These flattering Levi jeans are 31% off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, plus more to shop

These aren't your standard jeans, either. Levi Strauss & Co nixed the traditional button and zipper combination for an easier pull-on option made with a stretchy waistband. The thick band provides a slight slimming effect, almost like built-in shapewear! No matter which color you go with, the long-lasting stretch denim is designed to hold its shape after many wears and washes.

One reviewer described the fit as "like leggings and definitely wear like skinny jeans — but without any of the drawbacks of skinny jeans."

People, especially moms, are really loving the slimming and shaping effect of these jeans. One reviewer even described them as "magical," and thousands agree with her!

But they're not the only jeans on sale right now. We found four other Prime Early Access Sale deals on bestsellers and Shop TODAY fan-favorites you can shop right now.

More Amazon jean deals

This timeless skinny jean sits at your waist, comes in a variety of washes and has options for short, regular or long. With over 10,00 five-star ratings, one verified reviewer wrote, "I absolutely love these pants. Being a short girl they do not drag on the ground nor are they high rise. I have not found a pair of pants that fit this well in years."

This customer-favorite is currently 58% off and many reviewers can't stop raving about how perfect these 98 percent cotton jeans fit. "These pants are so perfect! I have a problem getting pants because I'm a petite size, and I have short legs. If I just order a "petite" size - the pants are always too long. But "petite/short" is just perfect," one verified reviewer wrote.

If you're looking for a looser fitting boot cut, you can grab this pair by Wrangler at 55% off. Coming in 10 different washes, the brand shares they are made of cotton, polyester and spandex for an extra stretch.

Mom jeans are here to stay and this classic staple features a high waist that you can pair with your favorite tee or knit sweater. Plus they're only $33 right now! Choose from blue jean, white, black and even khaki.