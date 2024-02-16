These are the Black-owned businesses to shop this month (and year-round) — from beauty to fashion

When was the last time you purchased something that sparked a little bit of joy? While your grocery bill or monthly rent might not make you smile, there are plenty of things you can treat yourself to if you're looking to boost your mood — and plenty of businesses you can support while doing it, too.

In fact, Feb. 1 marked the first day of Black History Month: An annual observance that honors and recognizes African American history. In honor of the celebration, Nandi Howard, the Vice President of Content at Essence Magazine, stopped by TODAY to highlight some Black-owned businesses that should be on your radar in 2024. You'll find everything from the best of beauty picks to gourmet tea that you can shop this month and support year-round.

Some of Howard's finds are viral brands you might've heard of, and some that could be your new favorite. Nonetheless, whether you want to treat yourself to a new silk hair product or gift someone else a bottle of rosé, keep reading to discover some of the businesses that will be (and have been) making headlines.

You'll want to create an entire makeup look with this multi-stick — after all, that's what it was designed for. Add a wash of color to the apples of your cheeks, your pout and lids that promises to last all-day and nourish the skin. It's specifically a favorite of Howard’s and her team, having earned a spot in the Essence Magazine beauty awards.

In need of a conditioner upgrade? The name of the product, according to reviews, are true to its claims: It is undoubtedly soft, offering a primer-like finish to the strands for tons of hydration and seamless detangling, especially for dry coily and curly hair types.

You might've heard of Topicals across social media, and the hype is well deserved. One of their best-selling products is their Slather Body Serum, which promises to improve texture, bumps and clogged pores. And because of its blend of squalane, retinol and AHAs, Howard says "it's perfect for keratosis pilaris-prone skin."

Now that the sun is beginning to shine a bit brighter again, it's time to bring out your best pair of shades. Howard's favorite pair is this one from Elisa Johnson, which is a slightly oversized aviator style that comes in eight lens and frame shades. In fact, she says it's "a perfect fusion of luxury and edginess with its playful silhouette and yellow-tinted frames."

If your winter closet is full of neutrals, step outside your comfort zone with this vibrant Mea Culpa beanie. Each beanie is crafted from warm mohair and is stamped with the brand name in a bright color palette. This one, however, is in a classic black hue. "Beyond beanies, the brand features an array of products, including crop tops and dresses, with more exciting additions on the horizon," says Howard.

Regardless of the season, a warm cup of tea calms and renews the senses. This one from Olbalí is filled with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that claim to provide a multitude of benefits. "The primary objective is to support digestive enzymes in their processes and contribute to cell protection" explains Howard.

Black-founded businesses previously seen on TODAY

Shop All Day contributor Makho Ndlovu previously stopped by TODAY with Hoda & Jenna to share some Black-founded businesses that you can shop for everything from delicious treats to lush fragrances.

This colorful children's book is one way to introduce little ones to the history of Juneteenth. It details the evolution of the holiday, from its stat as "Jubilee Day" to the ways in which it is celebrated now.

Chef Liz Rogers, founder, president and executive chef of Creamalicious, crafts her desserts in a way that honors her Southern roots and community — while also throwing some fun into the mix. The flavors, which include "Porch Light Peach Cobbler," "Uncle Charles' Brown Suga Bourbon Cake" and "Thick as Thieves Pecan Pie," for starters, are inspired by her own family recipes that have been passed down for generations.

Brown Girl Jane makes fragrances that smell good and do good, too. The brand donates a portion of its sales to a non-profit that aligns with their mission of bettering the lives of women of color. Right now, the brand is donating a portion of its sales to Black Women’s Health Imperative.

This one is for all of the parents that want to express their truths! KaAns Designs tees and other products not only make for the perfect photo op according to Ndlovu, but are also sure to get a smile from fellow parents who can relate to the humorous sayings on their apparel.

In 2005, sisters Robin and Andréa discovered their shared passion for all things wine. Now, they're transforming the industry as they say they are the largest Black-owned wine company in the United States. They make everything from canned wines to bottled wines that are perfect for gifting — Ndlovu says she loves the wines in their Black Girl Magic collection.

Infants are also prone to hair loss, which is why designer and founder Dana Reed decided to start a business where she could help protect their hair — including that of her own daughter, Bellamy. Dana drew inspiration from satin bonnets to create a mattress slip that has just as many benefits, according to the brand.

