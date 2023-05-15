Dermatologists and editors love this drugstore skin care brand — 11 of the best products

While it's fun to make a big splurge on a new high-tech beauty gadget or a trendy formula, the truth is that good skin care doesn't have to be expensive. For proof, just look at CeraVe.

The brand has been a longtime drugstore staple, but in recent years it's also gained viral fame, with people raving about its gentle, yet effective products across social media. Which, for a brand that's known for its unassuming labels and simple formulas, is pretty impressive.

CeraVe also says that it's the No. 1 most-recommended skin care brand and its products often come up in our conversations with top experts in the skin care space. But for anyone wondering what makes it such a commonly recommended brand, we tapped some experts to find out.

Do dermatologists really recommend CeraVe?

Yes, they really do! "I do recommend it in my practice and it is one of the brands that I do use on myself as well," says Dr. Sejal Shah, board-certified dermatologist at SmarterSkin Dermatology in New York City.

At the core of the brand is a focus on ingredients, and all of its products include ceramides — lipids or fatty molecules that are found in the top layer of the skin — and many also feature niacinamide. "What those are are skin barrier-strengthening and supporting ingredients, and that's really key for your skin health," Shah says. "We need to replenish with these skin barrier-strengthening ingredients, because, sometimes, the products we're using are stripping our skin a little bit, or sometimes with skin conditions, our barrier is not fully intact."

Aside from the ingredients, experts appreciate how accessible the products are. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman — who also says that she commonly recommends picks from the brand — notes that you can find the products in most drugstores and online at an affordable price point. They also send samples to many dermatologist's offices, "which is very nice, because patients get an opportunity to try it before they have to invest in it," she says.

What makes the brand a favorite with dermatologists is that they create products that cater to a wide variety of skin types and concerns, and even age groups. Shah says that in her practice she has "10-year-olds to, I think, 70-year-olds that use CeraVe." "The line is overwhelmingly tolerated really well, especially the basic products from their line," she adds. (Think: the basic cleansers and moisturizers.) "They really work well for the large majority of people," Shah says. "Now, you might have a little more oily skin or more dry skin and maybe you need something else, and they really have gone into those arenas as well, covering different skin types. But what all the products share is these skin barrier-supporting ingredients, which I think is really key when you look for any product that you're going to use."

While Dr. Julia Tzu, founder and Medical Director of Wall Street Dermatology, says that CeraVe's products may be suitable for people looking for a drugstore brand or those with sensitive skin who are focused on barrier repair, she also stresses the importance of consulting an expert or dermatologist who can help you create a skin care plan, and give you specific product recommendations that will help you meet your goals.

That being said, we asked some of the experts to share the products that they commonly recommend from the brand. Plus, we polled some of our team members to hear more about the CeraVe picks that are staples in their routines.

The best CeraVe products, according to experts and editors

Along with the three essential ceramides, this lotion, which can be used on the body or face, has hyaluronic acid for additional hydration. "It's also oil-free, so it's nice because even if you do have normal or dry skin but you're acne-prone, you're not going to break out from this product," Jaliman says.

Like the above option, this hydrating lotion, which Jaliman recommends, has ceramides, hyaluronic acid and is oil-free. But it also has niacinamide, which she calls one of her "favorite ingredients." She says that it can help "even your skin tone" if you have old areas of sun damage or post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation from acne.

According to the brand, it also features a unique formula that continuously releases ingredients through out the night to keep your skin hydrated.

The lotion was named the best budget moisturizer during the 2023 Shop TODAY Beauty Awards, and multiple staffers are fans, including editorial director Alexandra Deabler. "I love the pump bottle," she says. "I love that it's small and fits in my travel bag easily. And it absorbs easily!"

Market assistant Audrey Ekman loves both the above nightly formula and this morning lotion. "It's got the same compact bottle with a pump that twists to lock (so there's no danger of it squirting all over when I throw it in my bag)," she says. "Plus, it's SPF 30, so it doubles as my daily sunscreen. And for what it's worth, I've been loyal to both products since my dermatologist first recommended them for my acne-prone skin way back in the sixth grade!"

From ceramides to hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, this cream features all of those star-hydrating ingredients. But to make things even better, Jaliman says that it also includes shea butter and peptides, which can help stimulate collagen production. One thing to note: This might be a product to skip if you're acne-prone, because Jaliman says that shea butter tends to break the skin out.

Along with hyaluronic acid, glycerin and ceramides, this hydrating cleanser features cholesterol. "We always think of cholesterol as a bad thing in the blood, but it's actually a good thing in the skin because it helps to moisturize our skin," Jaliman says.

Commerce photo editor Vivian Le is also a fan. "I use the Hydrating Cleanser and it's a Holy Grail for me!" she says. "I'm on Tretinoin so my skin is super sensitive and gets dry easily, so having a cleanser that isn’t stripping has been so helpful for my skin barrier."

Shop TODAY senior social media editor Kate McCarthy gives this cleanser from the brand a "10/10." "I have been using their facial cleanser for sensitive skin for years and once I started using it I never looked back," she says. "I love that it doesn't have a scent and is gentle yet effective."

Named the best cleanser for acne-prone skin during the Shop TODAY Beauty Awards, product reviewers saw instant results when using this cleanser. "This cleared up my acne while not feeling like I was using something harsh on my skin," says News TODAY producer Erika Glass.

Associate SEO editor Fran Sales says that in the past, she had avoided using exfoliants altogether on her "super sensitive" and combination skin — until she found this cleanser. "CeraVe's SA Cleanser is the only one gentle enough that my face still feels hydrated and not stripped of moisture, but also adequately exfoliated."

Another option for those with acne, Jaliman says that this cleanser has benzoyl peroxide, which can help target blemishes. The ingredient can be drying, so she adds that the nice thing about this formula is that it contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides, which will hydrate the skin and "niacinamide to counteract the redness."

"This body wash is awesome," Sales says. "I'm not a fan of strong scents in my skin and hair care products, and it's unscented and gentle enough for my entire body (even the parts that tend to get dry or irritated from the elements)."

Jaliman says that she often hears patients complaining about bumpy skin on their legs or arms. And this body wash is designed to help target those. It features salicylic acid, which can help exfoliate the dead skin to get rid of those bumps. "It has the ceramide for hydration, it has the glycerin, the niacinamide, the hyaluronic acid," she adds.

If you have dry skin, on the other hand, this body wash may be more your speed. Free of fragrance, soap, parabens and sulfates, it has been awarded the Seal of Acceptance by the National Eczema Association, which Jaliman says "is hard to get."

