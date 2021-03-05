Are cold-shoulder tops making a comeback because of the vaccine?

Leave it to Dolly Parton to start a whole new pandemic fashion trend.

Earlier this week, the country singer got her first dose of the Moderna vaccine that she helped fund, and she wore the perfect top for the occasion.

In a video posted to Parton's Twitter account, the 75-year-old can be seen sporting a sparkly blue cold-shoulder top as she gets the vaccine. If you're not familiar with the term, the style looks exactly the way it sounds and has a cutout right under the shoulder.

Dolly gets a dose of her own medicine. @VUMChealth pic.twitter.com/38kJrDzLqC — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 2, 2021

Fans couldn't help but notice that Parton's stylish top was also quite practical since she didn't have to roll up her sleeves to get the injection.

Leave it to Dolly to figure out we should be wearing Cold shoulder tops to get vaccinated 💅 pic.twitter.com/jFO5W1vGVI — melissa (@JewishMom_) March 3, 2021

Cold-shoulder tops aren't exactly a new trend. They've actually gone in and out of style several times over the years and fashionistas seem to have a love/hate relationship with the look. Still, ever since seeing Parton give the top her seal of approval, some critics have been converted.

I've always disliked cold shoulder tops, but the legendary Dolly Parton has shown me a good use for them- getting a vaccine without half stripping 😄 — jacq (@ThatJacquiOne) March 3, 2021

Some Twitter users started lovingly calling the style "vaccine tops."

cold shoulder tops are now called vaccine tops and they are cool again https://t.co/qZabgDJsef — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 2, 2021

Hillary Clinton even shared a throwback photo of herself wearing the trend way back when and said she was inspired by the country singer's post.

"Loved seeing @dollyparton bring back the cold-shoulder as a vaccination look. Shall we make this a trend?⁣" she wrote on Instagram.

After seeing all the buzz around cold-shoulder tops, many social media users were excited for the excuse to dig their own tops out of storage for their vaccination appointments.

Well I was agonising over what to wear for my covid vaccine when they call me but if it’s good enough for Dolly Parton it’s sure as hell good enough for me.....so cold shoulder top with full on bling+tight blue 👖 for my first day out in months, I’m 9 to 5 ready 💉 Vaccine 👍🏻💙 pic.twitter.com/bGxUypeQv5 — fabfrankie1-italy 💙 (@fabfrankiee) March 3, 2021

Apparently, some of them had even contemplated wearing a cold-shoulder top before they saw Parton do it.

I was joking about wearing a cold shoulder top to my vax appt but now imma do it https://t.co/iTKgYeZEhh — monica (@monicasdfghjk) March 2, 2021

Parton also sang a fun a cappella version of her hit song “Jolene” during her appointment. The country crooner playfully replaced "Jolene" with "vaccine."

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, I’m begging of you please don’t hesitate / Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vacciiiiine, ‘cause once you’re dead then that’s a bit too late," she sang.

Parton also took the opportunity to encourage her fans to get the vaccine when it's their turn, saying, "We all want to get back to normal, whatever that is."