injection.
Cold-shoulder tops aren't exactly a new trend. They've actually gone in and out of style several times over the years and fashionistas seem to have a love/hate relationship with the look. Still, ever since seeing Parton give the top her seal of approval, some critics have been converted.
Some Twitter users started lovingly calling the style "vaccine tops."
Hillary Clinton even shared a throwback photo of herself wearing the trend way back when and said she was inspired by the country singer's post.
"Loved seeing @dollyparton bring back the cold-shoulder as a vaccination look. Shall we make this a trend?" she wrote on Instagram.
After seeing all the buzz around cold-shoulder tops, many social media users were excited for the excuse to dig their own tops out of storage for their vaccination appointments.
Apparently, some of them had even contemplated wearing a cold-shoulder top before they saw Parton do it.
Parton also sang a fun a cappella version of her hit song “Jolene” during her appointment. The country crooner playfully replaced "Jolene" with "vaccine."
“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate / Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, ‘cause once you’re dead then that’s a bit too late," she sang.
Parton also took the opportunity to encourage her fans to get the vaccine when it's their turn, saying, "We all want to get back to normal, whatever that is."