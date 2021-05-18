Our editors independently selected these items because we think you will enjoy them and might like them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

I don’t know about you, but after more than a year at home in round-the-clock sweatpants, I’m ready to revisit buttons and zippers. I am not ready, however, to forgo the comfort of pandemic dressing. Luckily, baggy denim is having a moment, allowing us to ease back into things. As a woman who was blessed with athletic thighs, I’m particularly excited about the move from skinny to loose.

At the same time, I refuse to give up my high-rise skinnies because it took my years to find pairs that make me feel confident — and if Duchess Kate is still wearing them, then it has to be OK. Right?

In honor of my fellow thick-thighed friends — and the return of fashion — I rounded up jeans designed to flatter our curves. Not only will they fit both your legs and waist like a glove, but they can withstand the dreaded chub rub. Nearly all the brands I included are size-inclusive, so everyone can find their perfect fit. And don't worry: you won't find one low-rise pair on this list!

Top jeans for women with thick, athletic thighs

I recently discovered DUER, a Canadian performance clothing company that specializes in denim that feels as comfortable as yoga pants. This waist-hugging, high-rise pair perfectly hugs my thighs, and the pocket positioning is on point. They fit like a second skin.

There’s a reason mid-size fashion bloggers are obsessed with these waist-accentuating, vintage-inspired jeans that feature an easy tapered leg. They somehow flatter all legs — and though they’re a splurge, they were designed to last. Size down if you prefer a more snug fit.

Swap your sweats for these trendy and super-soft drawstring joggers. Though they pair perfectly with sneakers, I’ve worn them with heels!

I can’t get over how soft these jeans are — and how well they hold their shape. Made of cotton, polyester and elastane for a touch of stretch, this high-rise straight-leg jean is both flattering and forgiving.

Charlize Theron and Sarah Jessica Parker are fans of the eco-friendly fashion brand behind these vintage-inspired cropped jeans that boast a subtly flared leg. The wide ankle silhouette magically makes your legs appear leaner and longer.

Reviewers rave about these high-waist, button-up closure flares from "Modern Family" actor Sofia Vergara's Walmart line. As one reviewer wrote, "They are extremely comfortable and stretchy." I totally agree!

These curve-friendly skinnies are generous in the hips and butt region and are just as cozy as a pair of leggings.

These cult-favorite jeans have just the right amount of stretch and do exactly what they were designed to do: accentuate your waist, hips and backside. Don’t worry — they won’t actually give you a wedgie.

If I had to save one pair of jeans in a fire, it would probably be my Good American's. They come with a gap-proof contoured waist and a bum-lifting V-shaped back. The material is a mix of denim and stretch and they slide on glove. All Good American jeans are crafted with a fabric designed to hold their shape, no matter how often you wear them.

I am obsessed with these sleek, wide-leg jeans that create a sleek A-line silhouette.

I snagged a pair of Everlane's Curvy '90s Cheeky Jean after reading rave reviews online and they did not disappoint. I love the flattering straight leg and the back pockets, which are set high and close together for a natural, lifted look.

Unlike most mom jeans, this pair doesn't sag at the crotch and won’t flatten your butt! They come in seven washes including light denim blue and black. I'm not the only person who can't stop wearing these pants. As one happy customer wrote in the reviews: "I’m bottom-heavy and 5’4”, and these are the perfect length and they sculpt my body perfectly without being too tight or too loose anywhere."

I have a friend with thigh thicks who will only wear DL1961 denim — she loves how they hold her in without constricting. This pair smooths and conforms to your body, so you can ditch your shapewear.

These ribcage-grazing, button-fly jeans draw attention to your waistline. They boast an ultra-high (12") rise, a classic straight leg and the perfect amount of structure.

I recommend these skinnies to absolutely everyone. They fit my hips and waist without gapping or being too tight and make me feel instantly put-together.

I'll be living in these breezy, breathable crops that were designed specifically for hot summer days this year. Just like the other brand's other vintage jeans, they have a high-rise and a tapered leg opening. The style is also available in curvy fit.

