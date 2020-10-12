20 affordable bedding sets that will make you never want to get out of bed

Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

If you can't remember the last time you splurged on new bedding, then maybe it's time for an upgrade. Soft sheets and fluffy comforters can definitely turn a good night's sleep into a great one.

Dr. Allison Siebern, a sleep health psychologist based in North Carolina, told Shop TODAY how essential a good night's rest is for everyday functioning.

"The CDC estimates that one in three Americans suffer from insufficient sleep, so everyone should take smart measures to get quality sleep for seven to nine hours a night," Siebern said. "You'll have more energy, make better decisions and even be in a better mood the next day."

Having a comfortable mattress is just one step to a comfortable night's sleep — you also have to make sure your bedding is comfortable. Since you shouldn't have to sacrifice comfort for affordability, we've rounded up some of the bestselling bedding sets under $100.

Bestselling comforter sets

All your bedding needs in the convenience of a bag! This set comes with a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, two shams and two pillowcases. Choose between 14 patterns, including gray stripes, purple floral and black Aztec, or stock up on all of your favorites.

Dress your bed with a stylish comforter! This set comes with a comforter and two pillow shams to decorate your bed with. The polyester material used was made to be breathable so you can enjoy a comfortable night's sleep.

If allergies are a concern, then this set is right up your alley. The comforter and two shams are made with hypoallergenic materials to help keep dust away, so you can have a worry-free sleep.

Rather than spend time in the store trying to match different sheets and pillows together, get a matching set. This eight-piece bedding set includes a comforter, four shams, two decorative pillows and a bed skirt. The vine and leaf pattern is set against a neutral shade to help go with almost any bedroom décor.

Everything you could possibly need for a bedding upgrade is included in a convenient bag. Enjoy a new floral-inspired comforter, shams, pillowcases, sheets and a bed skirt. It's also reversible to customize to your wants.

Consider a bed set that was made to go with almost any décor. Designed with neutral colors in mind, you'll love the tufted diamond pattern that adds texture for a simple, yet modern look.

Get twice the bedding for the cost of one with this reversible design. You'll receive a comforter, two pillowcases and shams, sheets and a bed skirt. There are even three reversible options to choose from including black/white, blue/chocolate and navy.

Add a lovely layer to your bed with a patterned comforter. This set comes with two decorative pillows, two shams and a comforter for a complete look. The brand designed this set with neutral colors in an effort to match almost any décor.

Combine both comfort and style in your bedroom with this faux-fux design. Enjoy the soft faux-fur comforter and shams that also include a knife-edging style for a refined look.

Rather than search the shelves for matching sets, get the convenience of a matching set with a bed-in-a-bag. Choose between the red or blue striped design and enjoy a complete bed set including a comforter, fitted sheet, flat sheet, shams, pillowcases and a bed skirt.

Bestselling duvet sets

If you prefer a duvet cover over a simple comforter, then you'll probably love this set. You'll get two pillow shams and a duvet cover made of a microfiber and cotton blend. The brand designed the set in six plain colors in an effort to match whatever aesthetic you've decorated your house with.

It might be fall, but you can still add some spring vibes to your bedroom with this floral duvet set. Made for easy access, the two pillow shams and duvet cover were made with button closures so you can easily remove and throw them into the washer.

Nothing is more calming than images of nature. Leaves and greenery are scattered on the duvet and pillow shams that are included in this set. Also included is a bag perfect for storing the bedding in when it's not in use.

Bring a sleek and modern look to your room with the help of this grid-inspired bedding. The set comes with two shams and a duvet cover with zip closures to help keep your bedding secure. The duvet cover also features four inner-ties to keep your comforter in place.

The best part of going to bed is cozying up with your favorite blanket. This duvet set might just be your new go-to with its 100% cotton material. The duvet and two pillow shams are designed to be so lightweight that you'll never want to get out of bed!

Upgrade your sleeping space with a new set of covers. When you're ready to relax for the night, enjoy the 100% cotton duvet cover and pillow shams that will help provide you comfort throughout the night.

Unwind for the night with a fresh duvet. This set by Soft Essentials comes with long-lasting and elegant pillow shams and a duvet cover. All three are made with microfiber material for extra comfort.

You can have hotel-quality bedding for a fraction of the price. Available in 14 colors, you can stock up and refresh your bedding selection with shades of white, purple, gray, aqua, burgundy and more.

Present your best bedroom with a fresh set of sheets. The duvet and pillow shams were designed with microfiber to help transfer body heat during the night to keep you comfortable. The material was even made to be wrinkle-resistant and absorbent for added comfort.

This set by Nestl comes with a duvet cover and two pillow shams, both of which are perfect for pairing with your favorite sheet set. Made of microfiber material, the duvet cover comes with button closures for easier access. With 43 colors to choose from, you'll want to stock up on all of your favorite shades.

