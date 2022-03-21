How to find the perfect pair of jeans for your body, according to an expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY .

Between countless cuts and confusing sizing, the thought of jean shopping is enough to make many of us resign ourselves to the same old worn-out pairs that have been haunting our closets for years.

But in the spirit of springing into a new style, fashion expert Melissa Garcia stopped by TODAY to share your new secret tools for fighting common jean-shopping woes. No matter how jeans seem to disagree with your body, there’s a silhouette that will flatter your curves (or perhaps lack thereof).

Scroll through to discover the hottest styles that will look great on practically every body.

Best petite jeans

This pair of jeans from Abercrombie is one of those magical cuts that will give the illusion of an elongated body. When looking for a pair of jeans that will make your legs look longer, keep an eye out for a high-rise and cropped inseam. This medium wash with slight distressing is near-universally flattering. It’s slightly lighter on the thighs and across the back, giving the illusion of curves where you might feel more like a rectangle. Plus — its asymmetric waistband is one of the hottest denim trends out there right now.

Best slimming jeans

Jeans should be comfortable. But if you’re consistently finding that jeans restrict your tummy, opt for the Olivia Sculpting Skinny Jean by Eloquii. This pair is made from a medium-weight, high-recovery stretch denim that won’t create any weird rolls or lines, and will hold its shape, the brand says. So you won’t be left with saggy not-so-skinny jeans by the end of the day. Be sure to use the code LOVETHIS at checkout to snag these jeans for less than $50.

Best jeans for curvy women

Shopping for jeans when you have muscular legs can be an entirely different ordeal. Try looking for jeans in a straight leg cut. That will help balance out your leg proportions and keep the eye moving vertically along your frame. This ASE pair is a straight-leg cut with one of the moment’s trendiest silhouettes: high-rise in the waist and cropped at the leg.

The 'universally flattering' jean

Gen Z (thanks to TikTok) has successfully brought back flared jeans: a look that brings a touch of old-school glam to anybody’s body. This pair from Athleta are selling like crazy. Devotees say they’re stretchy enough to work out in, but they’re durable enough that they won’t lose your shape, no matter what you’re doing.

More top-rated flattering jeans to shop

If "pull-on" and "jeans" sounds too good to be true, don't be fooled — let the over 47,700 verified Amazon shoppers who gave theses skinny jeans a five-star rating convince you. While they're only mid-rise, the flattering waistband and tummy-slimming panel might make you feel just as confident as you would in a pair of high rise jeans. You can find them in sizes 2-24 in light washes, dark washes and even colors like pink and green.

There's high-waisted, and then there's extra high-waisted. While the waistband itself is contoured, the front pockets are also designed to give off a slimming effect, so you can look as good as you feel. More than 800 reviewers gave these jeans a five-star rating, with some calling them "comfortable" and "flattering."

These super high-waisted jeans are giving us some serious vintage vibes. The high stretch fabric is designed to provide medium support in all the right places and hold its shape, wash after wash. They've earned a near-perfect rating from shoppers and reviewers seem to love how the jeans complement their figure.

Keep it simple with this pair of cropped Levi's. Since you can find it in a light wash and a dark wash, you can pair them with just about anything in your wardrobe. Both styles are available in sizes 00-14 and shoppers say they fit just right.

