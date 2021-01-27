How to transform your living room in 25 simple, affordable ways

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Whether your living room has become your home office over the course of the last few months or you simply are tired of looking at the same four walls every day, you might feel inclined to give your space a bit of an upgrade.

From sleeker storage options to new decor, there are plenty of ways to add some style to your space without opting for a makeover that has the potential to become another months-long project that never quite reaches completion.

If you're ready to take the leap and give your home an upgrade, we rounded up some budget-friendly picks that can make your living room feel like it was featured on "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" — no paint required.

Living room upgrades under $25

Give a new life to the throw pillows in your home with a few chic throw pillow covers. They can add charm to a room in subtle ways, and often they are inexpensive. These covers from Slow Cow are just $12 and come in 36 different colors, so you can easily find a print that matches your living room.

Dress up a bleak wall with a set of floating shelves that not only look sleek but are functional. It's an abstract way to display family photos and other knick knacks without creating clutter.

Tossing a textured blanket over the couch can instantly make a space feel homey. Much like throw pillows, it adds a different kind of eye-catching element to a living room and costs less than $20.

Sometimes changing the lighting in your home can do just the trick. These smart bulbs from Philips can be adjusted via an app on your phone, so you can automate when the lights turn on and off and control them even when you are not home.

Create a gallery wall with unique pieces of art to liven up bare walls. This set of three boasts a neutral color palette that can work its way into any room.

Cut down on clutter with a unique storage option that won't take up too much space itself. It's the perfect size for an end table or coffee table and isn't an eye sore.

Living room upgrades under $50

Adding a bit of greenery to any space can make it feel different in a matter of minutes not only in terms of ambience but also in terms of air quality, too. Another benefit? A recent study on workers in Japan demonstrated that plants can also have positive effects on mental health. This monstera deliciosa comes with established roots, ready to grow. All you'll need is a decorative planter.

Don't throw pillows and blankets back in the closet! Toss them in a wicker basket to work them into the room as decor. Plus, they'll be within reach on colder days when you just want to curl up on the couch.

Add some dimension to your space without the commitment of painting with a geometric patterned wallpaper. It requires no professional installation and will save you a few bucks in the long run.

Sometimes upgrading a room can be as simple as an accent such as a lampshade. You can opt for a simple and clean style like these drum table shades from West Elm, or go bold with a fun print to change the feel of the room.

Adding simple trinkets to a fireplace mantle or coffee table can transform a room and help create a cozy ambiance. If you want to create a uniform look with your decor, opt for matching sets like this set of six candle holders.

For wall shelves with a more natural feel, this set of five is an affordable pick. They're easy to install and offer enough space to display photos, books and other decorations.

Don't overlook the details! These dainty curtain tie-backs can change the look of your curtains and might score you a few compliments.

Make your clock double as artwork! This unique take on a wall clock is easy to assemble and clean and only requires one battery for operation.

Living room upgrades under $100

A mirror can help make a dark space feel brighter, but it might feel like it takes up space rather than adding to it. This farmhouse inspired mirror not only adds a rustic vibe to a room but it also boasts a discreet storage option thanks to its small shelf.

Rather than opting for a new piece of furniture, tossing a slipcover over the couch is an easy way to upgrade a part of your living room that you might be eager to replace. Not only that, but it will also be easy to wash and maintain. The set includes the slipcover and matching separate cushion covers.

To bring in a boho vibe, playful curtains can help complete the room. These fun curtains from Anthropologie have amassed a 4.8-star rating from Anthropologie shoppers, with one reviewer noting that the curtains "completely changed the room for the better."

While your priority might be a new coffee table, end tables can provide an extra space for a table lamp, books or a place to store your coffee mug when you're working on the couch. This style from FirsTime is available in four different styles that each can offer a different accent to any living room.

If you're looking for a temporary storage option that can meet the needs of your space, this foldable bookshelf can collapse when it is not in use. It arrives pre-assembled, so the only time you'll need to break out a tool is when you stack two units together.

Decorative poufs like this one from Opalhouse can act as additional seating but can also be used as a footrest. They're easy to move around, so you can place it anywhere in your living room to add a bit of comfort (or an extra means of storage for blankets).

If you're looking to incorporate small details that can have a bigger effect on the room as a whole, this wall shelf set might just do the trick. The combination of wood and metal elements provide an industrial feel that can be complete with a few small plants and modern accents.

Living room upgrades under $200

A glass coffee table can make a space appear larger and a gold trim can make a space feel more elegant — luckily this coffee table combines the best of both worlds. While the piece is nice enough to stand on its own, you can adorn it with a few lacquer trays and books to bring it to life.

Statement lighting adds personality to a room and is one of the easiest upgrades you can make without breaking your budget. Lighting sets the tone in any space, and this floor lamp brings an industrial vibe thanks to the Edison-style bulbs.

It's no secret that a rug can tie a room together, but they can often be a pain to keep clean, especially in busy homes. This Persian-inspired rug features a detachable cover, which you can throw in the wash and then re-attach on cleaning day.

If you want to swap out your old media center for a more modern option, this TV stand from Home Depot boasts a contemporary look that can keep most miscellaneous living room items stowed away and out of sight. For just over $100, it's an affordable upgrade that can make your space feel new.

