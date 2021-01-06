4 trends a fashion expert says we'll see in 2023 — and how to style them

The start of the new year is the perfect time to embrace change — especially when it comes to your wardrobe. It's a great opportunity to rid your closet of pieces you've worn for years on end and replace them with stylish options you actually want to reach for.

To help you get started, style expert Kathy Buccio stopped by the 3rd hour of TODAY to share some of the fashion trends that you'll see everywhere this year — and the key pieces you'll want in order to pull them off.

Keep reading to shop the top four looks for men and women in 2023.

Winter 2023 wardrobe essentials, according to a style expert

Classic women's look

A white button down can go a long way when it comes to your everyday wardrobe. This blouse from Ann Taylor is aptly named the "Perfect" shirt has a crisp look but offers a little bit of stretch, so you can wear it through the spring. Plus, once summer rolls around, you'll be able to wear it over a tank top.

Who said skinny jeans are going out of style? Buccio picked this denim from Ann Taylor to pair with the button down top to flatter your silhouette. Not only does the medium wash pair well with just about anything, but the pockets on the jeans are also designed to sculpt and shape to your body, according to the brand.

A chic pair of flats can go a long way when it comes to your wardrobe. Whether you need an easy shoe for the office or for brunch, Buccio loves these trendy ballet flats that boast a suede upper and comfort footbed.

Complete the look with this designer accessory. Since all three of the belts in the set are neutral colors, they're easy to integrate into your existing wardrobe and can be worn with anything from slacks to jeans.

Metallic look

Buccio says that metallics will be a big trend in 2023. This bright sweater has just the right amount of shimmer and can easily be dressed up or down, depending on the occasion.

This turtleneck is similar to Buccio's pick and it is also available in grey. It's made from a soft fabric that also allows for a bit of stretch, according to the brand.

Buccio paired the metallic sweater with a skirt that is equally as shiny. During the colder months, you can wear it with a pair of booties to complete the look. As the weather gets warmer, Buccio found the perfect pair of sandals to wear with it.

Buccio added some height to the look with this color-coordinated sandal. The platform heel is stabilized by the ankle strap and heel extender, which give it a sturdy feel.

Looking for even more of a platform feel? These open-toe sandals feature a thicker platform, which balances out the look of the shoe.

Classic men's look

Need a look that will never go out of style? This classic blazer has a sleek look but is designed to offer some stretch as you navigate about the day. The simple look is one that'll last the test of time.

Another timeless piece Buccio worked into the look is this classic turtleneck. While she chose the dark heather gray style for this look, you can also shop it in navy or wish bone.

These straight jeans are made from 100% cotton, so they're perfect for the guy who prefers a nice pair of slacks, without the stretch. They're as durable as jeans but are a little easier to dress up, as the brand puts it.

Whether he needs footwear for the office or everyday wear, these casual boots are a stylish pick. From the contrast detailing to the faux leather upper, there's a lot to love about them.

Men's leather look

Buccio picked this bomber jacket to complete the look. It's both stylish and functional — it is outfitted with two diagonal side pockets and features an inner pocket with a snap fastener, too.

The acid wash on these jeans gives them a bit of a retro feel, but they are right on trend, Buccio says. They feature a zip fly and boast a relaxed fit from the thigh down, according to the brand.

This baseball cap isn't your average accessory. The sleek outer makes it not only a standout option, but it matches the bomber jacket, too.

The chunky soles on these sneakers gives them a retro feel that perfectly completes the look. Plus, the neutral color scheme makes them perfect for year-round wear.

Chelsea boots are versatile in any wardrobe, but this pair feels a bit elevated thanks to the chunky soles.