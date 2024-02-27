These Amazon bestsellers are flying off the virtual shelves! Shop anti-aging skin care, a 'shacket' and more — from $9

Despite it being one of the shortest months of the year, February can feel pretty long and grueling. We're all pretty much sick of winter at this point, but fear not — spring is just a few weeks away (according to Punxsutawney Phil, anyway)!

To help you get through this final stretch of winter, Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach stopped by Studio 1A to share our favorite February Amazon bestsellers. We've combed through the online retail giant's most popular products and found picks to refresh your beauty routine, perfect your transitional weather outfits and spruce up your home.

From the number one bestseller in hair treatment oils to an editor-loved, quick-drying stone bathmat (with an exclusive code for TODAY readers!), read on for the full list of bestsellers that shoppers can’t stop buying right now.

Amazon bestsellers seen on TODAY

If you want a no-brainer piece to throw on with everything from leggings to dresses during this transitional weather, the "shacket" is it. If you didn't know, a shacket is a cross between a shirt and a jacket — and it can really double as both, depending on how you style it. This was the No. 1 bestselling shacket on Amazon earlier this month, and we're so obsessed with it because it's lightweight and not bulky like some denim jackets can be. It comes in a ton of colors (not just traditional denim!) and goes up to a size 3XL.

Brach says you can turn any shirt into a "leggings-appropriate" tunic with these half shirts — a great hack for anyone who lives in their leggings but wants to be a little more covered. This gives you a put-together look, without having to completely commit to layering a bulky shirt underneath. It comes in a pack of two, so you can get two different colors or have one to sport while the other's in the wash.

It's no secret that winter is tough on our hair. In fact, we can be more prone to hair loss and dryness this time of year. Dermatologist Dr. Michelle Henry told us that rosemary oil might actually help with hair loss. This is Amazon's No. 1 bestseller in hair treatment oils, with almost 75,000 ratings. It's from a Black-owned brand, Mielle Organics, that went viral a couple years ago. Brach notes that a little goes a long way — you only need a few drops to get the benefits.

Vitamin C is a great staple to have in your skin care routine year-round, but especially in the winter to help brighten up dull winter skin as we head into spring. Associate editor Amanda Fama says it really gives some higher priced alternatives a run for their money. The main ingredients are a blend of 20% vitamin C and E plus ferulic acid, which the brand says are formulated to even tone and texture and can help with dark spots, too. For best results, apply 2-3 pumps to clean, dry skin daily — we like this as a morning step — and always follow with sunscreen!

This diatomaceous stone bath mat is actually in Brach's bathroom, and she says it's worth every penny. If the thought of mold in your bath mat freaks you out — or you just hate having to wash them — this is for you. The water absorbs into the stone, so you don't have to worry about stepping onto a damp mat (which everyone who shares a bathroom can probably appreciate).

Plus, TODAY readers can score an additional 30% off now through March 4 with the code THETODAY30 (limit one per customer).

These little stone trays take that same absorbent stone idea and bring it up to your kitchen sink and bathroom counters. The brand says that these are made from "natural diatom mud and plant fiber" and that the small holes within the diatomite are why these trays have such amazing water absorption. They can dry in minutes, so they're totally safe in the splash zone around the kitchen and bathroom sinks. There are also a few options for colors and sizes to match your space and taste.

This home hack adds light to the bottom of your existing outlets around the house. That means that you can still use your appliances and plug things in like normal, without having the whole outlet taken up by a clunky night light. We think this is so smart if you frequently need to use the bathroom in the middle of the night, and we love that you don't have to remember to plug it back in. Brach says her mom, who has low vision, uses it in the halls for extra light at nighttime. It comes in three options, so grab the ones suited to whatever type of outlet you have.

More Amazon bestsellers

Almost out of mascara? This brand is a tried-and-true favorite. It's garnered over 200,000 five-star ratings from customers, who say it adds significant volume in just a few swipes. Plus, that under-$5 price tag just can't be beat.

The Shop TODAY team isn't gatekeeping this beauty tool! Dermaplaning — another term for face shaving — is a way to not only remove peach fuzz, but to also exfoliate the skin. The results? A face that looks and feels smoother, more defined cheekbones and a smoother skin care application process, according to the brand. If you’re worried about your hair growing back faster or thicker, Brach says she’s practiced dermaplaning for years and found it to be a myth (and experts agree!).

If your hair is feeling the winter dryness, this mask treatment could be the missing step in your hair care routine. It's got over 13,000 perfect, five-star ratings on Amazon.

One simple solution the Shop TODAY team keeps coming back to is this space-saving clip-on strainer. It conveniently snaps onto any-sized bowl or pot, so you can strain everything from vegetables to rice and then throw it in the dishwasher once you’re done (and say goodbye to your bulky colander).

I spotted this hair brush on my colorist's workstation during my last salon visit, and a quick search revealed that it's been climbing the ranks on Amazon's best sellers list, too. Customers love its anti-static smoothing powers and ability to work its detangling magic on wet or dry hair. The vented design makes it easy to clean, too — because, yes, you should be cleaning your hairbrush!

PSA: It’s time to upgrade from the bag that you’ve been using for more years than you can count. Brach says this piece combines fashion and function — and it doesn’t break the bank! The quilted pattern gives it a trendy feel but the interior pockets (and 30 different color options) make it a practical purchase that you can use season after season.

More often than not, wardrobe basics end up being the pieces we reach for the most. Brach loves how this sweater can be thrown over a button down or dressed up with a sleek pair of boots. Unlike other crew neck sweaters you may reach for, Brach says the gather at the shoulder makes this cozy top look more expensive than it actually is.

This smart switch button pusher can connect to your phone in order to seamlessly control appliances in your home. From bedroom lamps to garage doors, shoppers say the compact gadget can control a variety of devices and is also a great option for anyone who needs help with accessibility. Simply install it using a 3M sticker and then connect it to the hub app (it’s also compatible with smart home hubs, but you’ll need to purchase a separate one to connect it to). Once it’s installed, you can program the gadget to press buttons for up to 60 seconds, if needed.

This shoe is an Amazon bestseller in the women’s walking shoes category with over 100,000 customer ratings. The slip-on sneaker is designed to be breathable, lightweight and flexible so that anyone who needs to walk or stand for long periods of time has the support and comfort they need. One verified reviewer said it’s a great option for health care providers, such as nurses and doctors.

Did you know that you're supposed to replace your pillow every couple years? The brand calls this "the greatest pillow ever invented." Speaking from personal experience, I tend to wake up often and get sweaty in the middle of the night, but ever since swapping out my pillow for the medium height version of this Harmony pillow, I haven’t been having that issue. The unique, patented gel grid technology is so strangely satisfying to the touch and doesn’t trap any heat. Given that we spend a third of our lives in bed and getting good sleep is so important, I think it’s worth every penny.

How we chose

The Shop TODAY editors and writers search the internet to find the best products out there. We interview expert sources, comb through customer reviews and even use our own personal experiences to make shopping easier for our readers.

As an editorial team, we independently create content and determine coverage based on research, reporting and what we think TODAY.com readers would like to read about. The goal of our content is to provide a service and inform readers who are on the hunt for the latest products to help make their life better. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.