People are calling this the new 'coastal grandmother' — a stylist shares what you need to know

Last year, the coastal grandmother trend took the internet by storm. And it wasn't hard to see why — from crisp linen pants to classic white button-downs, the trend was defined by cool and easy-to-style staples that create that casual yet, put-together look that you'd see in an upscale beach town.

But now, there's a slightly different style on the scene that people are calling "the new coastal grandmother." And this one features a Western twist. The coastal cowgirl aesthetic is all over TikTok right now and puts an even more fun flair on that beloved beachy aesthetic.

"As fashion continues to progress season after season, right now, things are a little bit fun, they're a little bit optimistic, people are traveling a lot and incorporating elements of their unique personal style," says Samantha Brown, a stylist in New York City. "And I feel like there's something about those hints of Western flair that make things feel a little bit more personal to the person wearing it [as compared to the coastal grandmother trend]."

While it’s still made up of stylish basics, instead of skewing towards a preppy vibe, this one focuses on adding Western-leaning styles into your rotation. “There are those cool Western details, like cowboy boots, suede, quilted and patchwork jackets or vests, denim vests,” Brown says. “Fringe is one of the hallmarks, cowboy hats in both felt or even woven straw as the weather gets warmer, turquoise and silver jewelry … and denim jackets in a casual, loose, relaxed denim.”

While the style seems to be resonating with young women on TikTok, in particular, Brown says that women of all ages can embrace the trend. “What I tell a lot of my clients when they're interested in a trend is that you can dip your toe in it, you don't have to go full-on cowgirl,” she says. “It's incorporating these elements into your day-to-day style so that they feel unique to the person wearing them.”

For example, she says, instead of doing a full wardrobe overhaul in one day, you can start by adding a turquoise necklace or bracelet to a casual outfit or swapping your standard boots for something more Western-inspired. The nice thing is that many of these key pieces can easily be incorporated both into your social and casual wardrobes. “I would embrace it piece by piece, and start integrating them in a way that feels organic to your style.”

From cowboy boots to beach hats, here are the pieces that will help you try out the trend. Feel free to add multiple to your cart to really embrace the style or choose just one to help dip your toe in the water.

Coastal cowgirl fashion

Make any outfit feel a little more on-trend by throwing on this turquoise necklace. The long necklace can be worn in different ways, as a long single loop, as a double-wrapped necklace or even as a bracelet.

Elevated, yet still laidback, these necklaces are the perfect way to dress up any outfit. The simple design makes them easy to pair with any necklaces you already have in your collection.

From the beach to concerts, this hat is bound to be a staple accessory in your spring and summer wardrobe. It has the classic design of a cowboy hat but the straw material makes it feel a little more versatile.

This button-down shirt is perfect for the season. Wear it to the office with a pair of slacks, throw it over a tee and shorts or tuck it into a skirt — the styling options are practically endless. It comes in multiple colors, including light blue denim and white.

With this trend, it's all in the details. And this bestselling ring is the perfect way to accessorize your coastal cowgirl 'fit. It's made to order and is available in ring sizes ranging from two to 13 to fit your hands.

If standard cowboy boots aren't necessarily your vibe, try these Western-inspired boots instead. They have a 2.5-inch block heel and a pointed-toe front, and even feature a soft memory foam insole for comfort.

Much like denim, suede is another material that fits the trend. And shackets, like this one, are great for this time of year, since they'll add some warmth to your outfit but are easy to tie around your waist or throw in your bag when you get too hot.

With a puff sleeve, denim material and ruffled details, you'll be checking off so many trends with this one piece. Complete the look with boots or sandals, and you'll be ready for whatever the day throws at you.

Fringe pieces in general were predicted to be huge this year, and we're all about it. I mean, just look how fun and stylish this fringe jacket is. Along with the fringe trim, it features other details we love, including drop shoulders and snap fasteners in front.

This dress has the perfect mix of that laidback coastal feel and southern charm on its own, but we love the idea of pairing it with one of the above accessories or jackets to complete the look.

Multiple members of the Shop TODAY team are fans of American Eagle's cute and comfortable jeans, and in our search for a pair that fits the trend, we found just the one from the brand. With a slight flare at the bottom and cut-out pockets, these jeans have that cool retro feel that we're always after.

Spanx's leggings are a customer favorite. And shoppers say that these have a more structured feel, similar to a pant, but still have that signature comfort. They come in six colors and are said to offer discreet tummy shaping for a flattering fit.

Made from a soft sweater fabric, this tank can be worn alone or styled under a jacket or denim shirt. It comes in two colors, but we think that white is perfect for the trend.

You can never go wrong with a jean jacket. And while this one is normally more than $100, you can get it for less than $70 right now at J.Crew Factory. It has a nearly five-star rating, and shoppers say that it has the perfect mix of structure and stretch.

With more than 1,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, these cowboy boots are a tried-and-true favorite. They have a synthetic lining that wicks away moisture and a cushioned insole, so the brand says that they provide all-day comfort.

If you're willing to splurge, Brown says that Tecovas is one of her favorite brands for cowboy boots. And this style is one of the brand's bestsellers. They feature a detailed stitched pattern and are made with a water-resistant suede or leather (depending on the color) that's designed to "age beautifully" over time, the brand says.

Meet our expert