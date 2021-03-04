Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Wallpaper has been the decorative anchor of many homes throughout the years. You might remember the kind your grandma had growing up (it was probably floral) and how she ranted about how much of a pain it was to put it up. Now the wallpaper trend is making a major comeback — without the need for buckets of wallpaper paste. Peel-and-stick wallpaper is the latest decorating DIY project to take over the internet and home improvement stores.

Before we commit to putting wallpaper all over everything in our house — from office walls, kitchen backsplashes and even book shelves — we got a few tips and tricks from an expert. Campbell Minister, principal designer and owner of Decorated Interiors, answered a few of the most asked questions about peel and stick wallpaper.

How has the peel-and-stick wallpaper trend changed how people decorate their home?

People really are putting peel-and-stick wallpaper everywhere. Scan any home design Pinterest board and you’ll likely see colorful designs gracing stair risers, the backside of glass cabinets and even bathroom walls.

“I have been a huge proponent of peel-and-stick wallpaper since the inception of my business. Clients understandably love it for the temporary nature of the product. No glue! No long-term commitments,” said Minister.

What’s the best way to hang peel-and-stick wallpaper?

“Instructions can vary from product line to product line, but a few essential tools will come in handy," Minister explained. "To start, have a clean and flat surface to work on. Make sure to separate all the pieces and plan out your approach and design prior to starting your project. The manufacturer’s instructions will always serve as your guide.”

Another tip we’ve gathered if you’re planning to put peel-and-stick wallpaper on any large surfaces or walls is to use painter's tape to hang sections at a time to be sure you have enough before peeling the backing off of the paper. This can also help to ensure that your patterns line up as you hang new panels.

What are some trends you’re seeing in peel-and-stick wallpaper?

There are a ton of trends when it comes to design, but one that Minister likes the most is a fun way to update a room without having color overload. “My favorite trend with peel-and-stick is textured peel-and-stick wallpaper. Talk about a luxe look for less,” she said.

What are some tricks to putting-peel-and-stick wallpaper up with ease?

Something that Minister recommends having on hand during the process is a smoothing tool. "A smoothing tool will help to push out the bubbles should you encounter any during the installation process,” she explained.

Another tool you might want to grab out of your drawer is a sharp Exacto Knife or cutting razor. This will ensure sharp edges as you cut away any scrap that isn’t needed. “Remember, this is temporary, so don’t be afraid to peel off and start over if needed,” Minister said.

If you’re still thinking about upgrading something in your home with peel and stick wallpaper we’ve rounded up 13 different designs at almost every price point to give you a little inspiration.

Stylish peel-and-stick wallpaper designs

Make a bold statement with this jungle-inspired design. Starting at just $28, this mural-style wallpaper comes in three colors: white, black and a non-reflective gold.

Geometric patterns are a fun way to bring an interesting flair to a space or furniture that needs new life. This design comes in three color variations to match just about any style.

If you want your furniture to take flight, consider this feathery option. With illustrations of birds spreading their wings, this wallpaper comes in five different colors ranging from pink and gold to gray and black.

Bring the outdoors inside with this wallpaper design. The dandelion-inspired print is black and white, which makes it easy to add a hint of drama to any room or furniture piece.

You don't need to live near a beach to enjoy the tropics. We love this wallpaper for the summery, tiki-inspired vibes it can bring to a room.

If your kids would rather be in a galaxy far, far away, then this "Star Wars" wallpaper is a unique way to decorate their room. This could also be a fun paper for a home theater since the design is relatively minimalist.

The watercolor look of this dotted wallpaper is a fun way to add a splash of color and whimsy to a space. The design comes in four colors to match your home's existing color scheme.

We love these bright red smooches for a bathroom or makeup table. According to the brand, this design sticks best when it’s applied to surfaces that are primed and painted. Because of that, it does take a little extra work if you’re thinking about doing this on a hard surface like a counter.

This bouquet-inspired design from Rifle Paper Co. comes in five different color variations, but we particularly love the bright colors of the Rose Multi. The all-over floral would make any wall the focal point of a room.

One of the more unique designs we’ve seen is this wanderlusty peel-and-stick wallpaper from Rifle Paper Co. The design features illustrations of iconic cities like New York, Paris and Tokyo along with their major landmarks and waterways. The paper comes in two colors and could be fun for a home office or craft room.

Fake tile wallpapers are an easy way to add a splash of color to a kitchen or bathroom without actually having to buy and install tile. This ocean blue and white in this design is a classic color scheme that never goes out of style.

Another faux tile wallpaper we love is this colorful design. The wallpaper comes in four different finishes — smooth matte, fabric, linen and canvas — which could add a unique textural contrast to your decor.

Bright yellow lemons with sage green leaves and creamy white flowers bring a touch of summer anywhere you put this wallpaper. While we would love this on the bookshelf we put all of our cookbooks on, the sky really is the limit on where this could go.

