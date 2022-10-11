These flattering Levi jeans are 31% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, plus more to shop

Finding well-fitting jeans can be daunting, especially when shopping online. The goal is to find jeans that are slimming, form-fitting and the right length — but that doesn't always pan out. And don't even get me started on finding the right style.
These No. 1 bestselling Levi Strauss & Co skinny jeans check off all the boxes and more. With over 452,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, shoppers can't stop raving about the slimming and shaping effect of this pull-on denim style.
Levi Strauss & Co Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans
These aren't your standard jeans, either. Levi Strauss & Co nixed the traditional button and zipper combination for an easier pull-on option made with a stretchy waistband. The thick band provides a slight slimming effect, almost like built-in shapewear! No matter which color you go with, the long-lasting stretch denim is designed to hold its shape after many wears and washes.
One reviewer described the fit as "like leggings and definitely wear like skinny jeans — but without any of the drawbacks of skinny jeans."
People, especially moms, are really loving the slimming and shaping effect of these jeans. One reviewer even described them as "magical," and thousands agree with her!
But they're not the only jeans on sale right now. We found four other Prime Early Access Sale deals on bestsellers and Shop TODAY fan-favorites you can shop right now.
More Amazon jean deals
Levi's 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans
This timeless skinny jean sits at your waist, comes in a variety of washes and has options for short, regular or long. With over 10,00 five-star ratings, one verified reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love these pants. Being a short girl they do not drag on the ground nor are they high rise. I have not found a pair of pants that fit this well in years."
Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda Classic High Rise Tapered Jean
This customer-favorite is currently 58% off and many reviewers can't stop raving about how perfect these 98 percent cotton jeans fit. "These pants are so perfect! I have a problem getting pants because I'm a petite size, and I have short legs. If I just order a "petite" size - the pants are always too long. But "petite/short" is just perfect," one verified reviewer wrote.
Wrangler High Rise Bold Boot Jean
If you're looking for a looser fitting boot cut, you can grab this pair by Wrangler at 55% off. Coming in 10 different washes, the brand shares they are made of cotton, polyester and spandex for an extra stretch.
Ruisin High Waist Mom Jeans
Mom jeans are here to stay and this classic staple features a high waist that you can pair with your favorite tee or knit sweater. Plus they're only $33 right now! Choose from blue jean, white, black and even khaki.