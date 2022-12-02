Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.

While fashion that's "in style" comes and goes, what's truly most important is finding the type of jeans that flatter your body and boost your confidence – whether you're looking for curve-friendly options for thick thighs or longer cuts to accommodate tall legs. Skinny jeans just have a versatility their wider-legged counterparts can't compete with, and options like jeggings can be far more comfortable than other, stiffer denim cuts on the market.

If you're brave enough to sport the so-called controversial classic, we've rounded up our very favorite tight-fitting jeans for you to shop below.

And, for the record, we're betting that skinny jeans will be back in style before you know it.

Best skinny jeans, according to Shop TODAY editors

Courtesy Jill Ortiz

Editorial Assistant Jillian Ortiz recommends this Shop TODAY favorite for under $25.

They've racked up more than 52,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon. Reviewers love that they feel like a legging but wear like a skinny jean, sans the typical tight denim drawbacks.

Courtesy Fran Sales

Although Associate Editor Fran Sales identifies as more of a "mom jeans/yoga leggings type of girl", one pair of skinny jeans has remained a staple in her closet.

These Madewell jeans offer a curvy fit and are designed to tackle sizing concerns many women have with their denim. Without being too tight in the hips and thighs and overly stretchy in the waist, this denim option is flattering and comfortable. While her grey shade is no longer available, you can grab this classic blue wash at an extra 30% off right now with code VERYMERRY.

Vivian Le / TODAY

Commerce Coordinator Alexa Arent is a diehard skinny jeans fan, and her favorite pair by far is this super high-waisted option from Old Navy. This online-exclusive denim delivers that "wow" factor without a jaw-droppingly high price point.

Courtesy Kamari Stewart

These are Commerce Editorial Assistant Kamari Stewart's absolute favorite pair of jeans. After three years of nearly constant wear, she outgrew and recently repurchased them. She claims she'd happily (and immediately) do it again in the future.

Vivian Le / TODAY

Coincidentally, Editorial Assistant Shannon Garlin also recommends American Eagle jeans, although she gravitates toward a lighter wash. She loves to wear them with a french-tucked sweater and a high boot for an effortless look.

Courtesy Julie Ricevuto

Commerce Editor and Producer Julie Ricevuto is team skinny jeans forever. "I wear these a lot — I'm currently wearing them right now," Ricevuto says. "A little pricey, but they're on sale right now! They're the only low-rise jeans I own that I actually love. They're flattering, the denim feels super durable and they pair great with everything from a cozy sweater to a vintage t-shirt."

Vivian Le / TODAY

SEO Commerce Writer Jannely Espinal splurged on a pair of grey skinny jeans from Ética and it was one of the best wardrobe investments she's made.

"So, I know these have a higher price point, but, at the moment, they are the only skinny jeans I wear on repeat because of my thick calves," Espinal explains. "Most skinny jeans don't go past my calves — I stopped wearing other brands because they're just too tight there. Plus, these are high-waisted."

Courtesy Dani Musacchio

Have you ever tried a pair of jeans designed to fit more than one size? Social Editorial Assistant Dani Musacchio's recommendation does exactly that.

"When I think of skinny jeans, I don't exactly think 'comfortable' or 'stretchy'," Musacchio says. "But this option from Old Navy really does stretch to fit multiple sizes. That means that when I'm bloated after a big meal, I don't have to unbutton them to feel comfortable. I even passed these jeans on to my mom who is a smaller size than me, and they fit her just as well as they fit me!"

Courtesy Kara Quill

When it comes to tried and true skinny jeans, Social Media Editor Kara Quill has just the pair. She's been rocking these high-rise, button-fly skinnies from Madewell for years. They're super versatile, having been worn everywhere from friends' bachelorette parties to work events over the seasons. Plus, you can save an extra 30% on these right now with code VERYMERRY.

Vivian Le / TODAY

Branded Commerce Editor Francesca Cocchi is a big fan of these classic Levi's skinnies.

"I'm team tall boots forever," Cocchi swears. "I can't give up on skinnies for that reason alone." This old-school pair is reinvented with a skinny leg and is available in eight shades, so it's flattering and versatile.

Vivian Le / TODAY

For Market Assistant Audrey Ekman, it's about finding the right fit for her, no matter the trend. "Call me Gen Z, but I haven't owned a pair of actual skinny jeans since I ditched mine for wide-leg pants sometime around 2018. That is until I found this pair by 7 For All Mankind last month," she explains.

"These are insanely flattering, with their dark indigo wash and slimming fit, but also forgiving and comfy enough to rock all day," Ekman says. "At 5'1", most of my jeans drag on the ground or bunch up weirdly around my ankles, but for all of my fellow short girls out there, these are the perfect length. You're welcome!"