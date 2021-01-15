Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

The effects of a good night's sleep should not be overlooked. Not only can the hours of shut-eye that you get each night determine how many shots of espresso you might need the next day, but not getting enough sleep can also have an impact on your physical and mental health.

If you’re waking up with aches and pains, your mattress might not always be the source of the problem — you could have slept in an uncomfortable position and need to adjust your pillow, Rajkumar (Raj) Dasgupta, MD, assistant professor of Clinical Medicine at Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California, told Shop TODAY. But if you think your mattress is the source of the problem, you might be more inclined to upgrade to one that is better suited to your sleeping style.

While there is no true scientific definition of the “best” mattress, Dasgupta says, finding a mattress that feels comfortable enough to sleep on night after night can improve your quality of sleep, promoting better overall health in the long run.

“Insufficient sleep due to inadequate or mistimed sleep contributes to the risk for several of today’s public health epidemics, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity,” Dasgupta said. “It is important that you find a quiet, comfortable, and dark place to sleep. This includes making sure that your bed and mattress are comfortable.”

If you've tried everything you can to unwind before bedtime but still find yourself tossing and turning throughout the night, you might be ready to start the search for a new mattress. If you don't have the time to go mattress hunting at the store or would prefer to do it all from the comfort of your couch, we have you covered. We've sifted through thousands of reviews to find the mattresses in a box that reviewers found to be worth the hype. The best part? You can score all of these mattresses on sale right now.

Top-rated mattresses in a box

Nectar Sleep offers both an original and luxe mattress, but its original mattress is a customer favorite. Its foam is CertiPUR-US Certified, which means all five layers are constructed with safe foam. Nectar offers a 365-day trial period and a "forever" warranty, and you can choose to have the mattress shipped to your door or opt for white glove service. Through this weekend, you can save big on select sizes and even score free sheets, pillows and a mattress protector.

You'll have to wait 24 hours to lay on this medium-firm feel mattress that minimizes motion and keeps your body cool at night. According to the brand, 90% of customers noted that the mattress helped reduce aches or general discomfort, which can be accredited to each of the foam layers that work together to provide support and stabilization while you sleep. More than 19,000 reviewers gave the mattress a full five stars, including over 1,000 reviewers who described themselves as hot sleepers.

Hot sleepers will appreciate this high-tech mattress from Eight Sleep, which is designed with temperature regulating technology to help keep you comfortable throughout the night. Each Pod ships for free via FedEx.

Crafted from three layers of foam, The Pod Mattress is 11 inches thick and has received a full five-star rating from 75% of reviewers. You can control the temperature on each side of the bed through an app on your phone and even track your sleeping habits. While it's a bit more expensive than the other mattresses in a box featured in this article, Eight Sleep is currently offering $150 off of The Pod when you use the code AFF150 at checkout.

Birch Living is a subset of Helix Sleep, specializing in organic mattresses. Birch mattresses are compressed and shipped via FedEx and take up to 45 minutes to expand before they're ready to use. Right now, when you use the code NEWSLEEP200 at checkout, you can score $200 off any mattress and receive two of the brand's Eco-Rest pillows for free.

Birch Natural mattresses were designed with a medium-firm feel and are made from sustainably sourced, organic materials that allow for airflow to keep you cool while also providing pressure relief at pressure points on the body. The mattress, which has received more than 1,000 five-star reviews, is comprised of six layers that not only retain shape but regulate temperature. Those with a latex allergy might want to contact their allergist before purchasing since the pressure-relieving fourth layer is composed of natural latex.

If you aren't exactly sure what kind of mattress would work best for you, Helix Sleep offers a sleep quiz to help you find your "match." Each mattress provides a medium feel and a 100-night trial. To start the new year, Helix Sleep is offering $100 off any mattress and two free Dream Pillows when you use the code NEWSLEEP100.

With 1,766 five-star reviews and a 4.5-star rating, the brand's most popular mattress is the Helix Midnight Mattress. After unwrapping, the Helix Midnight Mattress only requires 45 minutes to fully expand. It's 12 inches tall thanks to four layers of foam and wrapped coils that work to support your body and is CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified, meaning it's free of harmful chemicals. The brand states that this mattress is best for side sleepers or for people who find themselves tossing and turning all night long.

Leesa offers two kinds of mattresses: an original foam mattress and a hybrid. The Leesa Original Mattress is designed for all kinds of sleepers, and its medium-firm feel helps relieve pressure and alleviate lower back pain. All mattresses are made to order and ship for free via FedEx Ground and come with a 100-night trial. Right now, you can save up to $200 on Leesa mattresses and score a free sheet set, no code necessary.

The Original has amassed more than 14,000 five-star reviews and consists of three foam layers for a total of 10 inches. The top layer is a breathable foam that provides comfort, while the middle memory foam layer provides pressure relief and the base layer provides support. It can take up to an hour for the mattress to expand and a few days for it to become more firm, but Leesa offers a 100-night trial.

Serta also makes mattresses in a box, so you can have it shipped to your door or purchase it in-store and take it right home with you. The trial period can vary if you're purchasing from a retailer like Lowe's, but it's guaranteed to include Serta's 10-year warranty.

90% of Lowe's reviewers recommended this hybrid mattress from Serta, which is comprised of a blend of gel memory foam and coils that provide support and comfort. For hot sleepers, the top layer pulls heat away from the body, while the gel memory foam provides cushion and the individually wrapped coils provide support. The mattress itself is hypoallergenic and CertiPUR-US Certified, meaning it is free of harmful chemicals.

If you're looking to keep it simple, Tuft & Needle is a popular pick for those who prioritize coziness, coolness and support. You can save up to $150 on all three models that Tuft & Needle offers, but the Original model is one to consider for value. Both models use the brand's T&N Adaptive foam but are designed to bring about comfort in different ways.

The Original mattress can be considered universal, with a medium-firm feel designed to provide pressure support and relief. The two layers are made of a mix of different materials such as graphite that helps regulate body temperature, ceramic gel cooling beads for additional support and a breathable open-cell foam. The Original is CertiPUR-US Certified and all Tuft & Needle mattresses have the UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification. More than 19,549 reviewers gave the mattress a five-star review, including over 800 reviewers who described themselves as side sleepers.

Through Jan. 21, you can save up to 15% on mattresses, pillows and sheets during Casper's sale. Casper's Original Mattress is a hit among customers of all sleeping styles looking for support and cooling without breaking the bank, and the brand offers a 100-night trial to allow you to get a full feel. All Casper foams are CertiPUR-US certified, and each Original mattress cover is made with over 50 recycled bottles.

The Original helps provide support through three zones of targeted support, with softer foam placed at the top of the body and firmer foam that helps support from the waist down. It features three layers, including a perforated top layer that keeps heat away from the body. You can receive free shipping in the continental United States, or opt for home delivery and setup at an additional price if you don't want to do the unboxing yourself.

Though Saatva mattresses don't arrive in a box, they'll be delivered and installed in the room of your choice for free. The brand's trial period (180 days) is a bit longer than most, and it also offers a 15-year warranty. Right now, you can save $200 on any purchase of $1,000 or more if your order before midnight on Jan. 18.

The Saatva Classic Mattress is an innerspring mattress and features two coiled layers that provide support and comfort. You can choose from three comfort levels: plush soft, luxury firm and firm for a better night's sleep, though the most popular option is luxury firm, which provides a medium-firm feel. Not only do Saatva mattresses use CertiPUR-US certified memory foam, but according to the brand, Saatva has also received a seal of approval from the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations.

DreamCloud mattresses can ship right to your door, or you can opt for white glove service for an additional fee. The brand offers two models — the DreamCloud Mattress and the DreamCloud Premier Mattress — and you can take advantage of a 365-day trial period to ensure it is the best choice for you. Right now, you can take advantage of savings on both models in various sizes, and even score sheets, a mattress protector and pillows for free with your mattress purchase.

The Hybrid Mattress features five layers and is a mix of foam and individually-wrapped coils, which helps promote airflow and disperse body heat. The medium-firm feel is a result of gel memory foam and coil support that contour to the shape of your body to limit movements on the mattress. The brand also states that you can lay on the mattress immediately after unboxing it, but it can take up to 72 hours for it to completely expand.

If convenience is a factor, you can order your next mattress from Amazon much like you would any other package. Amazon breaks many of its products down by category, including indications like "Amazon's Choice," so you can narrow your finds down without performing an extensive search. This memory foam mattress from Zinus is Amazon's Choice for "mattress," based on positive reviews and price.

With 25,000 verified five-star reviews, this mattress is an affordable pick for anyone looking for an upgrade on a budget. It's comprised of four layers of memory foam and offers a medium-firm feel, but might not be the best option for those looking for cooling features. The CertiPUR-US Certified mattress arrives straight to your door and can fully expand in 72 hours, supporting up to 500 pounds. While the trial period is not specified, it comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

While Layla Sleep offers two mattresses, an original and a hybrid, even its original mattress can be considered a hybrid since it's flippable. If you're not sure which model is right for you, the brand's 120-night trial period will help you figure it out. Layla uses copper foam rather than traditional memory foam, which helps keep it firm, but all of the foams used within the mattress are CertiPUR-US certified. Right now, you can take advantage of Layla's New Year sale and take up to $200 off mattresses, as well as grab some free accessories.

If you prefer a soft feel, the Layla Mattress' soft side is plush, while the firm side is noticeably firmer and a better pick for back and stomach sleepers who might prefer a more sturdy support rather than reactive support. It's crafted from six different layers of foam that work to keep the body supported and feeling cool throughout the night, thanks to copper particles that direct heat away from the body. Reviewers note that it is a good fit for side sleepers, while one verified reviewer said it was "like the best hotel mattress."

Bear Mattresses arrive at your doorstep and can be used immediately after unboxing. However, depending on how long the mattress was inside of the box, it can take up to 48 hours to fully expand. Each mattress is one-sided, but can be rotated for a fresh feel every few months. Right now, Bear Mattress' Weekend Sale means you can save 20% on mattresses and receive two free pillows with your purchase when you use the code SAVE20 at checkout.

The Bear Mattress features three all-foam layers that provide a medium-firm feel, which might be more suitable for those who experience back pain. The graphite memory foam inside of the mattress means that it can help keep your body cool throughout the night while the open cell construction assists with airflow. Its feel is described by the brand as a "contouring hug," and it's recommended that you test it out for at least 30 days, but Bear Mattress offers a 100-night trial period.

Through Jan. 17, Zoma Mattress is offering $150 off of mattresses, along with free shipping and returns when you use the code WIN150 at checkout. The brand states that its mattresses are designed for athletes and those with "demanding lifestyles" and offers an all-foam mattress as well as a hybrid mattress that is designed with foam and coils.

The Original Zoma Mattress is designed with three layers of foam and is 11 inches thick and has amassed a 4.8-star rating from over 440 reviews. The layers are designed to help you cool at night and are covered in a moisture-wicking fabric that allows for ventilation. This mattress has a firmer feel that allows for better spine alignment and a feel that contours three zones of the body for a comfortable night's sleep. For those who prefer a "bouncier" feel, Zoma's hybrid mattress boasts the same comfort as the original but provides edge support rather than zoned support.

