Achieving clear skin from head to toe usually requires tackling more than one skin care concern — after all, the skin on your body often acts differently than the skin on your face.

For many, keratosis pilaris — or KP as many experts call it — is one of those issues that crops up on our body, resulting in “chicken skin.” “Keratosis pilaris is also known as rough and bumpy skin,” says board-certified dermatologist in Birmingham, AL, Dr. Corey L. Hartman. “It’s a dry skin marker that is associated with eczema and atopic dermatitis.”

Characterized by fine bumps and dry patches, this common condition has to do with a lack of moisturization, decreased exfoliation and a buildup of keratin inside the pores. This build up of keratin — which is a protein that protects skin — blocks the opening of hair follicles, creating tiny bumps.

Luckily, there are ways to both treat and prevent the condition from occurring. Here, we’ve rounded up the top 10 products to keep your skin bump-free.

Best skin care products for keratosis pilaris

“Keratosis pilaris involves skin that is underhydrated, under moisturized and under exfoliated, so treatment should address all three,” says Dr. Hartman. “ Moisturization is achieved with emollients and heavy creams containing ceramides to replenish the skin barrier. Exfoliation is achieved through hydroxy acids like glycolic and salicylic acid.”

This kit by Glytone is a favorite of Dr. Hartman’s since it includes a glycolic acid-based body wash and a lotion to tackle all the symptoms of KP at once.

Formulated with salicylic acid, this CeraVe cream is also recommended by Dr. Hartman due to its exfoliating formula. Not only does the salicylic acid buff away dead skin cells, but the ceramides in the formula deeply hydrate the skin for a nourished feeling post-application.

Lactic acid, which is a gentle exfoliator, is the star ingredient in this body lotion. It can help breakdown the keratin in the pores, and therefore minimize bumps.

Both physical and chemical exfoliants are used in this body scrub to erase signs of keratosis pilaris — fast. To combat any irritation from all that extra exfoliation, this product also contains bisabolol for a calming effect and vitamin E for hydration.

Combining the benefits of a chemical peel and microdermabrasion into one product, this formula uses both glycolic acid and lactic acid to deeply penetrate the pores and clear out the skin for a softer feel.

This gentle hydrator from Neutrogena is another favorite of Dr. Hartman. It utilizes hyaluronic acid to deeply hydrate the skin for long-term moisture retention. It’s also fragrance-free and non-greasy, making it ideal for those with sensitive skin.

Apply this lotion anywhere that you’re experiencing roughness in order to reduce bumpiness long-term. The full body treatment uses urea to clear the skin and ceramides to boost moisture.

While this option is slightly pricier that our other top picks, it’s certainly worth the splurge. Using a compound of both urea and aminosulfonic acid, this gel resurfaces dull skin for a healthier look.

Combat chicken skin in the shower with this exfoliating body wash. Simply slather on this foaming formula while showering! The salicylic acid paired with glycolic acid will work to smooth skin without resulting in any redness or irritation. Just make sure to follow up with a hydrating lotion post-shower.

Since it’s possible to get keratosis pilaris on your face, it’s important to add a gentle-yet-effective exfoliant into your skin care routine. This facial toner eliminates excess oil and debris from the pores with every use. Plus, it contains aloe vera to soothe and hydrate at the same time.

